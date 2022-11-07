Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
This Lakers-Rockets Trade Features Anthony Davis
Sometimes, drastic measures are required. NBA teams are no different. Nobody likes it. Usually, we’d prefer a less radical solution to a problem. If it isn’t available, drastic measures may be the only option. If you haven’t noticed, the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of problems. Granted,...
Women In Nets’ Leadership Reportedly Pushing Back On Ime Udoka Hiring
The Brooklyn Nets irked many outside their organization last week given reports citing their interest in hiring Ime Udoka as the team’s next head coach. It now appears those sentiments are mirrored by others within the franchise, as well. One day after NBA insider Marc Stein reported there have...
NBA Executive Thinks LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are In Decline: "LeBron Doesn't Even Look Like A Main Option Right Now."
An NBA executive suggests LeBron James and Anthony Davis are declining.
Shocking Update About Anthony Davis’ Lakers Future
To the surprise of virtually no one, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily to begin the 2022-23 NBA season. While they have gotten things figured out for the most part defensively, this team is severely flawed on the offensive side of the court. Los Angeles is currently 7th in...
Lakers Rumors: Should L.A. Trade Anthony Davis?
Here's a better question: would it make this team much worse if they didn't?
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Out Indefinitely Amid ACL Recovery
The star forward only has played in two games so far this season.
LeBron James Gives Injury Update Before Lakers vs. Clippers Game
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James needs rest, but will not take it against the LA Clippers
Nets may ‘back off’ on hiring Celtics’ Ime Udoka as next coach due to ‘blow back’
With the Nets already embroiled in one controversy over Kyrie Irving, they may end up avoiding another by backing off on hiring Ime Udoka as their next coach due to potential “blow back,” multiple league sources said. “[Nets owner] Joe [Tsai] is getting some blow back” and there’s...
Brad Marchand Gives Hysterical Take On Bruins’ ‘Pooh Bear’ Jersey
The Boston Bruins rocked their reverse retro “Pooh Bear” jerseys for the first time this season Monday night. Bruins star left winger Brad Marchand was a fan of the uniform, which Boston hasn’t worn since 2006. Marchand certainly liked the way he looked — that sounded like...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win
The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
Joe Mazzulla addresses Ime Udoka not landing Nets job with Celtics players
Several Celtics players were supportive of Ime Udoka last week amid reports that he would land with the Brooklyn Nets last week after the team parted ways with Steve Nash. Those reports ended up being premature though as the Nets decided to stick with Jacque Vaughn as their interim head coach during a week of turmoil with Kyrie Irving’s suspension and internal blowback about the possibility of hiring the suspended Celtics coach.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Holds Off Late Grizzlies Rally To Net Win
The Boston Celtics recorded their third straight win on Monday night by holding off the Memphis Grizzlies, 109-106, at FedExForum. The Celtics improved to 7-3 while the Grizzlies went to 7-4 after losing on their home floor for the first time this season. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY.
NBA Fans React To Lakers Losing To Clippers Without Kawhi Leonard: "Trade Everyone... This Is Pathetic."
Fans had a lot to say about the Lakers' loss to the Clippers.
Jayson Tatum wins battle vs. Ja Morant as Celtics hold off Grizzlies: 7 takeaways
Jayson Tatum was spectacular, but Marcus Smart may have been even better. The Celtics held off the Grizzlies down the stretch in a battle between offensive-minded teams on Monday, claiming a 109-106 victory. Here are the takeaways, as the Celtics improved to 7-3 with their third straight win. 1. Jayson...
Clippers find their groove while LeBron James hurt late in win over Lakers
Paul George scored 29 points as the Clippers won for the fifth time in six games in a 114-101 win over the Lakers on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers player grades: Another loss to the Clippers
Ever since the 2012-13 season, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily against the Los Angeles Clippers. Some may have thought they had an opportunity to go against that trend on Wednesday with Kawhi Leonard out, but instead, it was the same old story. The Lakers fell behind 38-21 at...
Reunion With This Former Red Sox Pitcher May Make Sense For Boston At Right Price
The Red Sox are in the market for a starting pitcher and a reunion may be needed after a season in which the southpaw made his first All-Star Game.
Kyrie Irving’s mishandling of tweet controversy raises every red flag in his book
Kyrie Irving’s mishandling the controversy created by his tweeting of an antisemitic film raises every red flag in his book and leads to serious questions about his future as an NBA player.
Comments / 0