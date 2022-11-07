Read full article on original website
Man arrested for deadly gas station stabbing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested after a deadly stabbing at a gas station near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say Yunior "Cuba" Gil Verdecia, 36, has been charged with premeditated first degree murder after stabbing a man during an altercation on Saturday, Nov. 5, at a Speedway Gas Station on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill Road.
Police looking for 3 missing runaways in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police are seeking the public's help in locating three missing girls they say ran away together from their homes.
Man blows off part of his finger with homemade explosive, realizes 'Mom, you were right'
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect in this case was also the victim. On the evening of July 2, the bomb squad was called "to investigate a possible explosion-related injury which occurred in the city of Royal Palm Beach." sustained significant injuries to his left hand, including...
Dolphin Whodunit: Officers looking for thief who stole dolphin statue
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the Vero Beach Police Department are dealing with a whodunit mystery after a dolphin statue was stolen from Riverside Park. Officers said the statue was taken from the northwest volleyball court on Friday morning. The police department is still looking for the thief.
Tracking Nicole: Curfew in place for Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office says a curfew will go in effect for the county. It begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday and runs through 7 a.m. on Thursday. The effects from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to be the strongest overnight when the storm is...
Police needs help identifying hit-and-run suspect
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department needs help identifying the driver of a hit-and-run. The incident occurred on Nov. 4 at 200 S Whitney Dr. around 7 p.m. Officer say the driver is described as a Hispanic male with dark hair and a thin beard around his jawline.
Firefighters contain boat fire in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The on-and-off rain all around South Florida couldn't do this job. It took firefighters to battle and extinguish a fire on a boat, on Wednesday. The Stuart Police Department said officers and crews from Stuart Fire Rescue responded to Loggerhead Marina. Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters...
Florida Highway Patrol trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash on I-95
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night. It happened around 8 p.m. on I-95 South in Palm Beach County. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. It is unclear what caused the crash. The number of people...
IRCSO: Man threatens neighbor when asked to turn music down, later threatens deputies
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office were called in reference to an ongoing noise complaint. They identified the noisemaker as Brandon Mayerat. Deputies say that Mayerat confronted and threatened to harm them. Eventually they entered Mayerat's home and arrested him. Deputies...
Driver mistakenly drives onto railroad tracks in West Palm Beach
A crash involving a vehicle and a Tri-Rail train was narrowly averted Tuesday night, West Palm Beach police said.
Transit alert issued in Vero Beach due to severe flooding
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is alerting residents of severe flooding areas following Hurricane Nicole. Royal Palm Blvd and Indian River Blvd (near the First Presbyterian Church Vero Beach) The east side of the 17th Street Bridge. McWilliams Park and Boat Ramp. Royal Palm...
Tracking Nicole: Storm damage in Lantana, tree down on Dixie Highway
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — Heavy rain and wind are hitting parts of Palm Beach County as Nicole makes its way to Florida. CBS12 News sports anchor John Evenson took a break from sports reporting to provide added coverage on the storm. Dixie Highway just south of Forest Hill Boulevard...
Boat Ramp Buried By Flooding In Fort Pierce
Tropical Storm Nicole is bringing flooding to Fort Pierce. CBS12 News reporter Stefany Valderrama is at Jaycee Park, where a boat ramp is underwater. The storm is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida.
Tracking Nicole: Power line at dangerously low level in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane overnight Thursday. The storm has left behind dangerous conditions across South Florida, including flooding and eroded roadways, but one danger that may go unnoticed during the night involves power lines. CBS12's Dylan Huberman reports that a...
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is Acquitted
The Brown Family(Charley Project) An entire family disappeared without a trace from Port St. Lucie, Florida in 1985. Soon after, James Brown came forward to say that he killed his family. Shockingly, he was never convicted of the crime. To this day, his wife and three children are missing persons, and their fate is unknown, despite his confession.
Soured relationship, South Bay shooting leads to ex-girlfriend’s conviction for manslaughter
WEST PALM BEACH — Two years after deputies found 43-year-old Estevan Rodriguez shot dead in his South Bay home, his ex-girlfriend and her friend have been convicted for their roles in the killing. Roykeria Wiley, 31, of Okeechobee pleaded guilty to manslaughter and burglary this year for what one defense attorney described as a "robbery gone bad." Prosecutors...
Man fatally shot in Fort Pierce ID'd
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office detectives have identified a man who was fatally shot in Fort Pierce early Sunday morning.
Tracking Nicole: Erosion threatens Ocean Drive in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is heading towards Florida's coast, and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. Due to some serious erosion, Ocean Drive in Vero beach is on the verge of potential collapse according to Vero Beach Police. CBS12 News reporters...
ST LUCIE SHERIFF : DETECTIVES IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING
ST LUCIE SHERIFF : DETECTIVES IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM IN EARLY MORNING SHOOTING. Detectives have identified the homicide victim in this morning’s shooting as 23-year-old Vincent Rashawn Green Jr. This appears to be an isolated incident, and detectives do not believe there is any danger to the community. If you have any information related to this incident, please call 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers 1-800-273-TIPS.
Tracking Nicole: Fire station on Singer Island evacuated due to flooding
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is having an impact on Florida's east coast as it approaches the state. The City of Riviera Beach said Fire Station 86 on Singer Island has been evacuated due to flooding. All fire calls will be taken at the fire station...
