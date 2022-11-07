My son is an odd duck when it comes to his food preferences. He loves vegan bratwursts but won’t touch simple macaroni and cheese. He can eat the hottest wings on the menu, but I still can’t convince him to try one carrot. When you have a selective eater in the house, coming up with meals can be a challenge. And when you’re limited on time, serving those picky eaters can be even harder! Luckily, there is one type of cuisine that my son absolutely loves, and thankfully, so do I! We all adore Mediterranean cuisine here. Luckily, it’s recommended as one of the healthiest cuisines, being high in “good” fats, legumes and antioxidants, while being low in red meat, sugar and processed items.

