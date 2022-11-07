Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd is sharing details about the violent attack he endured outside of New York's Comedy Cellar venue late last month. Redd spoke out about the ordeal in an appearance on The Daily Beast's The Last Laugh podcast, revealing that the incident occurred as he was walking towards the doors of the venue. While Redd says that he's "taken a punch in the face before," he became alarmed just "how much blood" came "gushing" out of his face. Redd was ultimately treated at New York's Bellevue Hospital for two fractures in his nose, and one fracture in his cheek.

