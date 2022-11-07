ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Breezy conditions expected in Panhandle as subtropical storm moves ashore

By Ross Whitley
WMBB
WMBB
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A subtropical storm has formed but we are not expecting much here in the Panhandle as we stay on the west and dry side.

Breezy conditions will start Wednesday and could possibly last through Saturday. The best days for rain are Thursday and Friday but it is possible the area will see no moisture at all.

An approaching front will push to storm away from us starting Friday through Saturday and moisture just might be missing from the western half of the storm. The pattern flips much colder over the weekend and rain prospects remain low.

Randy Morgan
2d ago

Subtropical means thunderstorms on water,pay attention and listen. Don’t let the media scare you

WMBB

WMBB

