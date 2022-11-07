Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake police looking to ID 2 suspects accused of targeting elderly women for wallet theft
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of targeting elderly women and stealing wallets from shopping carts, and then using them to purchase gift cards. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), on Oct. 25, a victim had her wallet...
2 armed robberies within 15 minutes of each other in Burien under investigation
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two armed robberies that happened within 15 minutes of each other in Burien on Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office said it appears that the same person or persons are responsible for both robberies. According to the sheriff’s office, the first happened...
q13fox.com
Deputies investigate bank robbery in Redmond, suspect at-large
REDMOND, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank near The Golf Club at Redmond Ridge Wednesday morning. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), a suspect robbed the Wells Fargo on NE Novelty Hill Rd. just before 10:00 a.m. Authorities say nobody was...
Police arrest suspect in October fire that burned businesses in downtown Sumner
Sumner police have arrested a woman in her 20s whom they believe started the fire that burned several businesses in downtown Sumner in October. Police said in a news release that “on Thursday, November 3, she told police she started the building fire on purpose in order to have police and fire ‘do their jobs.’”
Chronicle
Man Who Fled From Olympia Police by Jumping Into East Bay Is Still Missing
A man who eluded law enforcement by jumping into East Bay early Sunday morning is still missing, according to Olympia police. But police have updated information about what happened before he plunged into Budd Inlet, Lt. Paul Lower said Tuesday. About 3:10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a boat owner...
Have you ever had anything stolen in Tacoma?
Recently my mobile phone was stolen just in my pocket. Someone took it away without drawing my attention. Have you ever had anything stolen in Tacoma? Is it possible to get it back?
KIMA TV
Suspect vehicle sought following weekend drive-by shooting on I-5 in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a suspect vehicle after receiving reports of a drive-by shooting on I-5. Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a call-in reference to the shooting around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The victim told authorities they were shot at by...
police1.com
Investigation documents SWAT arrest attempt, Wash. deputy's death
TACOMA, Wash. — The plan the Pierce County Sheriff's Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that's standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
q13fox.com
2 suspects arrested after shooting at North Seattle high school
Seattle Police say two suspects - both armed - were arrested on a city bus a couple blocks away from Ingraham High School. Authorities say there was a shooting that left one person injured inside the school early Tuesday morning.
q13fox.com
'It breaks my heart:' Thieves steal customized sports car from Tukwila body shop
"It's disgusting to watch someone take something away from you like that." A well-organized crime was caught on camera showing a car being stolen from a body shop parking lot.
Teen suspects make first court appearances following Ingraham HS shooting
Prosecutors said they intended to charge two teenagers with a slew of felony charges in relation to Tuesday’s deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. According to prosecutors, the alleged gunman is 14, while his accused accomplice is 15. Only one of the two teenage suspects actually appeared before a...
Tensions rise as Kirkland robbery, rape suspects make court appearance
There were intense moments between two families at a court hearing Wednesday morning. Two suspects accused of breaking into a woman’s home in Kirkland were in court, with one suspect also charged with raping her. The victim was in court, along with a large group of about 30 people...
KING-5
2 Ingraham High School shooting suspects in custody
A second suspect was arrested in relation to the shooting. A semi-automatic handgun that was possibly used in the shooting was found in the teen's backpack.
WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash
CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo. The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car. Both Sanders and...
1 shot, killed at Seattle high school, suspect in custody
SEATTLE, Wash. — One person was shot and killed at Seattle’s Ingraham High School Tuesday morning, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed. The Seattle Police Department said there is one confirmed victim. Police Chief Adrian Diaz told KOMO News the suspect was taken into custody just after 11 a.m. Diaz told KOMO that officers entered the school right away and attended...
q13fox.com
Mental evaluation requested for suspect in murder of Seattle father, business owner
SEATTLE - The man suspected of shooting and killing a 32-year-old Seattle father, and business owner is also suspected of several other violent incidents days before the deadly attack. On Monday, 31-year-old Ashton Christopher Lefall appeared in court. He is the suspect in the murder of 32-year-old D'Vonne Pickett Jr.
q13fox.com
Man arrested, drugs seized after police track car stolen from Seattle Children's Hospital
SEATTLE - Guns, drugs and cash were seized from a vehicle police say was stolen from a family waiting at Seattle Children’s Hospital. According to Seattle Police, the family was waiting for their child to recover from brain surgery in the hospital Friday, when their car was stolen. Officers...
q13fox.com
King County crime spree suspect arrested in Renton
Police are investigating a series of crimes between Kent, Bellevue and Seattle linked to a single suspect, who was arrested in Renton. Authorities say the suspect carjacked a victim in Kent, then drove the car to Bellevue.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kitsap County (Kitsap County, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Monday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, The crash happened at state route 16 in Kitsap county. 53-year-old man from Spanaway,was driving ford van travelling westbound on highway. WSP stated that he went off the road and hit a tree. 43-year-old...
Comments / 4