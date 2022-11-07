Read full article on original website
Related
Final series of 'the best show on TV' has finally landed on Netflix
Netflix fans are rejoicing after the fourth season of the 'best show on TV' landed on Netflix today. Manifest first launched in 2018 on NBC, telling the story of a group of strangers who all end up on the same flight from Jamaica to New York. When it lands -...
Popculture
New Netflix Thriller Series Hits Huge Ratings Milestone
Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix series, The Watcher, is overcoming negative reviews to dominate Netflix's Top 10 chart. The new series knocked Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story down to number two, after the serial killer series spent three weeks at the top. Murphy also co-produced the Stephen King adaptation of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, which held the fourth spot in Netflix's latest Top 10 movies chart.
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
3 Workplace Comedies to Watch If You Like ‘Blockbuster’ on Netflix
Looking for another workplace comedy to watch once you're done with Netflix's 'Blockbuster'? These series feature similar humor and capture real-world themes.
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
What to watch in November 2022: 13 new movies and shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
November is packed with new shows and movies on the top streaming services, broadcast and cable TV. Here's what you should plan to watch this month.
Famed Television Producer Dead at 47
Ben Feigin, a famed television producer who served as an executive producer on "Schitt's Creek," has died at 47, according to E! News. Feigin died of pancreatic cancer this week, United Talent Agency, where Feigin used to work, confirms.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
ComicBook
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
‘Westworld’ Canceled at HBO After Four Maligned, Meandering, Confusing Seasons
Another one bites the dust! The cost-cutting at HBO continues with the cancellation of Westworld, the ambitious (and expensive) series that left its ever-dwindling audience scratching their heads and wondering when, exactly, the show was going to fulfill its promise. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the network said in a statement:...
‘Have Gun, Will Travel’ and Other Classic TV Shows That Are Impossible to Stream
From vintage TV western 'Have Gun, Will Travel' to 'Homicide: Life on the Street,' these classic TV shows aren't available to stream.
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and More in November 2022
Remember learning about cornucopias every November in school? This is what they were talking about. There's an abundance of good TV in this month's lineup, starting with the high-profile release of the new season of The Crown. Yellowstone fans are feasting especially well in November, with the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 and the debut of the new Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. Plus, Emily Blunt gets in on the Western action with Prime Video's The English.
Monster is coming back for two more seasons on Netflix
Following a record-breaking debut, DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has spawned a new franchise for Netflix. On Monday, Netflix renewed the Monster anthology series, which will follow “other monstrous figures who have impacted society” in future installments. The new seasons will not focus on Jeffrey Dahmer.
A Last of Us actor claims the HBO series features one of the "best hours of television" ever
Murray Bartlett has high praise for The Last of Us
‘It’ Prequel Series at HBO Max Taps Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane to Serve as Co-Showrunners (EXCLUSIVE)
Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the “It” prequel series currently in the works at HBO Max from Andy and Barbara Muschietti , Variety has learned exclusively. The show, currently titled “Welcome to Derry,” was first reported as being in development in March. HBO Max has given the show a series production commitment. Exact plot details remain under wraps, aside from the fact that the show will serve as a prequel to the recent films “It: Chapter One” and “It: Chapter Two,” which were released in 2017 and 2019 respectively. It was previously reported that...
HBO Original Drama Series ‘The Last Of Us’ Sets Debut Date
The nine-episode first season of the HBO Original drama series The Last of Us debuts Sunday, January 15 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The story takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal journey as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival. Pedro Pascal is Joel, Bella Ramsey is Ellie, Gabriel Luna is Tommy, Anna Torv is...
Sausage Party Animated Series from Seth Rogen Headed to Amazon
Sausage Party is getting the small screen treatment. A spinoff of the 2016 animated film is headed to Amazon Prime Video. Seth Rogen, who also co-wrote the film, will return to voice his character, as well as cast members Kristin Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will also lend ther voices to the series.
digitalspy.com
Teen Wolf star's Netflix show cancelled after one season
Netflix has cancelled another show in Partner Track. Starring Arden Cho (Kira Yukimura in Teen Wolf) as young lawyer Ingrid Yun, the 10-episode first season charted her moral struggles as she fought to climb to the higher echelon of an elite New York City firm. Confirmation of its cancellation arrived...
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 0