Portland, OR

kptv.com

Police searching for suspect after 15-year-old girl shot in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are still searching for who shot a 15-year-old girl in Northeast Portland Wednesday afternoon. PPB officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 80th Ave. Neighbor Ezra Johnson-Greenough says he was outside walking his dog mere minutes before the shooting. “I noticed...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police identify homicide victim in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified a woman who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland on the night of November 2. Police units responded to the 4600 block of NE Lombard Street at around 8:30 p.m. where they found a woman and a man shot. The woman, 35-year-old Shirlene Beaver, died at the scene. The man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police searching for suspects after armed carjacking in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is searching for two suspects following an armed carjacking Wednesday morning. At about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery with a weapon in the 20300 block of Southeast Morrison Terrace. According to police, a person had their car stolen at gunpoint.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver shooting injures 1, SWAT arrests suspect

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot in a car in East Vancouver Tuesday afternoon. Vancouver police responded to the 7600 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard on the report of a car crash. They found an injured man who had been shot in his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was crashed into a ditch across the street.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Police identify 33-year-old man found dead in Lloyd Center parking garage

A 33-year-old Portland man was found dead in the Lloyd Center parking garage Friday, and police identified him Wednesday as Nick Henderson. Officers found Henderson’s body while performing a welfare check inside the Northeast Portland garage shortly before 11:30 p.m., police said. Homicide detectives responded to the scene due to “suspicious circumstances,” Portland police said last week.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Officers Shoot Alleged Arsonist in Southeast Portland

Portland police officers shot at a member of the public suspected of lighting a vehicle on fire in Southeast Portland on Monday morning. According to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), officers were called to assist firefighters in addressing a vehicle fire around 8:50 AM along SE 83rd Ave near SE Harrison St.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian dead after crash in NE Portland, police say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Northeast Portland on Tuesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers from the North Precinct responded to the area of North 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street shortly before 7 p.m. to reports of a person hit in the intersection.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland restaurant owner recovers after being stabbed in attempted carjacking in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — The owner of a Portland ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in what he says was an attempted carjacking in Salem. Ryan Callahan owns Menya Hokusei in Portland. Early Saturday morning, he was in Salem with a friend after a night out at Chattyshack, a bar on South Commercial Street. Callahan and his friend walked out to the car in the parking lot.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Firefighter falls through floor during house fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A firefighter is doing okay after he fell through the floor of a northeast Portland home while battling a fire Wednesday morning. Just before 8:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 4800 block of Northeast 32nd Avenue. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home and then found an active fire when they entered the home.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

