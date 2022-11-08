Read full article on original website
l fidler
5d ago
Dems are silencing women with their ignorant language towards them, their support of mentally ill men in girls sports, bathrooms, reading to our children, etc. supporting deviant behaviors
14
user 9855
5d ago
Sadly the democratic party will only get more liberal. this is why I continue to say this country is done. to think there will never be another democrat elected to office is a fantasy. electing Republicans are like putting a bandaid on an bleeding artery. it will slow it down, but it won't stop it
11
Cara Y Youwannaknow
4d ago
People don't have a period. WOMEN do. That's it. Females only. don't like it? get bent.
13
Michigan dad sends message to Stephen Colbert after mockery by late-night host: 'Shame on him'
Michigan dad and former Democrat Khalil Othman told "Fox & Friends" why he is voting for Republican Tudor Dixon in the midterm elections.
'Deceptively worded' Michigan ballot proposal will effectively 'ban' voter ID in the state, critics say
Proponents of an upcoming ballot measure in Michigan say it will enshrine voter security into the state constitution but critics say it will effectively ban true voter ID.
'War-first, America-last': GOP candidate says it's 'no surprise' Liz Cheney endorsed his Democratic opponent
Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, Republican congressional candidate running to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District, believes it is "no surprise" that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., turned on her party and endorsed his Democratic opponent, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, in her attempt to seek re-election this fall. "My entire adult life has...
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
Dallas airshow disaster caught on video as planes collide in mid-air
Two planes in Texas collided in midair during the Commemorative Air Force air event at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon.
Child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau's ex-husband reportedly welcomes third child
Vili Fualaau, the ex-husband and victim of the late convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau, has reportedly welcomed his third daughter into the world
Tennessee mom who vanished from Walmart found dead in remote area; 2 in custody
Tennessee police discovered missing 24-year-old Chelsie Walker's remains in a rural area on Sunday after she was last seen at a Walmart on Oct. 29.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for telling voter she’s too old to have a say on abortion
Marjorie Taylor Greene dismisses a woman who criticised her abortion views over her age. Marjorie Taylor Greene called a voter “too old” to have a point of view on abortion rights, leading to massive backlash on social media. During a call-in show on Monday night, Ms Greene confronted...
WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions
Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
Michigan GOP governor candidate claimed Democrats want to ‘topple’ US for losing Civil War
Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee for governor of Michigan, claimed in remarks she made in 2020 that Democrats want to “topple” the United States for losing the Civil War. Dixon, who is a former news anchor, made the comments in a monologue on Real America’s Voice News, a...
Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally
Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Iowa Gov Reynolds drops massive six-figure ad buy in campaign's last week: Iowans still know 'boys from girls'
FIRST ON FOX: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, dropped a massive six-figure ad buy as election season enters into its final week, saying the people of the Hawkeye State still know "boys from girls." Reynolds, who has a dominating lead over her Democrat opponent Deidre DeJear, released the ad...
Schumer captured on hot mic telling Biden that Georgia Senate race is 'going downhill' for Democrats
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told President Joe Biden that Georgia’s Senate race is “going downhill” for Democrats in remarks made Thursday that were captured by a hot mic. "The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," Schumer said to Biden. "It's hard to...
Pro-life community stunned by NPR audio of woman getting an abortion: 'Horrifying and inappropriate'
NPR shocked social media on Thursday when it aired "horrifying and inappropriate" audio of a Michigan woman having an abortion and the pro-life community is in disbelief.
Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in
Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
Washington Examiner
In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'
Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election
Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
The Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim is suing the state's attorney general over his investigation
An Indiana doctor being investigated by the state attorney general after she provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio girl has sued the official, alleging his office used illegitimate consumer complaints to seek patient records and pursue the probe.
