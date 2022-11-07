ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

irishjack
2d ago

So was the teacher suspended? Was the book in the teacher's syllabus? It sounds as if the school is trying to play CYA. Make them throw the teacher under the bus.

Related
Hudson Valley Post

FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found

A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
GOSHEN, NY
Washington Square News

Nearly half of eligible NYU students won’t vote in midterms, WSN poll finds

NYU senior Jazmine Ulloa is one of many students who has decided to not vote in this year’s midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8. WSN talked to 103 students who are eligible to vote about whether they planned on casting their ballots in the midterm elections — 27.2% said they had already voted, 26.2% were preparing to and 46.6% did not plan to at all.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cleveland Jewish News

New York Governor Kathy Hochul sees her support plummet among Orthodox Jews

One could circle Brooklyn’s Edward R. Murrow High School for blocks on Tuesday. There were no political activists handing out campaign material. A truck with inaudible speakers passed the school’s polling place once in a four-hour window. Neighborhood residents could be forgiven for not realizing an election was taking place.
BROOKLYN, NY
WTNH

Jury finds Meriden mom guilty of strangling son, lighting home on fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden woman was found guilty Tuesday of murdering her son in 2016 and then lighting their home on fire, according to a Wednesday announcement from New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr. Karin Ziolkowski was accused of strangling her 8-year-old son, Elijah, to death on Nov. 14, 2016 at their […]
MERIDEN, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Remarkable First Signing Day at Greenwich High School

23 student-athletes were honored at Greenwich High School’s first Signing Day today. Congratulations and wow!. Drinkall, William Rowing University of Pennsylvania. Flaherty, Liam Swimming California Baptist University. Garcia, Javiera Diving Fordham University. Jhamb, Maya Rowing Columbia University. Koester, Lauren Rowing Stanford University. Kosinski, Charles Water Polo Santa Clara University.
Washington Square News

Why we left NYU

I came to NYU as a transfer student in the fall 2021 semester. Like me, many students dream of attending NYU for its prestigious academic programs and the experience of growing into their 20s in the city of opportunity. But for some, once they experience being a New Yorker for a few semesters, they realize that maybe it isn’t what they wanted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Brooklyn’s ‘Bling Bishop’ Sues Local Radio Host for $50 Million

A Brooklyn preacher who was robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed sermon last July has filed a lawsuit against radio personality Miss Jones, accusing her of tarnishing his reputation on the air in September, according to court documents first obtained by The Daily Beast. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead is asking for $50 million from Jones, whose full name is Tarsha Nicole Jones, and her employers, Paramount Global and WXBK/94.7 The Block, alleging that the commentator defamed and slandered him during her morning show. Specifically, Whitehead—who drives a Rolls-Royce and was recently arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck mid-service—says in the suit that Jones’ statements that he “is a ‘drug dealer,’” is “using the church to hide that old drug money,” that he “assaulted the young lady,” and that “[his] church is where he’s probably still doing his dirty work,” are “false.” Jones does not have a lawyer listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment on Wednesday. Brian Ponder, Whitehead’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Read it at New York County Supreme Court
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 WOBM

Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
DUMONT, NJ
CBS New York

Minority-owned businesses on City Island hit with hate sent through mail

NEW YORK -- Hate has been getting mailed to City Island.Several minority-owned businesses in that Bronx neighborhood say they've received racist flyers.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Monday night, the NYPD is closing in on a suspect.Little Frida's Eatery opened less than two months ago on City Island, and it has already been an emotional experience.The owner Nazareth Perez, says before the business could ever establish a presence in the community, it was greeted with hate mail."The images were very harsh, if you will," Perez said. "Me and my family and my co-workers, we were looking at it, we were like...
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club

A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
BROOKLYN, NY
