Man knocks himself out trying to flee store with luxury stolen goods, video shows
The teen suspect tried to flee a Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, Washington, with an armful of pricy designer handbags but knocked himself out by running into a plate glass window.
Las Vegas girl, 9, carries baby brother 5 blocks to safety after carjacking: Didn't want 'to die'
A young girl carried her baby brother several blocks to safety after her mother's car was stolen from a Las Vegas gas station last week, according to a local report.
Mississippi police follow dog carrying human arm to headless human remains
Jackson police will continue to investigate the crime and follow leads at a number of locations in relation to the headless remains discovered in a house in the woods.
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author
King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
Tennessee mom who vanished from Walmart found dead in remote area; 2 in custody
Tennessee police discovered missing 24-year-old Chelsie Walker's remains in a rural area on Sunday after she was last seen at a Walmart on Oct. 29.
California mom, grandparents charged with torturing adopted 11-year-old girl to death
Leticia McCormack and her elderly parents were charged with torturing Arabella McCormack, 11, who was transported to a hospital and later died, police said.
Arkansas drug and firearm investigations lead to 80 indictments, including rapper
Federal investigation headed by the FBI and DEA led to the indictments of 80 individuals, many of whom are connected to two gangs in the Little Rock and Pine Bluff, Arkansas area.
Tom Brady says daughter, 9, tells him he doesn’t have ‘happy face’ on field as he strives for ‘peace of mind’
Amid his divorce with Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady said he is struggling for "peace of mind" and working on having a "happy face" while playing football after a reminder from his daughter.
Ashley McBryde on CMAs, how she hasn’t spoken to Dolly Parton in years after 'embarrassing' microwave accident
Ashley McBryde is detailing why she hasn't spoken to Dolly Parton in 10 years. McBryde opened up to Fox News Digital about an incident at Parton's lake house, which was undergoing renovations at the time. According to McBryde, she was babysitting for Parton when the bagel bites in the microwave caught fire and started a small blaze.
Gabby Petito's mother highlights Dylan Rounds case after 20-year-old Utah farmer disappeared in May
Gabby Petito's mother is shining light on the case of missing Dylan Rounds, a 20-year-old farmer from Utah who vanished in May 2021. Police arrested a suspect in July.
Catholic leader blasts human rights court for absolving feminist who 'aborted' Jesus on altar: 'No legitimacy'
Catholic League president Bill Donohue excoriated the European Court of Human Rights for ruling in favor of Eloïse Bouton, who simulated aborting Jesus on an altar during Mass.
Sylvester Stallone gives update on Bruce Willis: He's 'been sort of incommunicado'
Sylvester Stallone feels for his friend and former co-star, Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if he's in touch with the 67-year-old, he said Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
Louisiana mayor running for re-election dies in car crash on Election Day
A Louisiana mayor running for re-election died on Election Day after she was involved in a car crash, the Louisiana State Police said in a Facebook post.
Florida suspected serial killer who confessed to 'get right with God' says 'no doubt' he choked victim in 1991
Florida serial killer suspect Michael Townson told investigators that he fatally choked Linda Little in 1991 and dumped her body in Georgia.
2022 election: Jimmy Kimmel's wife tells audience, 'Vote for the people' who trust women on abortion
Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel used the show before Tuesday's election to campaign for abortion. On Monday, Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearny, who is executive producer and co-head writer for the show, appeared on stage to deliver a monologue pleading with viewers to "love women" by voting for candidates who support abortion.
Michigan's Whitmer refers to women as 'people with a period' in resurfaced TikTok video
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period" in a TikTok video. Whitmer and other Democrats have been accused of erasing women.
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen begs for public defender: 'I throw myself at the mercy of the court'
Richard Allen, the man accused of killing Libby German and Abigail Williams in February 2017 in Delphi, Indiana, is begging for a public defender.
Missouri Republicans Hawley and Schmitt say Senate GOP needs new leadership: 'Not Mitch McConnell'
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said Monday that he will not support Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky for a leadership position after the election.
California man shot and killed in his car while talking to friend on FaceTime
Vincent Heredia, 26, was shot and killed in San Bernardino, California outside of a party in a killing that took place while he was on FaceTime with a friend.
Building collapses at Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
A beachside building has partially collapsed in Daytona Beach, Florida, as the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole begin battering eastern Florida.
