Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Nonprofit helps Utah veterans form friendships and find healing
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — Continue Mission is a nonprofit that gives veterans and their families a little extra support. All year round, they get veterans together for different kinds of activities at no cost to them or their support members. "We do pickleball, bowling, skiing, cycling, paddle boarding,...
KUTV
Feed hungry Utah kids this holiday season
KUTV — USANA Kids Eat launched its Holiday Food Bag program to help feed more hungry kids in Utah. Director Michelle Benedict spoke to Elora about how the community can support this effort. For more information visit usanakidseat.org. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and...
KUTV
Current Utah snowpack sitting at mid-December levels, expert says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New numbers show Utah's snowpack is more than four times above normal for this time of year. The latest estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show the snow-water equivalent is hundreds – even thousands – of percent higher than the median amount for early November.
KUTV
New Utah state flag may soon be decided as top 5 design options are revealed
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah State Flag Task Force may soon announce a new state flag after they revealed the top five designs. They said they will hold a public meeting to review the top designs, which were voted on in a survey by over 44,100 Utah residents from across the state.
KUTV
Disney On Ice is back in Utah!
KUTV — Disney on Ice is back in Utah with stunning displays and a magical medley of modern tales!. Joseph Walsh stopped by Fresh Living to give us the scoop. For tickets and more information check out disneyonice.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and...
KUTV
Colder weather moving into Beehive State; dusting of snow possible along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A slow-moving storm entered Utah Tuesday morning and gained strength Wednesday, leading to a moments of both extreme -- and not-so-extreme --- weather. The storm will keep the state's weather unsettled until at least the end of the day. This page will be updated...
KUTV
Utah mourns loss of longtime local news reporter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah journalist who worked in the state for over 30 years in broadcast news has died. Antonio Marcos Ortiz, 68, passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday morning. As of Monday, it has not yet been determined what the cause of his death was.
KUTV
Early snow is prompting Utah ski resorts to open days, weeks before schedule
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some ski resorts are opening early because of all the snow. Solitude Mountain Resort on Nov. 4 announced it would be opening the following Friday, Nov. 11 -- a week earlier than planned. It's their earliest opening day they've had since 2013. The resort...
KUTV
Location released for second temple in Michigan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
KUTV
Buu Nygren wins Navajo Nation president, beats incumbent
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Buu Nygren has ousted Jonathan Nez as president of the Navajo Nation, a position that wields influence nationally because of the size of the tribe's reservation in the U.S. Southwest and its huge population. Nygren defeated Nez in the nonpartisan race Tuesday, according to unofficial...
KUTV
Nation watching Senate race as last remaining voters cast ballots in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The polls are open. Many of Utah's 1,689,545 active registered voters have already cast their ballots thanks to Utah's secure vote-by-mail system, which was established years before the pandemic. And on Tuesday, the remaining voters are expected to arrive in person to participate in how their communities -- and country -- are governed.
KUTV
'Buy Nothing' is a way to get what you need for free, help your neighbors
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you search on social media or on the app store, you will find "Buy Nothing" groups are everywhere, including communities here in Utah. Buy Nothing is a movement that involves no money and people get what they need for free. The Buy Nothing...
KUTV
Black Lives Matter Utah receive 'disturbing' messages of racism, threats
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Black Lives Matter Utah Chapter has been receiving racist and threatening messages from an anonymous person. Operating Chairperson Rae Duckworth monitors phone calls and text messages to the chapter, and she said this past week is when she saw the disheartening messages. “We...
KUTV
Utah's Mike Lee faces tight race against independent Evan McMullin
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An independent candidate with backing from Democrats is attempting to end the Republican stranglehold on U.S. Senate seats in Utah, hoping to harness the antipathy many voters in the state feel toward former President Donald Trump becoming the GOP's standard-bearer. Evan McMullin has spent...
KUTV
Some Utahns remain undecided on Senate race as Election Day approaches
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With just one day left until the election, some voters are still unsure of whether they will support Sen. Mike Lee or his opponent, Evan McMullin. For other voters, like Sarah Kaye from Salt Lake City, she’s already made her decision. “I got...
KUTV
Rising GOP star Kristi Noem wins reelection in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — Republican Kristi Noem has won reelection for governor in South Dakota, according to The Associated Press. Noem beat Democratic challenger Jamie Smith. Noem has been speculated as a possible running mate for former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for president in 2024, although she is a potential candidate herself if Trump decides not to enter the race.
KUTV
What Utah's Senate candidates are saying on Election Day
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just a few hours before the polls closed, Sen. Mike Lee and his opponent Evan McMullin made their cases to Utah voters on Tuesday. Evan McMullin made stops in Utah and Salt Lake counties today. 2News caught up with him as he thanked volunteers in Salt Lake. McMullin addressed reporters and spoke about what it means if he wins.
Comments / 0