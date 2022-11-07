ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox2detroit.com

Man shot by his girlfriend in Detroit, police investigating

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:30 pm in the block of Hazelwood near Lodge and Clairmount. Police say a man was shot by his girlfriend during an argument. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroit man accused of rape and related crimes in Pontiac

A Detroit man accused of rape in Pontiac on Aug. 30 is scheduled for arraignment and a pretrial hearing Nov. 15 in Oakland County Circuit Court. Steve Allen Dener, 50, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault for the alleged incident against an adult female at her home in the 47000 block of Woodward Avenue.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy murder victim ID’d, accused killer arraigned

Police have released the name of the man found dead in a Troy apartment on Monday and information on the man accused of murdering him. Gregory Harris, 25, was shot multiple times inside a residence at the Charter Square Apartments, near Big Beaver and Rochester Roads. On Wednesday, Calvin Louis...
TROY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend with rifle

DETROIT – A Detroit man is charged with murder related to the fatal shooting of his live-in girlfriend, authorities said. Gaylord Joseph Rogers, 66, of Detroit, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Maggie Stancil, 54, of Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Detroit police...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint man will serve at least 4 decades in prison after fatal shooting outside Rube’s Bar

FLINT, MI – A Flint man convicted of fatally shooting another man outside Rube’s Bar on the city’s northern end will spend at least the next four decades behind bars. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 7, by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly to a minimum of 43 years, nine months in prison for a conviction of second-degree murder.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman wanted after armed robbery at Westland Check 'n Go

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westland police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Check 'n Go at gunpoint last month. Police said the woman was armed with a black handgun when she gave a note demanding money to an employee at the business at 31294 Michigan Ave around 10:35 a.m. Oct. 24.
WESTLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Group of Detroiters accused of kidnapping, beating wrong person during carjacking retaliation

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Six Detroit residents are accused of kidnapping and beating a person who they thought was involved in a carjacking. According to federal authorities, Cortez Blake, 21, was carjacked. After the crime, he conspired with Karamoh Turner, 21; Semaj Ayers, 20; Maijah Greene, 22; Shatonnia Kimbrough, 19, and Armond Williams, 20, as well as other people, to retaliate against someone they believed was involved.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspected shooter caught after June Facebook Live murder in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody more than 4 ½ months after authorities say he killed a man on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. A nationwide manhunt was launched for 19-year-old Coreyon Brown after 46-year-old Terrill Smith was shot and killed as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man charged after stabbing at Dearborn business

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man at a Dearborn business Thursday. Malcolm Merritt Washington, 29, of Dearborn, is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Man arrested after exposing himself on flight to Detroit, authorities say

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself while on a flight to Detroit on Monday.Officials say the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department received a call about man exposing himself on a JetBlue flight from New York. Police responded and took the man into custody.Airport officials say the case was handed over to the FBI for investigation.No additional information has been released at this time.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Dearborn man arrested in connection with stabbing

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after a stabbing incident in the city's west end. Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Malcolm Merritt Washington with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Dearborn Police Department said on Nov. 3 they responded to reports of a stabbing victim on the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue.When they arrived at the business, police said they found a 62-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds, covered in blood. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police said the victim is expected to survive. Witnesses directed patrol officers to the suspect, later identified as Washington. He was arrested without incident. Police said a knife was recovered during the arrest. Washington was arraigned before Honorable Judge Mark Somers of the 19th District Court and was remanded to the Wayne County Jail without bond. The Preliminary Exam has been scheduled for Nov. 23.  The case remains under investigation. 
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Inmate gets 28 years for murder at Michigan prison

MILAN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A federal inmate will spend another 28 years behind bars after he killed a fellow inmate at a Michigan prison. A jury convicted Jason Dale Kechego, 41, of second-degree murder. His new sentence will run consecutively to a 10-year sentence he is currently serving for...
MILAN, MI

