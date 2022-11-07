ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Faith City Mission details Thanksgiving meal to feed the hungry

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTQlw_0j1vQpby00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Faith City Mission announced its Thanksgiving meal to feed those in need on Nov. 26 at Faith City Mission, located at 401 S.E. 2nd.

According to Faith City Mission, guests can attend the chapel at 11 a.m., followed by the Thanksgiving lunch at 11:30 a.m. Faith City noted that doors will be open to volunteers at 10 a.m.

The meal will bring volunteers and staff together with those in need to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast complete with all the sides.

For more information on Faith City Mission visit the website here.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

