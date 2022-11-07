ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane Brown says he’d duet with Miami Heat superstar, Jimmy Butler ‘in a heartbeat’

By Monica Rivera
 2 days ago

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been seen shooting hoops with Country music’s very own Kane Brown , and according to Brown he’s be willing to hit the studio with him too.

LISTEN NOW: Kane Brown reacts to possibly collaborating with Jimmy Butler

During Miami Heat media day in September, Butler revealed he’s working on his very own Country music album and who better to help him out than award-winning Country music star, and pal, Kane Brown ?

Before taking the stage for Audacy’s Stars & Strings earlier this week, TC & Dina B . Asked Kane if he’d be interested in collaborating with Butler for the album and he made his answer very clear.

“I would do a song with him in a heartbeat!” Kane exclaimed.

Whether the collab happens or not, we can definitely count on Kane seeing Butler on the court for a good work out as he work on becoming the “buffest dude in Country music.”

Inspired by his security guard, Kane has stepped up his fitness game to grow his muscles and fans are definitely taking notice. See Kane react to some of his fans “thirstiest tweets” in the video below.

