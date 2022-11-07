Gulf Shores Police say Foley man falsely reported shooting

GULF SHORES, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Foley man was arrested and charged with rendering false alarm after he told police he was shot Sunday, but further investigation proved he was not, according to a Facebook post from the Gulf Shores Police Department .

Joseph Desmond Ferrell, 43, of Foley has a “documented history with other Baldwin County law enforcement agencies for reporting similar false events,” according to the post. Officers said Ferrell wears an ankle monitor for a “previous rendering false alarm” arrest.

Officers were called to the Colonial Grand Apartment Complex at 6061 Colonial Parkway at around 5:38 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 for reported for a person being shot. Officers received several calls reporting a man was in the parking lot of the apartment complex “screaming for help and that he had been shot.”

Ferrell told officers he was shot by two people who he did not know. Officers were not able to locate a gunshot wound on Ferrell’s body. The Gulf Shores Fire Department transported Ferrell to the Gulf Shores Emergency Room where it was confirmed he did not suffer any gunshot wounds.

Officers carried out a full investigation including setting up a perimeter and locating witnesses. Several interviews were conducted and no information given matched with the events reported by Ferrell.

Ferrell was released from the hospital and arrested.

