Clayton police seek person in sloth costume
CLAYTON — A photo from a security camera shows a costumed person walking through the kitchen of Marco’s Pizza in the Lowes Foods shopping center on U.S. 70 Business. Police say they want to talk to that person about a break-in and theft at the pizza shop. The break-in occurred late on Oct. 30 or early on Oct. 31, police […]
The post Clayton police seek person in sloth costume first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .
