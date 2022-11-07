ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Pedestrian bridge repairs begin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ice Hogs fans and anyone enjoying downtown entertainment will soon have a brand new bridge connecting the BMO Center and the adjacent Concourse Parking Garage. The work that began Monday may temporarily close traffic on South Church Street in Rockford, so be sure to watch for...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Anderson Japanese Gardens Illuminated returns Dec. 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wintertime lights at Rockford’s Anderson Japanese Gardens will return for a second year. The seasonal event opens to the public on December 1, and runs all day Thursday through Sunday until Dec. 14. Then, the exhibit will be open daily from 5 to 8 p.m. with the last entry at 7:45 p.m. through Dec. 30.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Update on the Street Sweeping Operations in Rockford

RockfordScanner.com : Update on the Street Sweeping Operations in Rockford
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Road Closure Near Falcon rd

RockfordScanner.com : Road Closure Near Falcon rd
WIFR

70′s Today and Tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Becoming sunny today with highs around 70. Down to the upper 50′s tonight with a few clouds. Middle 70′s tomorrow with shower chances increasing by late afternoon. 30′s for highs during the weekend and beginning of next week.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Baked Wings ‘beyond thrilled’ with response to first day in Loves Park

LOVES PARK — Baked Wings quietly opened its doors Monday without trying to make a big push to draw customers in on the restaurant’s first day. “All we simply did was put ‘now open’ on the digital part of our sign on Riverside,” said Scott Frank, who runs the restaurant with his business partner Bryan Suh. “Even with that little noise about being open we ended up selling over 1,600 bone-in wings in one day.
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Fire causes Winnebago Co. Courthouse to close

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire Saturday at the Winnebago County Courthouse put a halt to operations for the time being. The Winnebago County Courthouse, located at 400 West State St. in Rockford, will remain closed Tuesday. Details about the fire have not been disclosed, but in-person court appearances are...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Loves Park

RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Loves Park
LOVES PARK, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Interstate 39/90 outside of Milton reopens following crash

MILTON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90 has reopened at County Highway M following a crash that temporarily blocked part of the interstate. The crash was reported just after 6:15 p.m. All lanes were cleared by roughly 7:40 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Rock County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved. It does not appear anyone was injured....
MILTON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East Side

RockfordScanner.com : Accident on the East Side
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters Were on Scene Of 2 Different Fire Calls Today

RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters Were on Scene Of 2 Different Fire Calls Today
WIFR

Rockford man charged in two church fires on East State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A federal grand jury officially charged a 27-year-old man Tuesday for a string of church fires last month. Marzavious Thomas, 27, of Rockford faces two counts of arson in a pair of church fires on East State Street. He faces a maximum of 20 years for...
ROCKFORD, IL

