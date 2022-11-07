ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs12.com

Publix stores to close early Wednesday ahead of Nicole

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida early Wednesday morning, ordering Federal assistance ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The declaration includes Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

'In Florida, a flat out tsunami!' strategist says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Republicans dominated in Florida and political strategist Tom McNicholas says it all can be tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term as the state's governor. "This wasn't just a red wave, this was an absolute tsunami by Ron DeSantis and...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Conditions around South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole is making a big impact along Florida's East Coast. CBS12 News has team coverage showing conditions around our area. In Vero Beach, reporter Dylan Huberman shows deteriorating conditions as Nicole approaches the coast. Meanwhile in Fort Pierce, conditions are calm with...
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Storm's wind field compared to previous hurricanes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical storm Nicole is approaching the east coast of Florida, where it is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. The storm has a much larger wind field when compared to previous hurricanes to impact Florida in recent seasons. Though the winds aren't...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

FPL: "We don't stop working until every last costumer is restored"

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nicole has made landfall in Florida, leaving behind flooding, damage, and some residents without power. Peter Robbins, a spokesperson with Florida Power and Light, said the outages in Florida are fairly limited. Speaking with CBS12 News, Robbins said FPL restored power to "tens-of-thousands"...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 counties in Florida due to Subtropical Storm Nicole. The advisory affects Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Moskowitz defeats Budd in race for Florida District 23, per AP

PARKLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Democrat Jared Moskowitz beats Republican Joe Budd in the race for Florida District 23 seat, per AP. The U.S. Representative seat for Florida's 23rd Congressional District is up for grabs this election. The two main contenders for the race are Jared Moskowitz (D) and...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North...
ARKANSAS STATE
cbs12.com

DeSantis defeats Crist in Florida's race for governor, per AP

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Mast re-elected by a large margin, defeats Robinson

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — On the Treasure Coast, incumbent Brian Mast has won another term in Congress. Congressman Brian Mast, a Republican, won by a double-digits in all three counties that are in his district — St. Lucie County, Martin County and Palm Beach County. He gave his...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: County-by-county closings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, businesses in our area are making preparations. Refer to this article to stay up to date on the latest closures county-by-county. Tri-Rail service will be suspended on Wednesday. The last northbound train (P630) will depart Miami Airport...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

U.S Marshals looking for Florida man considered armed, dangerous

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Florida man they say is armed and dangerous. Alphonso Churchwell Jr., 45, has been added to Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list for charges related to guns, assault, and for violating the terms of his federal probation. Authorities...
FORT MYERS, FL

