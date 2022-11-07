Read full article on original website
Update on Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks isn’t encouraging
And now we play the waiting game. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is in Las Vegas, Nev. this week for the GM Meetings. But it sounds like he won't be reaching a deal with free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge any time soon.
Yankees prospect named International League Pitcher of the year; Mets infielder named IL All-Star
Good news for the New York farm systems. Minor League Baseball announced its 2022 International League honors on Monday and Yankees' Greg Weissert was named as both the league's Pitcher of the Year as well as the top relief pitcher.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies
The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports the "Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.". Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone's staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
Scott Boras spins ex-Yankees, Mets outfielders as free-agent bargains
Spending season has arrived in Major League Baseball. But a pair of former Big Apple bats shouldn't expect massive windfalls this winter. The New York Post's Joel Sherman looked at the market for former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo and ex-New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto.
Latest contract projections for Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom, more
MLB teams are lining up to throw Monopoly money at this year's best free agents. Headlining the list are New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom. Last week, the New York Post's Jon Heyman and...
New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments
The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
Mets’ Billy Eppler updates Jacob deGrom, Brandon Nimmo contract talks
Billy Eppler is a busy man at this week's GM meetings in Las Vegas, Nev. That's because he needs to decide how much the New York Mets are willing to spend on free agents Jacob deGrom and Brandon Nimmo. DeGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, opted out...
Mets have 2 priorities after signing Edwin Diaz, MLB insider says
That's how Billy Eppler can look at his offseason to-do list, with the New York Mets general manager already taking care of his top priority by re-signing All-Star closer Edwin Diaz on Sunday, giving the bullpen anchor a record-setting five-year, $102 million contract. But that figures to be just...
Braves seen as the biggest threats to sign Jacob deGrom away from Mets
The MLB offseason is officially underway, as clubs are eligible to re-sign their in-house free agents before Thursday, when they’ll be able to sign anyone. The Braves have a couple of obvious holes that will need to be filled, but one of those could easily be sorted out with the players currently on the roster. The fifth spot in the rotation is up for grabs, and Atlanta has a slew of arms vying for the chance to join Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Kyle Wright, and Charlie Morton . However, there’s a slight possibility Alex Anthopoulos will sign a frontline starter, and it could be Jacob deGrom.
Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York
Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
New York Mets Hire new Director of Pitching Development
LAS VEGAS - The Mets have hired Eric Jagers as their new director of pitching development. Jagers will oversee all minor league pitchers and work with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. Jagers, 27, spent the last two seasons as the Cincinnati Reds' assistant pitching coach. He joined the Reds in 2020...
