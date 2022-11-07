ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets Trade Features Anthony Davis

Sometimes, drastic measures are required. NBA teams are no different. Nobody likes it. Usually, we’d prefer a less radical solution to a problem. If it isn’t available, drastic measures may be the only option. If you haven’t noticed, the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of problems. Granted,...
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win

The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
MassLive.com

Joe Mazzulla addresses Ime Udoka not landing Nets job with Celtics players

Several Celtics players were supportive of Ime Udoka last week amid reports that he would land with the Brooklyn Nets last week after the team parted ways with Steve Nash. Those reports ended up being premature though as the Nets decided to stick with Jacque Vaughn as their interim head coach during a week of turmoil with Kyrie Irving’s suspension and internal blowback about the possibility of hiring the suspended Celtics coach.
NESN

