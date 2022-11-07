Read full article on original website
WIFR
Pedestrian bridge repairs begin
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ice Hogs fans and anyone enjoying downtown entertainment will soon have a brand new bridge connecting the BMO Center and the adjacent Concourse Parking Garage. The work that began Monday may temporarily close traffic on South Church Street in Rockford, so be sure to watch for...
WIFR
Anderson Japanese Gardens Illuminated returns Dec. 1
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wintertime lights at Rockford’s Anderson Japanese Gardens will return for a second year. The seasonal event opens to the public on December 1, and runs all day Thursday through Sunday until Dec. 14. Then, the exhibit will be open daily from 5 to 8 p.m. with the last entry at 7:45 p.m. through Dec. 30.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Update on the Street Sweeping Operations in Rockford
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Accident closes Green Garden restaurant in Woodstock
Recovery crews from Chicago Water & Fire Restoration were on the scene of Green Garden Chinese restaurant Tuesday afternoon after a morning accident closed the business. Yellow tape blocked off […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident With injuries Near the Downtown Rockford, Earlier Today
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Road Closure Near Falcon rd
WIFR
70′s Today and Tomorrow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Becoming sunny today with highs around 70. Down to the upper 50′s tonight with a few clouds. Middle 70′s tomorrow with shower chances increasing by late afternoon. 30′s for highs during the weekend and beginning of next week.
rockrivercurrent.com
Baked Wings ‘beyond thrilled’ with response to first day in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — Baked Wings quietly opened its doors Monday without trying to make a big push to draw customers in on the restaurant’s first day. “All we simply did was put ‘now open’ on the digital part of our sign on Riverside,” said Scott Frank, who runs the restaurant with his business partner Bryan Suh. “Even with that little noise about being open we ended up selling over 1,600 bone-in wings in one day.
WIFR
Fire causes Winnebago Co. Courthouse to close
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire Saturday at the Winnebago County Courthouse put a halt to operations for the time being. The Winnebago County Courthouse, located at 400 West State St. in Rockford, will remain closed Tuesday. Details about the fire have not been disclosed, but in-person court appearances are...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Loves Park
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters Are Battling A Structure Fire Near South Beloit
Fire damages I. Spinello Locksmiths building on Charles Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a building that once housed I. Spinello Locksmiths, on Monday afternoon. The Rockford Fire Department was summoned to 2212 Charles Street, around 1 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the building. Fire crews were able to put out the fire within 10 minutes, […]
Rockford man dies in fatal crash with semi on S. Pierpont
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 35-year-old Christopher Vann as the victim of a crash at S. Pierpont Avenue and Estelle Drive on Tuesday morning. According to police, the incident happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Pierpont. The coroner’s office said Vann crashed head-on into a semi […]
World Famous Illinois Garden’s Spectacular Holiday Light Show Returns
If you thought it was impossible for Anderson Japanese Gardens to be more beautiful, think again. The gardens will be magically transformed for the holidays. One of the most beautiful spots in the state of Illinois will again become one of the most popular lighted holiday displays in the Midwest.
Interstate 39/90 outside of Milton reopens following crash
MILTON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90 has reopened at County Highway M following a crash that temporarily blocked part of the interstate. The crash was reported just after 6:15 p.m. All lanes were cleared by roughly 7:40 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Rock County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved. It does not appear anyone was injured....
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a vehicle has crashed into the 911 statue near the CJC in downtown Rockford
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East Side
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters Were on Scene Of 2 Different Fire Calls Today
WIFR
Rockford man charged in two church fires on East State Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A federal grand jury officially charged a 27-year-old man Tuesday for a string of church fires last month. Marzavious Thomas, 27, of Rockford faces two counts of arson in a pair of church fires on East State Street. He faces a maximum of 20 years for...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Several Officers Were Working A Scene On The East Side Earlier Today
