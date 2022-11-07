Lane Kiffin would like as much as anybody for Alabama's reign over the SEC to be over, but the Ole Miss coach isn't buying the hype that the dynasty is dead. “Dynasties are over when you start to see people being out-coached, out-played,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's coaches teleconference. “Losing by 21 points. You’re talking about two of the hardest places versus two really elite teams that at the time were as hot as anybody in the country as they went into both of those places. And elite quarterbacks and down to one play.”

OXFORD, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO