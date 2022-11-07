The MLB offseason is officially underway, as clubs are eligible to re-sign their in-house free agents before Thursday, when they’ll be able to sign anyone. The Braves have a couple of obvious holes that will need to be filled, but one of those could easily be sorted out with the players currently on the roster. The fifth spot in the rotation is up for grabs, and Atlanta has a slew of arms vying for the chance to join Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Kyle Wright, and Charlie Morton . However, there’s a slight possibility Alex Anthopoulos will sign a frontline starter, and it could be Jacob deGrom.

