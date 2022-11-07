Read full article on original website
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new location
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Mississippi River Shipwreck
11 students injured at Louisiana university party
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
Kirk Herbstreit explains how LSU can make the College Football Playoff
LSU vaulted up to No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings but Kirk Herbstreit offered insight into how the Tigers can make the CFP. There was a conspiracy theory after the first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed a week ago that the selection committee boosted the LSU Tigers up to No. 10 after they were No. 15 in that week’s AP Top 25 in order to help improve the resumé of Alabama. But instead, the committee ended up playing itself.
theadvocate.com
Could the LSU Tigers make a New Year's Six bowl game this season ... and face Tulane?
LSU’s epic two-point conversion to beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday has completely upended the Tigers’ bowl picture. From a team not even in some preseason bowl projections, LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is now being bandied about as a dark horse contender for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.
Lane Kiffin Reveals If He Thinks Alabama 'Dynasty' Is Over
Lane Kiffin would like as much as anybody for Alabama's reign over the SEC to be over, but the Ole Miss coach isn't buying the hype that the dynasty is dead. “Dynasties are over when you start to see people being out-coached, out-played,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's coaches teleconference. “Losing by 21 points. You’re talking about two of the hardest places versus two really elite teams that at the time were as hot as anybody in the country as they went into both of those places. And elite quarterbacks and down to one play.”
Brian Kelly Reacts To Environment At Tiger Stadium Last Weekend
The Alabama-LSU game was one of the best college football games of the season thus far. It had back-and-forth action and plenty of drama to go along with it. In the end, LSU notched the upset and gave Alabama its second straight loss. That loss also likely knocked the Crimson...
Shaq Made His Presence Felt at the Alabama Game and the Fans went Crazy (Video)
Shaq went back home for the LSU versus Alabama game and he made his presence felt.
Look: Olivia Dunne's Message For Alabama Goes Viral
LSU pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football season on Saturday night. The Tigers took down Alabama at home in Baton Rouge on Saturday evening, knocking off the Crimson Tide in overtime. Following the game, LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral on social media.
247Sports
For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search
AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
Brian Kelly Was Asked If Alabama Is His Biggest Win Ever
Brian Kelly has had a lot of big wins during his lengthy and accomplished coaching career. You could make a case that none have been bigger than Saturday's victory over Alabama, but Kelly was not willing to make that argument when asked on Monday if the victory over the Crimson Tide was the biggest he's ever had.
Nick Saban explains why Alabama had 12 players on field before LSU’s final play
For fans looking for Alabama to make a change at defensive coordinator away from Pete Golding, the visual of the final play of Saturday’s loss to LSU threw a log on that fire. When LSU lined up for a two-point conversion after scoring a touchdown in the first overtime,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment
Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
Report: Dan Lanning Job Rumor Has Been Shot Down
There was a rumor going around about Dan Lanning potentially taking an SEC head-coaching job, but that's been put to bed. On Sunday, it was rumored that Lanning, who's the current head coach at Oregon, would be leaving for Auburn since it just cut ties with Bryan Harsin last week.
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
Largest Bet Ever Made at L’Auberge Baton Rouge Pays Off Big Time
I'll admit, I don't really understand sports gambling all that much. What with all the point spreads, plus/minus odds, parlays, and the like, it can be a little overwhelming. But I do understand if you bet $1 and get $2 back, that's the goal in wagering -- to win!. It...
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
Sports World Reacts To Controversial Olivia Dunne Story
Earlier this week, a columnist for the New York Times put together a controversial article on LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. The column from the New York Times was titled, "New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells." Kurt Streeter's column states that there are some concerns about...
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 3 hurt at Alabama high school
It happened at Selma High School on Tuesday. A cause is not yet clear.
wbrz.com
$50K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station
BATON ROUGE - It wasn't the coveted $2 billion jackpot, but at least one person in Baton Rouge took home some big winnings after this weekend's Powerball drawing. The Louisiana Lottery reported Tuesday that a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K on Perkins Road. Those winning numbers were drawn Saturday night.
wvasfm.org
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
Selma student dies, several hospitalized: Officials unsure if incidents are linked
An investigation is underway after a student became unresponsive at Selma High School Tuesday and later died at the hospital. Several other students were later transported to the hospital to be checked out, said Selma Police Capt. Natasha Fowlkes. Authorities said a 16-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the school’s...
