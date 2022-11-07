ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Britney Spears Going After Selena Gomez

Britney Spears is slamming Selena Gomez after a speech Selena made 6 years ago?!. Britney took to Instagram (in a since deleted caption) absolutely slamming Selena. According to the Daily Mail, the original caption Britney posted read, "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!! ...This is NOT something I would do... yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!! ... These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams…. why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????"
Britney Spears’ Son Jayden, 16, Is Taller Than Dad Kevin Federline On Pumpkin Patch Outing

Britney Spears‘ ex Kevin Federline and their 16-year-old son Jayden James enjoyed a rare public outing that involved fall festivities on Sunday, October 23. The father-son duo were pictured at a pumpkin patch in Woodland Hills, California, with Kevin’s wife Victoria Prince and their daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8. Jayden towered over his 44-year-old father at the pumpkin patch in THESE PHOTOS, which show the family loading pumpkins into the trunk of their car.
Britney Spears Shares Bizarre Post About Literal & Metaphorical Reflection

Nearly one year since the end of her highly-controversial conservatorship, pop legend Britney Spears is looking back at her first year of freedom, twirling onto her Instagram page with a cryptic message about reflection. “It’s fall so I have to take this week to reflect back on this year !!!,” Spears wrote alongside a clip depicting her performing her signature dance move to the tune of Rihanna’s “Man Down" on Wednesday, November 2. “A lot has happened …” she shared, seemingly referencing her long-running legal battles.But to Spears, it seems reflection is far from a metaphorical process — later...
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’

Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
The Bizarre Reason Britney Spears Was Banned From Chateau Marmont

Hopefully, you've never been banned from a restaurant or hotel. Although it's not especially common, it can happen should you act in a way that isn't deemed appropriate. In fact, according to Upon Arriving, there are several reasons someone can be kicked out of a hotel or restaurant. These include noise complaints, excessive partying, violent behavior, drug use, smoking, property damage, and making staff uncomfortable. Of course, the last mentioned reason is somewhat subjective, as everyone has their own level of what is considered appropriate and inappropriate for public behavior and conversation.
Who is Madonna’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Lourdes Leon

Madonna, the Queen of Pop, has had an awe-inspiring career as a seven-time Grammy winning artist, trendsetter and boundary-pusher who has made an undeniable impression on pop culture, and the world. She is the definition of an icon and mother of six. The "League of Their Own" actress’ latest 2022 album, Finally Enough Love: 50 […]
Fans stunned over Zac Efron’s new hairstyle for his upcoming movie: ‘I’m screaming’

Fans are currently freaking out after Zac Efron was spotted with a new hairstyle while filming his upcoming movie The Iron Claw.Photos of the 35-year-old actor on set went viral on Twitter on Monday. In the images, Efron could be seen walking in a grey tank top, blue denim shorts, and a pair of flip flops. He also appeared to be wearing a brown wig, which included short bangs in front of his face and wavy hair that fell over his ears.On social media, fans were quick to express their feelings for Efron’s new hairstyle.“Guys I’m screaming wtf is...
Ex-Disney star Zendaya shook Hollywood with '$300k' paycheck for 7-minute role

Ever since her breakout role on Disney’s Shake It Up, Zendaya Coleman‘s fame has skyrocketed. Since her first appearance as a teen, her performances have seen her transform into a Hollywood star. The actress has become a well-loved and popular face in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster films such...
Britney Apologizes to ‘Zoey 101’ Star for Bawling Her Out on Nickelodeon Set

Britney Spears posted an extended apology on social media to former child star Alexa Nikolas, who earlier this week recalled a distressing incident on the set of Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101 involving the pop star. Nikolas, speaking Tuesday on the Vulnerable podcast Tuesday, explained that she had been 12 or 13 years old when she had been brought to Spears after the singer’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears (the show’s “Zoey”), accused her of bullying. Britney then yelled at her. Hastening to add that Spears had already “apologized to me” over the issue at some point in the past, Nikolas explained...
Deadliest Catch star Jake Anderson's net worth shows how series made him rich

Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns stars the show’s veteran deck boss Jake Anderson, and we take a look at the reality celeb’s net worth in 2022. Discovery‘s latest spin-off of the hit show premiered on September 17. Now, close to two months into its run, the show has built a strong fan base.

