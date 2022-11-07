ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

Deputies investigate bank robbery in Redmond, suspect at-large

REDMOND, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank near The Golf Club at Redmond Ridge Wednesday morning. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), a suspect robbed the Wells Fargo on NE Novelty Hill Rd. just before 10:00 a.m. Authorities say nobody was...
REDMOND, WA
KIMA TV

Suspect vehicle sought following weekend drive-by shooting on I-5 in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a suspect vehicle after receiving reports of a drive-by shooting on I-5. Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a call-in reference to the shooting around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The victim told authorities they were shot at by...
police1.com

Investigation documents SWAT arrest attempt, Wash. deputy's death

TACOMA, Wash. — The plan the Pierce County Sheriff's Department devised to arrest an armed and highly dangerous assault suspect in Spanaway earlier this year applied a formula that's standard to tactical teams around the country: drive in under disguise, block in the target car, detonate a flash grenade and then yank the suspect out of the car before they can react.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash

CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo.  The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car.  Both Sanders and...
CHEWELAH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot, killed at Seattle high school, suspect in custody

SEATTLE, Wash. — One person was shot and killed at Seattle’s Ingraham High School Tuesday morning, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed. The Seattle Police Department said there is one confirmed victim. Police Chief Adrian Diaz told KOMO News the suspect was taken into custody just after 11 a.m. Diaz told KOMO that officers entered the school right away and attended...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

King County crime spree suspect arrested in Renton

Police are investigating a series of crimes between Kent, Bellevue and Seattle linked to a single suspect, who was arrested in Renton. Authorities say the suspect carjacked a victim in Kent, then drove the car to Bellevue.
RENTON, WA

