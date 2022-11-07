Mt. Rose, Boreal to open this week; other Tahoe resorts likely to follow

Tuesday 2:45 p.m. update: Boreal Mountain will open Friday, the resort announced Tuesday. Its opening means skiers on the north and east shores of Tahoe will have access to some of the earliest turns of the season on Veterans Day.

The resort opens at 10 a.m. and opening day tickets are just $25 per skier or rider. The resort will determine what chairlifts are open the day before.

Original story:

Get your skis and boards ready – Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe plans to open Friday.

The resort needs a base of at least a foot of packed snow through the base area to open, as well as solid coverage on at least one of its major trails. The resort expects to receive anywhere from two to four feet of snow before Friday as an atmospheric river blows through.

“It’s fantastic to see the storm door opening in a big way right now. The significant snowfall that’s expected, paired with cold temperatures and our robust snowmaking system, is going to allow us to get even more terrain open quickly,” said marketing director Mike Pierce.

Top-to-bottom skiing and riding will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from the main lodge. The resort plans to open Northwest Express and the Wizard beginner lifts, offering access to most beginner and intermediate terrain, and some advanced terrain on the resort’s front side.

All parking will be at the main lodge, which will open at 8 a.m.

The resort will remain open through Sunday, then temporarily close Nov. 14-18 as it finishes work on its new Lakeview Express chairlift. The resort will open full time for the season Saturday, Nov. 19.

Mammoth Mountain, located about three hours south of Mt. Rose, opened for the season Saturday with limited terrain. It was the first resort in California to open for the season.

Other Tahoe-area resorts could move up opening dates if this week’s storm produces as much snow as is forecast.

Currently, Heavenly and Northstar have projected opening dates of Nov. 18; Palisades Tahoe has a projected opening date of Nov. 22; Kirkwood Dec. 2; and Diamond Peak Dec. 8.

This week's forecast predicts up to five feet of snow at Kirkwood, more than three feet at Palisades Tahoe and four feet at Diamond Peak.

