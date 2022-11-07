Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Man shot by his girlfriend in Detroit, police investigating
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:30 pm in the block of Hazelwood near Lodge and Clairmount. Police say a man was shot by his girlfriend during an argument. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The...
The Oakland Press
Detroit man accused of rape and related crimes in Pontiac
A Detroit man accused of rape in Pontiac on Aug. 30 is scheduled for arraignment and a pretrial hearing Nov. 15 in Oakland County Circuit Court. Steve Allen Dener, 50, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault for the alleged incident against an adult female at her home in the 47000 block of Woodward Avenue.
Mich. Man Allegedly Broke into Ex's Home, Filmed Himself Torturing Her Yorkshire Terrier Mix
A Michigan man is accused of filming himself torturing his ex-girlfriend's dog as part of a campaign of abuse and harassment against the woman, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. Julius Holley, 55, of Detroit, is charged with multiple offenses including killing/torturing of animals and second-degree home...
The Oakland Press
Troy murder victim ID’d, accused killer arraigned
Police have released the name of the man found dead in a Troy apartment on Monday and information on the man accused of murdering him. Gregory Harris, 25, was shot multiple times inside a residence at the Charter Square Apartments, near Big Beaver and Rochester Roads. On Wednesday, Calvin Louis...
Man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend with rifle
DETROIT – A Detroit man is charged with murder related to the fatal shooting of his live-in girlfriend, authorities said. Gaylord Joseph Rogers, 66, of Detroit, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Maggie Stancil, 54, of Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Detroit police...
Flint man will serve at least 4 decades in prison after fatal shooting outside Rube’s Bar
FLINT, MI – A Flint man convicted of fatally shooting another man outside Rube’s Bar on the city’s northern end will spend at least the next four decades behind bars. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 7, by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly to a minimum of 43 years, nine months in prison for a conviction of second-degree murder.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe police release new footage of fatal road rage shooting from September
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Eastpointe Police released new footage to Local 4 of a road rage incident that ended in gunfire. Its release comes as the victim’s family held a protest Tuesday condemning the police investigation. “We want the criminal investigation reopened, we want charges brought,” said Ty Hale’s...
13abc.com
Three teenage boys accused of shooting up a casket will be tried as adults
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A judge orders three teenage boys to be tried as adults for allegedly shooting up a casket at a funeral. Three people were injured but dozens of people were caught in the hail of bullets. The shooting happened last year on Upton outside of River of Life...
fox2detroit.com
Man jumps out of 2nd story window to escape Michigan State Police during foot pursuit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was arrested after leading Michigan State Police on a foot pursuit in Detroit late Tuesday night. At around10:55 PM on Southfield near Plymouth, a driver called the police and said they believed a male was attempting to break into a vehicle on the freeway's right shoulder.
fox2detroit.com
Woman wanted after armed robbery at Westland Check 'n Go
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westland police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Check 'n Go at gunpoint last month. Police said the woman was armed with a black handgun when she gave a note demanding money to an employee at the business at 31294 Michigan Ave around 10:35 a.m. Oct. 24.
ClickOnDetroit.com
6 Detroit residents accused of kidnapping, beating woman they thought was involved in carjacking
DETROIT – Six Detroit residents have been charged after they kidnapped a woman they wrongly believed was involved in a carjacking and beat her for information about the crime, officials said. An indictment was unsealed Thursday (Nov. 3) and revealed that six people were charged Oct. 12 in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘It’s horrific to watch’: Man wanted for allegedly torturing ex-girlfriend’s dog in Detroit
DETROIT – Police are looking for a man accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend’s dog and torturing it in Detroit. Investigators say the man then sent a video of the six-pound dog being tortured to his ex. “It’s horrific to watch,” said Michigan Humane President Matt Pepper. “It’s scary...
fox2detroit.com
Group of Detroiters accused of kidnapping, beating wrong person during carjacking retaliation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Six Detroit residents are accused of kidnapping and beating a person who they thought was involved in a carjacking. According to federal authorities, Cortez Blake, 21, was carjacked. After the crime, he conspired with Karamoh Turner, 21; Semaj Ayers, 20; Maijah Greene, 22; Shatonnia Kimbrough, 19, and Armond Williams, 20, as well as other people, to retaliate against someone they believed was involved.
fox2detroit.com
Suspected shooter caught after June Facebook Live murder in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody more than 4 ½ months after authorities say he killed a man on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. A nationwide manhunt was launched for 19-year-old Coreyon Brown after 46-year-old Terrill Smith was shot and killed as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged after stabbing at Dearborn business
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man at a Dearborn business Thursday. Malcolm Merritt Washington, 29, of Dearborn, is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
Man arrested after exposing himself on flight to Detroit, authorities say
(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself while on a flight to Detroit on Monday.Officials say the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department received a call about man exposing himself on a JetBlue flight from New York. Police responded and took the man into custody.Airport officials say the case was handed over to the FBI for investigation.No additional information has been released at this time.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman finds man dead in Detroit apartment after hearing gunshot while talking to him over phone
DETROIT – A woman who heard a gunshot while she was talking to a man over the phone went to his Detroit apartment, saw a bullet hole in the door, and found him dead, according to officials. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7) in the 19200...
Dearborn man arrested in connection with stabbing
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after a stabbing incident in the city's west end. Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Malcolm Merritt Washington with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Dearborn Police Department said on Nov. 3 they responded to reports of a stabbing victim on the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue.When they arrived at the business, police said they found a 62-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds, covered in blood. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police said the victim is expected to survive. Witnesses directed patrol officers to the suspect, later identified as Washington. He was arrested without incident. Police said a knife was recovered during the arrest. Washington was arraigned before Honorable Judge Mark Somers of the 19th District Court and was remanded to the Wayne County Jail without bond. The Preliminary Exam has been scheduled for Nov. 23. The case remains under investigation.
Man, woman carjack young Detroit woman sitting in her car at apartment complex, DPD asking for tips
The search is on for a man and woman who carjacked a Detroit woman while she was sitting in her car last week at an apartment complex on Outer Drive on the city’s west side.
fox2detroit.com
Inmate gets 28 years for murder at Michigan prison
MILAN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A federal inmate will spend another 28 years behind bars after he killed a fellow inmate at a Michigan prison. A jury convicted Jason Dale Kechego, 41, of second-degree murder. His new sentence will run consecutively to a 10-year sentence he is currently serving for...
