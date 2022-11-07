ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FanSided

Kirk Herbstreit explains how LSU can make the College Football Playoff

LSU vaulted up to No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings but Kirk Herbstreit offered insight into how the Tigers can make the CFP. There was a conspiracy theory after the first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed a week ago that the selection committee boosted the LSU Tigers up to No. 10 after they were No. 15 in that week’s AP Top 25 in order to help improve the resumé of Alabama. But instead, the committee ended up playing itself.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Reveals If He Thinks Alabama 'Dynasty' Is Over

Lane Kiffin would like as much as anybody for Alabama's reign over the SEC to be over, but the Ole Miss coach isn't buying the hype that the dynasty is dead. “Dynasties are over when you start to see people being out-coached, out-played,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's coaches teleconference. “Losing by 21 points. You’re talking about two of the hardest places versus two really elite teams that at the time were as hot as anybody in the country as they went into both of those places. And elite quarterbacks and down to one play.”
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's Message For Alabama Goes Viral

LSU pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football season on Saturday night. The Tigers took down Alabama at home in Baton Rouge on Saturday evening, knocking off the Crimson Tide in overtime. Following the game, LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral on social media.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search

AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Brian Kelly Was Asked If Alabama Is His Biggest Win Ever

Brian Kelly has had a lot of big wins during his lengthy and accomplished coaching career. You could make a case that none have been bigger than Saturday's victory over Alabama, but Kelly was not willing to make that argument when asked on Monday if the victory over the Crimson Tide was the biggest he's ever had.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment

Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Report: Dan Lanning Job Rumor Has Been Shot Down

There was a rumor going around about Dan Lanning potentially taking an SEC head-coaching job, but that's been put to bed. On Sunday, it was rumored that Lanning, who's the current head coach at Oregon, would be leaving for Auburn since it just cut ties with Bryan Harsin last week.
AUBURN, AL
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Controversial Olivia Dunne Story

Earlier this week, a columnist for the New York Times put together a controversial article on LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. The column from the New York Times was titled, "New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells." Kurt Streeter's column states that there are some concerns about...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

$50K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station

BATON ROUGE - It wasn't the coveted $2 billion jackpot, but at least one person in Baton Rouge took home some big winnings after this weekend's Powerball drawing. The Louisiana Lottery reported Tuesday that a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K on Perkins Road. Those winning numbers were drawn Saturday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wvasfm.org

Prattville Teacher in Custody

Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
PRATTVILLE, AL
