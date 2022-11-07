Read full article on original website
radioresultsnetwork.com
More Changes Coming For Delta County Airport Flight Schedule
The flight schedule for the Delta County Airport has changed again. The airport said in Monday that SkyWest Airlines…which is Delta Airlines partner…will now have Escanaba and Iron Mountain share their flights. As of December 1st, according to delta.com, flights out of Escanaba to Minneapolis leave at 10:33...
WLUC
Perry Good Cleaners opens new office in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County cleaning business now has a new storefront. Perry Good Cleaners has been around for three years but now has an office in Gladstone. The business cleans residential and commercial properties, as well as carpets and windows. The owners say it’s a family-oriented, faith-based...
WLUC
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushrooms were on full display at the Barrel + Beam brewery in Marquette Township Tuesday. It was all for the official launch of MycoNaut, a company that works to expand public access to mushrooms. Through research, MycoNaut co-founder Ryan Iacovacci said the goal of the...
WLUC
Marquette parish stuffs stockings for veterans
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette church is seeking donations to stuff stockings for veterans. Items like snacks, crossword puzzles and small clothing like socks are appreciated. Donated items can be dropped off at the First Presbyterian Church on Front St. in Marquette. Parish Member Dani Jacklin said she looks forward to putting all the donated items together.
WLUC
U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station promotes morale dogs Thor and Loki
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station has promoted two morale dogs. Thor and Loki are two brothers who were adopted from the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter by the Coast Guard. For three years they’ve served as morale dogs for the crew stationed there. Wednesday morning...
WLUC
‘Bundle Up Marquette’ seeks winter clothes donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette group needs your help providing winter clothes for those in need. Bundle Up Marquette is an annual event that gathers winter clothes donations. It is a part of spread goodness events. Donations can be made at the drop box located outside Bennet Media Group...
WLUC
Superior Arts Youth Theater to perform “Madagascar”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Young actors spent Wednesday busily rehearsing for their performance of “Madagascar: The Musical Jr.”. The Superior Arts Youth Theater is set to put on the show starting Thursday at the Forest Roberts Theater. Shows take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., with matinees...
WLUC
What is a seller review date?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Realtor Stephanie Jones explained review dates outline the seller’s intent on when they will review the home offers. She added houses are getting fewer offers, but still multiple offers, which is why a review date is put in place; It allows the most number of buyers to get into a house in a timely manner.
WLUC
Negaunee collects blood for “Blood Fight” against Ishpeming
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A “Blood Fight” is on in the U.P. Negaunee and Ishpeming are each holding blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. The city that donates the most pints will receive the honorary blood drive trophy and bragging rights. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints.
WLUC
‘We need to be treated better’: Besse Forest Products employees raise awareness for contract negotiations
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Union workers rallied in Gladstone to bring awareness to their ongoing negotiations and to the conditions they’re seeking. “We need better wages. We need to be treated better. Better working environments, safer, cleaned up, just better all around,” said Kayla McKnight, a head grader at Besse Forest Products.
WLUC
Honorable Distillery shining light on women in STEM
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Honorable Distillery in downtown Marquette hosted an event Wednesday night focused on women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. This was the first in a planned series. Wednesday night the distillery shined the spotlight on its head distiller Abby Szukalski. The co-founder of...
WLUC
Brits and Brews to invade Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser music festival is coming to Marquette this weekend. The Brits and Brews British Invasion Festival will be at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. this Friday and Saturday. There will be live British invasion cover bands all weekend, as well as a special-release British Session Ale for the event. Friday night will benefit JJ Packs and Saturday night will benefit Music for All Kids.
WLUC
Timber Yeti Axe Range to host free Veteran’s Day event Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Timber Yeti Axe Range in Marquette Township is showing its appreciation for veterans this Friday. On Friday, Veteran’s Day, those who have served can come into Timber Yeti and throw for free. They’re also accepting donations to the U.P. Honor Flight. Local businesses have donated...
WLUC
UPDATE: Missing UP teen, last seen in Detroit, found safe
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force, a missing U.P. teen has been found and is safe custody currently being evaluated at the hospital. The 17-year-old from Menominee County was last seen Saturday, Oct. 29 in Detroit. The Detroit Police Department sent out an alert of a missing teen on November 5.
WLUC
UP power company invests in potential energy saving appliance
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula power provider is educating customers about heat pumps. A heat pump pulls warm air from outside to the inside of your home. The latest versions can extract warm air in temperatures as cold as 15 below zero. The Manager of Energy Solutions for Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO), Andrew McNeally said this appliance can be an efficient alternative to electric or furnace heating.
WLUC
Munising Cannabis Company becomes first micro business in U.P.
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - From seed to weed, a Munising-based cannabis dispensary is offering customers a new retail experience. Munising Cannabis Company is the first micro business in the U.P. A micro business means all cannabis products sold are grown and packaged in-store. “We are just proud to be able...
WLUC
Marquette-Alger RESA holds youth wellness workshop
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from seven schools brainstormed ideas to address youth wellness as part of a workshop at Gallery Coffee Company in Munising Monday morning. The event hosted by the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Services Agency is a part of its task force to increase adolescent wellness. The group has held two other workshops, but Monday morning was the first student-led discussion.
WLUC
Iron Mountain City Council approves amendment to special use permits for drive-through restaurants
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain City Council is approving an amendment to a special use permit. This amendment will change Chapter 75, Article VIII, Section 562 of the city ordinances. The change will impact anyone looking for a drive-thru special use permit. The council said it has...
WLUC
How a hearing conservation program can help your health
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Occupational Hearing Conservationist Sherrie Vorbeck explained the first step in conserving your hearing is to be aware of your surroundings. She recommends wearing hearing protection if you can not hear a conversation within 3-feet. Vorbeck explained the hearing conservation program, which is how to wear ear plugs the correct way.
WLUC
Upper Peninsula Human Resources Association hosts mental health conference at NMU
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Human Resource Association hosted a mental health conference at Northern Michigan University Wednesday. Organizers said the main goal was to shed light on the importance of mental health in the workplace. While this meeting was taking place, two guest speakers spoke to employees...
