Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
KATU.com
Three arrested in Southwest Portland for disorderly conduct, no damage reported
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested three people who they say “were being encouraged to engage in property destruction.”. Police say about 7 p.m., on November 8, a member of the directed patrol came across signs that were pulled into Southwest Park Avenue to block traffic. As...
kptv.com
Police searching for suspect after 15-year-old girl shot in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are still searching for who shot a 15-year-old girl in Northeast Portland Wednesday afternoon. PPB officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 80th Ave. Neighbor Ezra Johnson-Greenough says he was outside walking his dog mere minutes before the shooting. “I noticed...
kptv.com
Police identify homicide victim in Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified a woman who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland on the night of November 2. Police units responded to the 4600 block of NE Lombard Street at around 8:30 p.m. where they found a woman and a man shot. The woman, 35-year-old Shirlene Beaver, died at the scene. The man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
kptv.com
Police searching for suspects after armed carjacking in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for two suspects following an armed carjacking Wednesday morning. At about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon in the 20300 block of Southeast Morrison Terrace. According to police, a person had their car stolen at gunpoint.
Man shot by police during Biden’s Portland visit attacked driver with ‘sharpened’ tent stake, court docs say
Portland police shot and wounded a man last month after he tried to stab a motorist with a “sharpened tent stake” through the car’s open window, prosecutors say. An unidentified officer shot Jeremy J. Rieck in the arm around 6 p.m. Oct. 14 as President Joe Biden flew into Portland.
Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing scene of Vancouver shooting
Vancouver Police reported an arrest in a shooting case that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
kptv.com
1 suspect arrested in Clackamas County double murder; second suspect sought
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person in connection with a double murder that happened in October and are still searching for a second suspect. On Oct. 12, 32-year-old Jamahl Akeem William Nash and 42-year-old Stanafurd Samuel Lee Blacknall were found dead...
KATU.com
Police shoot, injure suspect after he allegedly set vehicle on fire in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot by police in Southeast Portland Monday morning. The incident started at about 8:50 a.m. with reports of a man setting a vehicle on fire near Southeast 82nd Avenue north of Division Street. Isaiah Fasske captured video...
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in NE Portland: PPB
The Portland Police Bureau is reporting the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street.
Police shoot man trying to set fire to car in SE Portland, streets closed
Portland police shot a man Monday morning after officers and firefighters responded to a 911 call that a man was setting a car on fire in Southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. The call came in at 8:52 a.m. in the 2000 block of Southeast 83rd Ave. The caller...
kptv.com
Vancouver shooting injures 1, SWAT arrests suspect
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot in a car in East Vancouver Tuesday afternoon. Vancouver police responded to the 7600 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard on the report of a car crash. They found an injured man who had been shot in his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was crashed into a ditch across the street.
Police identify 33-year-old man found dead in Lloyd Center parking garage
A 33-year-old Portland man was found dead in the Lloyd Center parking garage Friday, and police identified him Wednesday as Nick Henderson. Officers found Henderson’s body while performing a welfare check inside the Northeast Portland garage shortly before 11:30 p.m., police said. Homicide detectives responded to the scene due to “suspicious circumstances,” Portland police said last week.
Portland police again withhold names of officers who fired weapons; watchdog group ‘deeply concerned’
Portland police declined to identify officers who shot a man on Monday in Southeast Portland, the fourth time since July that the bureau has gone against its own policy to release the names of officers who fired their weapons within a day. According to Portland police’s deadly force policy, the...
The Portland Mercury
Officers Shoot Alleged Arsonist in Southeast Portland
Portland police officers shot at a member of the public suspected of lighting a vehicle on fire in Southeast Portland on Monday morning. According to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), officers were called to assist firefighters in addressing a vehicle fire around 8:50 AM along SE 83rd Ave near SE Harrison St.
KGW
Southeast Portland restaurant owner was attacked and stabbed in Salem
The owner of Menya Hokusei Ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed in Salem during an attempted carjacking. Officers are still searching for the suspect.
kptv.com
Pedestrian dead after crash in NE Portland, police say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Northeast Portland on Tuesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers from the North Precinct responded to the area of North 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street shortly before 7 p.m. to reports of a person hit in the intersection.
Portland Man Kills Landlord With a Sword, Authorities Say It’s ‘Justified’
I'm gonna get medieval on your ass. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says it will not prosecute a Portland man who killed his ex-landlord, saying the man acted in self-defense, according to Willamette Week. This story is a weird one so I will do my best to make it make sense to you. Here's what you need to know:
Portland restaurant owner recovers after being stabbed in attempted carjacking in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — The owner of a Portland ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in what he says was an attempted carjacking in Salem. Ryan Callahan owns Menya Hokusei in Portland. Early Saturday morning, he was in Salem with a friend after a night out at Chattyshack, a bar on South Commercial Street. Callahan and his friend walked out to the car in the parking lot.
Hillsboro man convicted for murder of tow truck driver
Matthew McAdoo, a 44-year-old Hillsboro man who was accused of murdering a tow truck driver, was convicted by a Washington County jury, the District Attorney’s Office reported.
kptv.com
Firefighter falls through floor during house fire in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A firefighter is doing okay after he fell through the floor of a northeast Portland home while battling a fire Wednesday morning. Just before 8:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 4800 block of Northeast 32nd Avenue. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home and then found an active fire when they entered the home.
KGW
