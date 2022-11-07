Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke, Stacey Abrams razzed after repeated losses: ‘They're amazing at setting Democrat money on fire’
Democrats Beto O'Rourke and Stacey Abrams were mocked Tuesday night after their losses to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, respectively. O'Rourke, the former congressman who became a media darling during his 2018 campaign to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., has now lost races for the Senate, presidency, and governorship all within the past four years. Abrams, who argued without evidence that her 2018 election loss to Kemp was illegitimate, was rejected by the voters of Georgia by a wider margin in the 2022 rematch.
Chris Pratt, Cher, Harry Styles and more stars endorse political candidates ahead of midterm elections
As midterm elections approach, some celebrities have been outspoken about which political candidates they are endorsing. Chris Pratt backed a political candidate on Sunday, giving his support to billionaire Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles race for mayor. Caruso, who was previously registered as a Republican, faces Congresswoman Karen Bass...
Man knocks himself out trying to flee store with luxury stolen goods, video shows
The teen suspect tried to flee a Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, Washington, with an armful of pricy designer handbags but knocked himself out by running into a plate glass window.
Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'
Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
Ashley McBryde on CMAs, how she hasn’t spoken to Dolly Parton in years after 'embarrassing' microwave accident
Ashley McBryde is detailing why she hasn't spoken to Dolly Parton in 10 years. McBryde opened up to Fox News Digital about an incident at Parton's lake house, which was undergoing renovations at the time. According to McBryde, she was babysitting for Parton when the bagel bites in the microwave caught fire and started a small blaze.
Las Vegas girl, 9, carries baby brother 5 blocks to safety after carjacking: Didn't want 'to die'
A young girl carried her baby brother several blocks to safety after her mother's car was stolen from a Las Vegas gas station last week, according to a local report.
Tom Brady says daughter, 9, tells him he doesn’t have ‘happy face’ on field as he strives for ‘peace of mind’
Amid his divorce with Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady said he is struggling for "peace of mind" and working on having a "happy face" while playing football after a reminder from his daughter.
Katy Perry explains her 'glitching' eye after video of performance goes viral
Katy Perry is explaining a recent moment from her Las Vegas show that had many of her fans talking. On Thursday, Perry took to Instagram to address a clip that went viral online: the singer's right eye appearing to close multiple times on its own. However, Perry teased that it was a stunt, and part of her performance.
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author
King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
Sylvester Stallone gives update on Bruce Willis: He's 'been sort of incommunicado'
Sylvester Stallone feels for his friend and former co-star, Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if he's in touch with the 67-year-old, he said Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans' midterms performance: 'Biggest loser tonight'
As the midterm results rolled in Tuesday night, and the "red wave" long hoped for by Republicans had not materialized, many pundits and journalists across the spectrum pointed their fingers at former President Trump. As several Trump-backed candidates in major races lost or lagged behind other Republicans in their states,...
Mama Joyce Explains Who Kandi Should Replace Todd Tucker With At BravoCon
Mama Joyce is being slammed over comments about Kandi and Todd's marriage at BravoCon. She clearly still doesn't like Todd and here's why.
2022 election: Jimmy Kimmel's wife tells audience, 'Vote for the people' who trust women on abortion
Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel used the show before Tuesday's election to campaign for abortion. On Monday, Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearny, who is executive producer and co-head writer for the show, appeared on stage to deliver a monologue pleading with viewers to "love women" by voting for candidates who support abortion.
Tennessee mom who vanished from Walmart found dead in remote area; 2 in custody
Tennessee police discovered missing 24-year-old Chelsie Walker's remains in a rural area on Sunday after she was last seen at a Walmart on Oct. 29.
Mississippi police follow dog carrying human arm to headless human remains
Jackson police will continue to investigate the crime and follow leads at a number of locations in relation to the headless remains discovered in a house in the woods.
Michigan's Whitmer refers to women as 'people with a period' in resurfaced TikTok video
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period" in a TikTok video. Whitmer and other Democrats have been accused of erasing women.
Gabby Petito's mother highlights Dylan Rounds case after 20-year-old Utah farmer disappeared in May
Gabby Petito's mother is shining light on the case of missing Dylan Rounds, a 20-year-old farmer from Utah who vanished in May 2021. Police arrested a suspect in July.
CMA Awards 2022: Complete winners list
The 2022 CMA Awards is being held in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday night. The 56th annual award show is set to begin with a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn.
Judge Judy claims Justin Bieber is 'scared to death' of her, avoided her when they were neighbors
Judge Judy says Justin Bieber is "scared to death" of her. Bieber and the TV judge used to be next door neighbors during the "Baby" singer's early years. "He's scared to death of me," Judge Judy told "Access Hollywood." "There was a period of time before he grew up – when he was foolish, and doing foolish things."
Arkansas drug and firearm investigations lead to 80 indictments, including rapper
Federal investigation headed by the FBI and DEA led to the indictments of 80 individuals, many of whom are connected to two gangs in the Little Rock and Pine Bluff, Arkansas area.
