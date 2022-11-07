ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Nonprofit helps Utah veterans form friendships and find healing

WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — Continue Mission is a nonprofit that gives veterans and their families a little extra support. All year round, they get veterans together for different kinds of activities at no cost to them or their support members. "We do pickleball, bowling, skiing, cycling, paddle boarding,...
WOODS CROSS, Utah
Feed hungry Utah kids this holiday season

KUTV — USANA Kids Eat launched its Holiday Food Bag program to help feed more hungry kids in Utah. Director Michelle Benedict spoke to Elora about how the community can support this effort. For more information visit usanakidseat.org. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and...
UTAH STATE
Current Utah snowpack sitting at mid-December levels, expert says

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New numbers show Utah's snowpack is more than four times above normal for this time of year. The latest estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show the snow-water equivalent is hundreds – even thousands – of percent higher than the median amount for early November.
UTAH STATE
Disney On Ice is back in Utah!

KUTV — Disney on Ice is back in Utah with stunning displays and a magical medley of modern tales!. Joseph Walsh stopped by Fresh Living to give us the scoop. For tickets and more information check out disneyonice.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and...
UTAH STATE
Utah mourns loss of longtime local news reporter

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah journalist who worked in the state for over 30 years in broadcast news has died. Antonio Marcos Ortiz, 68, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday morning. As of Monday, it has not yet been determined what the cause of his death was.
UTAH STATE
Location released for second temple in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah
Buu Nygren wins Navajo Nation president, beats incumbent

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Buu Nygren has ousted Jonathan Nez as president of the Navajo Nation, a position that wields influence nationally because of the size of the tribe's reservation in the U.S. Southwest and its huge population. Nygren defeated Nez in the nonpartisan race Tuesday, according to unofficial...
UTAH STATE
Nation watching Senate race as last remaining voters cast ballots in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The polls are open. Many of Utah's 1,689,545 active registered voters have already cast their ballots thanks to Utah's secure vote-by-mail system, which was established years before the pandemic. And on Tuesday, the remaining voters are expected to arrive in person to participate in how their communities -- and country -- are governed.
UTAH STATE
Black Lives Matter Utah receive 'disturbing' messages of racism, threats

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Black Lives Matter Utah Chapter has been receiving racist and threatening messages from an anonymous person. Operating Chairperson Rae Duckworth monitors phone calls and text messages to the chapter, and she said this past week is when she saw the disheartening messages. “We...
UTAH STATE
Utah's Mike Lee faces tight race against independent Evan McMullin

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An independent candidate with backing from Democrats is attempting to end the Republican stranglehold on U.S. Senate seats in Utah, hoping to harness the antipathy many voters in the state feel toward former President Donald Trump becoming the GOP's standard-bearer. Evan McMullin has spent...
UTAH STATE
Rising GOP star Kristi Noem wins reelection in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — Republican Kristi Noem has won reelection for governor in South Dakota, according to The Associated Press. Noem beat Democratic challenger Jamie Smith. Noem has been speculated as a possible running mate for former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for president in 2024, although she is a potential candidate herself if Trump decides not to enter the race.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
What Utah's Senate candidates are saying on Election Day

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just a few hours before the polls closed, Sen. Mike Lee and his opponent Evan McMullin made their cases to Utah voters on Tuesday. Evan McMullin made stops in Utah and Salt Lake counties today. 2News caught up with him as he thanked volunteers in Salt Lake. McMullin addressed reporters and spoke about what it means if he wins.
Utah State

