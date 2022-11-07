Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions go after dominating Indiana?

Penn State got back on track with a dominant win Saturday on the road against the Indiana Hoosiers. The Nittany Lions’ 45-14 win over IU came on the heels of a difficult loss to Ohio State after leading the Buckeyes in the fourth quarter. The win keeps Penn State on track to potentially make a New Year’s Six bowl game. Now the Nittany Lions have only three games left to continue impressing down the stretch and make a high level bowl game.

Where are they expected to end up? Find out below.

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Rose Bowl vs. Oregon

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Rose Bowl vs. Oregon

Brad Crawford, 247Sports: Citrus Bowl vs. Florida

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports: Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane

Brett McMurphy, The Action Network: Orange Bowl vs. North Carolina