As the seasons change and the weather cools, my soul craves slow cooked, rich comfort foods. When I was first married, my wife insisted I learn all the dishes she grew up eating. Sunday pot roast and all-day stew were two of her favorites, so I went to my mother-in-law and found out the recipes. I wanted to make them exactly like she remembered, and I did at first. Eventually my brain started to think of adjustments I could make to get similar results but with a little bit of my personality in the food.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Delicious pears are in season! So, this week Rania Harris is featuring them in a recipe perfect for a holiday dinner party!Herbed Cheese with Pears, Pine Nuts, and Honey8 ounces whole milk ricotta cheese4 tablespoons pine nuts8 ounces fresh goat cheese, room temperature2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped2 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest2 ripe but firm Bartlett pears4 tablespoons local honeyDirections:Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place ricotta in a fine sieve set over a bowl; let excess liquid drain, about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, spread nuts in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Toast in oven until lightly browned, tossing occasionally, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate; let cool.In a food processor or medium bowl, mix together goat cheese and drained ricotta until creamy and thoroughly combined. Stir in thyme, parsley, and lemon zest; set aside.Slice each pear into six wedges. Divide herbed cheese among four serving plates, spooning it into mounds. Arrange three pear wedges next to cheese on each plate. Sprinkle with nuts; drizzle about 1 tablespoon honey over each portion of cheese and pears. Serve immediately.
What are your favorite dishes to serve at Thanksgiving dinner? We want to know.
Pumpkin or sweet potato pie? Canned or fresh cranberry sauce? Tell us your favorite family traditions for Thanksgiving dinner.
If your next dinner recipe simply calls for an onion, do you know what to reach for? Onions are a vegetable you likely should be eating more of, but does it actually make a difference whether you use a white onion or a yellow onion? Here's what you should know about white and yellow onions, including their best uses and how to select the best onions in the grocery store.
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. I found this cookbook by chance—it was on the “freebie counter” of press samples when I worked at Cooking Light many (many!) years ago. Ever since, I’ve been astonished that it’s not a classic every foodie’s heard of.
My son is an odd duck when it comes to his food preferences. He loves vegan bratwursts but won’t touch simple macaroni and cheese. He can eat the hottest wings on the menu, but I still can’t convince him to try one carrot. When you have a selective eater in the house, coming up with meals can be a challenge. And when you’re limited on time, serving those picky eaters can be even harder! Luckily, there is one type of cuisine that my son absolutely loves, and thankfully, so do I! We all adore Mediterranean cuisine here. Luckily, it’s recommended as one of the healthiest cuisines, being high in “good” fats, legumes and antioxidants, while being low in red meat, sugar and processed items.
