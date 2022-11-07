ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Conditions around South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole is making a big impact along Florida's East Coast. CBS12 News has team coverage showing conditions around our area. In Vero Beach, reporter Dylan Huberman shows deteriorating conditions as Nicole approaches the coast. Meanwhile in Fort Pierce, conditions are calm with...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Curfew in place for Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office says a curfew will go in effect for the county. It begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday and runs through 7 a.m. on Thursday. The effects from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to be the strongest overnight when the storm is...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida elections 2022: See results from Palm Beach County voting

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE PALM BEACH COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election. Among high-profile statewide and federal races up for vote, Gov. Ron DeSantis faces off against Democratic challenger and former governor Charlie Crist, while Sen. Marco Rubio looks to retain his congressional seat against Democrat Val Demings. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Publix stores to close early Wednesday ahead of Nicole

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Voluntary evacuations of Barrier Islands to begin Wednesday

Indian River County will issue voluntary evacuations for certain areas – including the Barrier Islands – Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Nicole inches closer toward Florida’s east coast, officials said. Nicole continued to gain strength and was expected to become a hurricane sometime Wednesday. The following areas...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

'In Florida, a flat out tsunami!' strategist says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Republicans dominated in Florida and political strategist Tom McNicholas says it all can be tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term as the state's governor. "This wasn't just a red wave, this was an absolute tsunami by Ron DeSantis and...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Voluntary evacuations to begin in Martin County as Nicole approaches

As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida, Martin County leaders are preparing to open shelters and order evacuations. County officials announced that voluntary evacuations will begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. for residents of Zones A & B, which includes residences on the barrier islands (Hutchinson Island and Jupiter Island), Sewall's Point and manufactured/mobile homes, as well as homes in low-lying, vulnerable areas.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Missing Buoy washes ashore in Stuart Beach

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Storm's wind field compared to previous hurricanes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical storm Nicole is approaching the east coast of Florida, where it is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. The storm has a much larger wind field when compared to previous hurricanes to impact Florida in recent seasons. Though the winds aren't...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Fort Pierce prepares for the storm

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce is currently on a hurricane warning as Nicole prepares to make landfall. CBS12 News reporter Al Pefley is at the Fort Pierce City Marina accessing the conditions as wind speeds pick up. Areas of Fort Pierce could potentially see a 3.5 foot...
FORT PIERCE, FL

