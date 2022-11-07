Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Conditions around South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole is making a big impact along Florida's East Coast. CBS12 News has team coverage showing conditions around our area. In Vero Beach, reporter Dylan Huberman shows deteriorating conditions as Nicole approaches the coast. Meanwhile in Fort Pierce, conditions are calm with...
cbs12.com
Hurricane Nicole begins its northerly turn, hours before landfall in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane Nicole is hours away from making landfall on the Florida coast and there are changes with the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The storm has started to make its right turn, to the north. It's now moving to the...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Emergency leaders update conditions in St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office in St. Lucie County echoed a message from their neighbors in Indian River County, with Tropical Storm Nicole churning toward the coastline. It was for criminals. "Don't come to St. Lucie County and do it," said Chief Deputy Brian Hester. "We've...
cbs12.com
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a Tropical Storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Curfew in place for Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office says a curfew will go in effect for the county. It begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday and runs through 7 a.m. on Thursday. The effects from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to be the strongest overnight when the storm is...
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
Nicole prompts school, road closures across Florida, coastal Georgia and South Carolina
Businesses and government buildings are closing in Florida and coastal Georgia and South Carolina before Nicole makes landfall.
fox13news.com
Florida yards washed into Atlantic Ocean before Nicole landfall
Storm surge from Tropical Storm Nicole began impacting the east coast of Florida, Video shows yards along the beach were washed away. This footage was captured by Krista Dowling Goodrich, who operates Salty Dog Vacations in Daytona Beach Shores.
Florida elections 2022: See results from Palm Beach County voting
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE PALM BEACH COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. Among high-profile statewide and federal races up for vote, Gov. Ron DeSantis faces off against Democratic challenger and former governor Charlie Crist, while Sen. Marco Rubio looks to retain his congressional seat against Democrat Val Demings. ...
cbs12.com
Publix stores to close early Wednesday ahead of Nicole
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
cbs12.com
Nicole likely to set new record on late-season hurricanes hitting Florida's east coast
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane season may run from June 1 through Nov. 30, but storms don't have calendars and the east coast of Florida has been hit by at least one hurricane when the season was winding down in November. The latest in the record books...
veronews.com
Voluntary evacuations of Barrier Islands to begin Wednesday
Indian River County will issue voluntary evacuations for certain areas – including the Barrier Islands – Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Nicole inches closer toward Florida’s east coast, officials said. Nicole continued to gain strength and was expected to become a hurricane sometime Wednesday. The following areas...
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Sheriff sends message to criminals and residents in Indian River County
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff in Indian River County shared two messages Wednesday afternoon with Tropical Storm Nicole on approach to Florida. One to homeowners in low-lying areas. Sheriff Eric Flowers aimed the second message at "the bad guys" who might want to take advantage of the incoming storm and evacuations.
cbs12.com
'In Florida, a flat out tsunami!' strategist says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Republicans dominated in Florida and political strategist Tom McNicholas says it all can be tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term as the state's governor. "This wasn't just a red wave, this was an absolute tsunami by Ron DeSantis and...
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Boat ramp buried by flooding in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is bringing flooding to Fort Pierce. CBS12 News reporter Stefany Valderrama is at Jaycee Park where a boat ramp is under water. The storm is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida.
wflx.com
Voluntary evacuations to begin in Martin County as Nicole approaches
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida, Martin County leaders are preparing to open shelters and order evacuations. County officials announced that voluntary evacuations will begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. for residents of Zones A & B, which includes residences on the barrier islands (Hutchinson Island and Jupiter Island), Sewall's Point and manufactured/mobile homes, as well as homes in low-lying, vulnerable areas.
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Missing Buoy washes ashore in Stuart Beach
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Storm's wind field compared to previous hurricanes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical storm Nicole is approaching the east coast of Florida, where it is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. The storm has a much larger wind field when compared to previous hurricanes to impact Florida in recent seasons. Though the winds aren't...
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Fort Pierce prepares for the storm
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce is currently on a hurricane warning as Nicole prepares to make landfall. CBS12 News reporter Al Pefley is at the Fort Pierce City Marina accessing the conditions as wind speeds pick up. Areas of Fort Pierce could potentially see a 3.5 foot...
Comments / 0