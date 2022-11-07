ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Shores Police say Foley man falsely reported shooting

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JdcCT_0j1vNv5V00

GULF SHORES, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Foley man was arrested and charged with rendering false alarm after he told police he was shot Sunday, but further investigation proved he was not, according to a Facebook post from the Gulf Shores Police Department .

Joseph Desmond Ferrell, 43, of Foley has a “documented history with other Baldwin County law enforcement agencies for reporting similar false events,” according to the post. Officers said Ferrell wears an ankle monitor for a “previous rendering false alarm” arrest.

Head on crash in Flomaton kills 3 on Sunday: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Officers were called to the Colonial Grand Apartment Complex at 6061 Colonial Parkway at around 5:38 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 for reported for a person being shot. Officers received several calls reporting a man was in the parking lot of the apartment complex “screaming for help and that he had been shot.”

Ferrell told officers he was shot by two people who he did not know. Officers were not able to locate a gunshot wound on Ferrell’s body. The Gulf Shores Fire Department transported Ferrell to the Gulf Shores Emergency Room where it was confirmed he did not suffer any gunshot wounds.

Officers carried out a full investigation including setting up a perimeter and locating witnesses. Several interviews were conducted and no information given matched with the events reported by Ferrell.

Ferrell was released from the hospital and arrested.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. jury finds man guilty of rape

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County Jury found a man guilty of first-degree rape Wednesday afternoon following a two-day trial, according to a Facebook post from the Baldwin County DA. Tyler Frame, was found guilty on Nov. 9 and will be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2023 by Judge Clark Stankoski. The state said […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola dentist found guilty of battery released from jail on bond

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola dentist who was found guilty of battery and sentenced to nine months in prison has been released on bond Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Charles Stamitoles was accused of inappropriately touching a former employee and was found guilty. Stamitoles is appealing his conviction and a judge granted him a $5,000 bond […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa Co. substitute teacher charged for inappropriately texting student: SRCSO reports

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A substitute teacher at a Santa Rosa County School is behind bars after allegedly having inappropriate conversations with a 16-year-old student, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. John William Kapolczynski, 46, was charged with obscene communication, public order crimes and a sex offense on Nov. 4. On […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police

UPDATE (1:18 p.m.): The officer who was shot in both legs is currently at home and resting with his family, according to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine. Zackery Hannah is being treated at USA Health University Hospital and is in “serious, stabilized condition.” Hannah was struck “at least three times from gunfire.” A K9 was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bay Minette Police investigating Sunday morning shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they responded to Newport Parkway in reference to a “young adult female” with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, according to a release from the BMPD. Officers responded to the “area of Newport Parkway,” at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The unidentified victim […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

More charges for man arrested in Pensacola shooting, found with makeup and hat attached to a wig: Escambia Co. Sheriff

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shared new details in the Saturday arrest of the third and final suspect in the Oct. 29 deadly Pensacola shooting. As previously reported, Jacob Colville, 29, was located and arrested on Saturday, Nov. 5. At the time, ECSO said he was arrested for first degree premeditated […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

15-year-old accused in Prichard murder, victim identified

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have released more information about the murder of a man that happened at St. Stephens Woods Apartments on Friday, Nov. 4. The victim has been identified as Lawrence Terrell Darby. Darby was shot in the back and arm causing him to die at the scene. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members

UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

62K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy