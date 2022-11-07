ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
BOONE, CO
FanSided

New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments

The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Braves seen as the biggest threats to sign Jacob deGrom away from Mets

The MLB offseason is officially underway, as clubs are eligible to re-sign their in-house free agents before Thursday, when they’ll be able to sign anyone. The Braves have a couple of obvious holes that will need to be filled, but one of those could easily be sorted out with the players currently on the roster. The fifth spot in the rotation is up for grabs, and Atlanta has a slew of arms vying for the chance to join Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Kyle Wright, and Charlie Morton . However, there’s a slight possibility Alex Anthopoulos will sign a frontline starter, and it could be Jacob deGrom.
ATLANTA, GA
NJ.com

Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York

Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

New York Mets Hire new Director of Pitching Development

LAS VEGAS - The Mets have hired Eric Jagers as their new director of pitching development. Jagers will oversee all minor league pitchers and work with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. Jagers, 27, spent the last two seasons as the Cincinnati Reds' assistant pitching coach. He joined the Reds in 2020...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

