$1M Powerball ticket sold in Wellington, record $2B jackpot claimed in California
WEST PALM BEACH Fla. (CBS12) — There is a winning ticket to the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in California. And the Florida Lottery is now reporting there are 26 winning tickets in Florida that can claim a piece of the record jackpot, including one in Wellington worth $1 million.
Publix stores to close early Wednesday ahead of Nicole
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
Hurricane Nicole begins its northerly turn, hours before landfall in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane Nicole is hours away from making landfall on the Florida coast and there are changes with the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The storm has started to make its right turn, to the north. It's now moving to the...
President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida early Wednesday morning, ordering Federal assistance ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The declaration includes Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian...
'In Florida, a flat out tsunami!' strategist says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Republicans dominated in Florida and political strategist Tom McNicholas says it all can be tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term as the state's governor. "This wasn't just a red wave, this was an absolute tsunami by Ron DeSantis and...
Tracking Nicole: Conditions around South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole is making a big impact along Florida's East Coast. CBS12 News has team coverage showing conditions around our area. In Vero Beach, reporter Dylan Huberman shows deteriorating conditions as Nicole approaches the coast. Meanwhile in Fort Pierce, conditions are calm with...
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a Tropical Storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
Tracking Nicole: Storm's wind field compared to previous hurricanes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical storm Nicole is approaching the east coast of Florida, where it is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. The storm has a much larger wind field when compared to previous hurricanes to impact Florida in recent seasons. Though the winds aren't...
FPL: "We don't stop working until every last costumer is restored"
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nicole has made landfall in Florida, leaving behind flooding, damage, and some residents without power. Peter Robbins, a spokesperson with Florida Power and Light, said the outages in Florida are fairly limited. Speaking with CBS12 News, Robbins said FPL restored power to "tens-of-thousands"...
DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 counties in Florida due to Subtropical Storm Nicole. The advisory affects Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and...
Nicole likely to set new record on late-season hurricanes hitting Florida's east coast
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane season may run from June 1 through Nov. 30, but storms don't have calendars and the east coast of Florida has been hit by at least one hurricane when the season was winding down in November. The latest in the record books...
Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
Moskowitz defeats Budd in race for Florida District 23, per AP
PARKLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Democrat Jared Moskowitz beats Republican Joe Budd in the race for Florida District 23 seat, per AP. The U.S. Representative seat for Florida's 23rd Congressional District is up for grabs this election. The two main contenders for the race are Jared Moskowitz (D) and...
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North...
DeSantis defeats Crist in Florida's race for governor, per AP
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest...
Police: Over a million dollars stolen from Asian American families in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a series of burglaries that have specifically been targeting homes of Asian Americans who own Chinese food restaurants. They says that as of right now, almost a million dollars in cash and property have been stolen from restaurant owners...
Mast re-elected by a large margin, defeats Robinson
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — On the Treasure Coast, incumbent Brian Mast has won another term in Congress. Congressman Brian Mast, a Republican, won by a double-digits in all three counties that are in his district — St. Lucie County, Martin County and Palm Beach County. He gave his...
Tracking Nicole: County-by-county closings
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, businesses in our area are making preparations. Refer to this article to stay up to date on the latest closures county-by-county. Tri-Rail service will be suspended on Wednesday. The last northbound train (P630) will depart Miami Airport...
U.S Marshals looking for Florida man considered armed, dangerous
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a Florida man they say is armed and dangerous. Alphonso Churchwell Jr., 45, has been added to Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list for charges related to guns, assault, and for violating the terms of his federal probation. Authorities...
Lois Frankel wins reelection for Florida District 22, defeats Franzese
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Democratic Representative Lois Frankel was reelected for U.S. House District 22. She beat out Republican Dan Franzese. Frankel told CBS12 she is happy with the win but not too happy about the Democratic losses throughout the state. "You know to me it's a...
