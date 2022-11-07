ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco 'Couldn't Be Happier' as She Expects Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: Source

Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco can't wait for motherhood. The Flight Attendant star, 36, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, "couldn't be happier" with the Ozark star and is "very ready to be a mom," a source close to Cuoco tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She is so excited that it's happening," adds the insider. "Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy." "Kaley will be an incredible mom," another source adds. "She's funny...
Here Is How the Eldest Daughter of Blake Lively Is an Exact Copy of Her

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are soon going to be the parents of a fourth child. The couple already has three beautiful daughters named James, Inez, and Betty. While the couple is very cautious about posting pictures of their children, they sometimes make some grand entrance with them. For the elder Reynolds kids, it was in 2016 when their father participated in The Walk of Fame, which was dedicated to him at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard.
Ryan Phillippe laughs off comparisons to lookalike daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 18, that he shares with Reese Witherspoon: 'How are you surprised?'

Ryan Phillippe admitted to feeling confused over the internet's feverish fascination over his daughter Ava, 23, and 18-year-old son Deacon's striking resemblance to him. When asked about his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon's recent remarks that she doesn't 'see' why people call their eldest her lookalike, the Summit Fever, 48, revealed 'lately' he's been told 'Deacon looks like her [Witherspoon] and Ava looks like me.'
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares New Baby Bump Photos, Gives Glimpse at Her 'Pregger Workouts'

Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Kaley Cuoco is sharing new photos from her pregnancy journey. The 36-year-old actress, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories Thursday, showing off her bump and giving a glimpse at her workout routine. In one of the pictures, The Flight Attendant star hangs out on a couch while showing her bare stomach while sporting loungewear. Another cute shot shows Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, posing for a mirror...
Rebel Wilson Introduces New Baby in Sweet Instagram Post

The actress shared the news in a sweet photo posted on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 7. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗” she began, alongside a photo of the newborn, whose face was covered with her hand.
Rebel Wilson announces birth of daughter Royce Lillian

Rebel Wilson has a new role of a lifetime — a mom. The comedian announced on Instagram on Monday that her daughter, Royce Lillian, was born last week via surrogate. Wilson announced a relationship with fashion and jewelry designer Ramona Agruma, People magazine reported. “I thought I was searching...

