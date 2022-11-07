ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas’ Law Offices of Brad Jackson Ranked Among Nation’s Best Law Firms for Business Disputes, Commercial Litigation

attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Bradley Earns Top Rankings in Best Lawyers ‘Best Law Firms’ in Texas

DALLAS and HOUSTON, TX—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that the 2023 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” has recognized the firm with five Tier 1 national rankings in the practice areas of Construction Law, Criminal Defense: White-Collar, Litigation – Banking & Finance, Litigation – Construction, and Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants. The firm also earned 159 Tier 1 metropolitan rankings across all 10 of its offices, including Dallas and Houston.
Local Profile

McKinney Looking To Become The Home Of DFW’s Third Commercial Airport

On November 9, 2022, McKinney’s airport bond committee will hold its third meeting to explore the possibility of adding commercial services to the McKinney National Airport. Currently, the airport is primarily used for cargo jets and private planes, but, as previously reported by Local Profile, the city hopes to become the home of DFW’s third commercial airport.
dmagazine.com

White Rock Medical Center Owner Files for Bankruptcy

White Rock Medical Center owner and operator Pipeline Health System has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the operations in the East Dallas hospital continue as normal. In 2018, the California-based system acquired what was then called Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, which was a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that, it was called Doctor’s Hospital at White Rock Lake. When it was acquired, the hospital was called City Hospital at White Rock, but was rebranded earlier this year to be White Rock Medical Center.
keranews.org

Candidate for Collin County judge accuses incumbent of political — and literal — slap in the face

Democratic candidate Joshua Murray claims his opponent, Collin County Judge Chris Hill, slapped him after Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting. Murray spoke during public comments about allegations of sexual harassment in the district attorney’s office. A recent lawsuit names Collin County Dist. Atty. Greg Willis, his top assistant Bill Wirskye and the commissioners court. Murray said he left the courtroom after the meeting adjourned but returned to get his sunglasses.
dmagazine.com

New American Citizens Were Among Nearly 200,000 Who Voted In Dallas County on Election Day

Polls opened for the final day of voting in midterm elections this morning, and not long after, 35 new American citizens had the opportunity to cast their first ballots. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held a citizenship ceremony at the University of North Texas at Dallas, where new citizens from 17 different countries took their oath of citizenship before an audience of family members, USCIS directors, consul generals from various countries, University of North Texas system Chancellor Michael R. Williams, and UNT Dallas President Bob Mong.
hotelnewsresource.com

Aloft Dallas Arlington Hotel Opens

Aloft Hotelswill open its latest property in Arlington, Texas. The hotel located at 4432 South Collins Street is owned and managed by Stonewood Hotels of Irving, Texas. Centrally located between Dallas and Fort Worth, 15 miles from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and 25 miles from Dallas Love Field, the Aloft Dallas Arlington offers guests convenient access to the Grand Prairie Premium Outlets, AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags Over Texas, Hurricane Harbor Arlington and Arlington Highlands offering numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Shorthorn

Voters approved term-lengths extension item

Voters approved Arlington’s Proposition A, which proposed extending the term lengths of elected officials, by a resounding margin on Tuesday. The Arlington City Council on Aug. 16 unanimously passed an ordinance to put an item on the ballot for voters to decide if the city should amend term lengths for the city council and mayor. This would extend the term lengths from two to three years and means that no one would be able to serve for more than nine years for both roles separately.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
fox4news.com

Voters approve some local propositions, but not all

In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Collin County, including results for county judge props in Anna, Carrollton, Plano, Murphy and Sachse. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. COLLIN COUNTY MIDTERM...
12newsnow.com

For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature

Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Voters recall Denton City Council member

A Denton City Council member has been recalled by her new constituents because of her political views and a misunderstood meme. The recall effort of Alison Maguire, spearheaded by Robson Ranch residents, was approved by about 64% of 13,556 District 4 voters, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.
