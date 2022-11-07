Read full article on original website
What's next after Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana?
BALTIMORE -- Unofficial results show Maryland voters passed a measure legalizing marijuana for recreational use by those 21 and older by a wide margin, with slightly more than 65 percent of voters in support.So, is it legal to buy for recreational use today? What are the next steps?According to the ballot question's wording, the measure will not take effect for about another eight months. The General Assembly still must work out regulations and taxation policies. "Today, we're in celebration that this milestone has been achieved, and as we go into the new year, those first few months are going to define...
WGRZ TV
Legal marijuana was on the ballot in 5 states. Here's how they voted.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters...
Oregon gun control ballot measure still too close to call
An Oregon gun bill on the state's ballot aims to create sweeping changes to the state's firearms laws, and a narrow majority of votes talliedn were in favor as of Wednesday.
WBOC
Maryland's Recreational Marijuana Legalization Leaves Open Questions for Businesses, Law Enforcement
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland voters supported recreational marijuana legalization in a statewide referendum. It was a decisive 66 to 34 percent victory for the ballot initiative. Every county on the Eastern Shore also voted in favor of legalization. When Maryland lawmakers voted to put the legalization on the ballot, they...
Maryland voters deciding recreational marijuana legalization
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland voters are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana in a constitutional amendment Tuesday.Lawmakers already approved legislation this year to take steps to implement recreational marijuana with voter approval, but the General Assembly left matters of licensing and taxes for lawmakers to decide next year.The constitutional amendment states that recreational marijuana would not be legal until July 2023 for people 21 and over. If voters approve, the law includes provisions spelling out a transitional period between Jan. 1 and July 1 that would include a fine of up to $100 for possession of marijuana of under...
Arizona's Maricopa County begins hand count audit as estimated 400K ballots unprocessed
Arizona election officials in Maricopa County begin a hand count audit to verify the accuracy of the tabulation machine as votes continue to be tallied.
Kari Lake slams chaotic Arizona election tabulation as she closes gap on Hobbs
Former journalist turned Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake slammed the Grand Canyon State's election operations as Maricopa encounters delays
Georgia Senate runoff: Walker hauls in $3.3 million on first day of new campaign
Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker hauled in $3.3 million in fundraising on the first day of his Senate runoff campaign with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia
Minnesota elects first transgender state lawmaker
Minnesota voters elected Leigh Finke to the state's House of Representatives, making her the first transgender lawmaker to be elected in the state.
Connecticut Democrat Jahana Hayes holds on to US House seat in state's 5th Congressional District
Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes has been re-elected to Connecticut's 5th Congressional District, beating GOP challenger George Logan.
Trump breaks silence on DeSantis re-election victory in Florida governor race: 'I got more votes'
Former President Trump took a victory lap on social media to commend Republicans, especially the more than 200 he endorsed, for crucial victories in Tuesday’s midterm elections. He also commented on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could become a rival in the 2024 Republican presidential primary election, and...
Michigan's Whitmer refers to women as 'people with a period' in resurfaced TikTok video
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period" in a TikTok video. Whitmer and other Democrats have been accused of erasing women.
Montana election results: Republcian Ryan Zinke wins race for newly drawn 1st congressional district
Republican Ryan Zinke has defeated Democratic nominee Monica Tranel in the race for Montana's newly drawn 1st Congressional District, returning to Congress.
WTRF
West Virginia Election Results
Below are the 2022 West Virginia election results and races. Polls close in West Virginia at 7:30 PM. Refresh for updates.
Arkansas drug and firearm investigations lead to 80 indictments, including rapper
Federal investigation headed by the FBI and DEA led to the indictments of 80 individuals, many of whom are connected to two gangs in the Little Rock and Pine Bluff, Arkansas area.
Florida newspaper calls state ‘crimson hellscape’ after historic GOP victories, later stealth edits
A liberal Florida newspaper mourned Florida becoming a "crimson hellscape" after sweeping GOP victories, before stealth-editing the word to say "landscape."
TUCKER CARLSON: Why did Republicans underperform in the midterms?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson analyzes the outcome of the 2022 midterm election and how the GOP should move forward on Wednesday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
NBC Washington
What Maryland Could Look Like Under Gov. Wes Moore, According to Political Experts
Democrat Wes Moore is projected to become the first Black governor of Maryland, taking the office back from the GOP with a defeat of Republican state Del. Dan Cox, who was supported by former President Donald Trump but not term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Moore, a combat veteran and former...
New Mexico election results: Democrat Gabe Vasquez ousts Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell
Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell was defeated by Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, flipping a key House seat.
Stimulus checks could be coming to some Pennsylvanians soon
While the last federal-level stimulus checks went out in 2021 and it doesn’t seem likely for another round anytime soon, states are providing their residents with direct relief, instead. There are currently 13 states providing taxpayers with stimulus-related relief, according to GOBankingRates. While California and Colorado are among the...
