Indianapolis, IN

Colts name Jeff Saturday interim coach

By Mike Chappell
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – In an unusual move, the Indianapolis Colts have named Jeff Saturday their interim coach in the aftermath of Frank Reich’s firing .

Saturday, 47, will join owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard at an 8 p.m. press conference at the team headquarters.

It’s the latest seismic shockwave to ripple through the franchise in the last few weeks: the benching of Matt Ryan, the elevation of Sam Ehlinger, the firing of offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, trading Nyheim Hines to Buffalo and dismissing Reich.

Saturday is no stranger to the Colts, but has zero experience as a coach at the collegiate or NFL level. He’s been head coach at Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Ga., and current is an analyst for ESPN.

Also, Irsay bypassed two individuals of the staff with head coaching experience: defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and senior defensive assistant John Fox.

Saturday is a member of the Ring of Honor on the strength of a 13-year career that included 202 starts, five Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro recognitions and one world championship.

