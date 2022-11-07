Former Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class And Effingham County Native Keith Tipsword Returning Home

Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Volunteers Being Sought For Funeral Of US Navy Machinist’s Mate First Class Keith Tipsword
Volunteers from Altamont, Beecher City and Moccasin Illinois area are needed to set up 700 plus US 3×5 foot flags on Sunday November 13th in Altamont, Illinois for the funeral of US Navy Machinist’s Mate First Class Keith W. Tipsword, WWII KIA onboard the USS WEST VIRGINIA during the attack on Pearl Harbor, HI.
Effingham Radio
Keith Warren Tipsword, 27
United States Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Keith Warren Tipsword, 27, of Moccasin died on Sunday, December 7, 1941 in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Moccasin Cemetery near Beecher City with full military honors.
southernillinoisnow.com
More than 80 years after his death at Pearl Harbor the remains of an Effingham man are coming home
More than 80 years after his death in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Effingham County native Keith Tipsword is coming home. Tipsword was a 27-year-old Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class aboard the USS West Virginia. during the attack on Pearl Harbor. 106 crewmen aboard the West Virginia were killed, including Tipsword.
Effingham Radio
William “Bill” Brooks Jones, 97
William “Bill” Brooks Jones, 97, of Beecher City, IL passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, in HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL. Bill was born on October 25, 1925, in Herrick, the son of Ray and Eva (Holman) Jones. He was a United States Navy veteran of WWII. Bill and Lois Eileen Anderson were married in St. Charles, MO on November 8, 1944 and were blessed with 72 years of marriage before her passing on May 28, 2017. Bill worked for Exxon Oil Company for many years. He enjoyed bowling, softball, woodworking and storytelling.
Effingham Radio
United States Air Force Band Coming To Effingham
United States Air Force Band “Roots in Blue” will be performing a concert celebrating Veterans Day on Thursday, November 10. The concert will be at the Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt West. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6:00 p.m. Music...
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 35 year old Natashia L. Shamhart of Newton for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Natashia was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Demetrius A. Woods of Charleston for an Effingham...
Effingham Radio
Andy Robert Zike, 64
Andy Robert Zike, 64, of Shelbyville, IL passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 4, 2022, in HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, IL. Andy was born on April 30, 1958, in Mattoon, the son of Jerry and Karen (Spaulding) Zike. He retired from County Market in Shelbyville after many years of service. He was an avid Star Trek fan who also enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with loved ones. Andy was a quiet, gentle soul who was kind to all and was known to have a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all.
wrul.com
Election Results for White, Hamilton, Edwards Counties
White County will have a new Supervisor of Assessments. Gary Baxley soundly defeated incumbent Terry Abell by a count of 4,106 votes to 1,501. In unopposed races, Kayci Heil received 5,079 votes for her new role as County Clerk. She’ll take over for Beth Sell who wasn’t seeking re-election. Mike Baxley ran unopposed to take over the White County Treasurer post and picked up 4,926 votes. He’s replacing Pam Armstrong who didn’t seek re-election. Jordan Weiss, the next White County Sheriff, picked up 5,044 votes.
Effingham Radio
Robert E. “Bob” Mihlbachler, 83
Robert E. “Bob” Mihlbachler, 83, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home in Effingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, November 12, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
Herald & Review
'Red Wave' hits Macon County offices
DECATUR – Despite failures to flip some key Congressional and Illinois General Assembly seats, Macon County Republicans still brought on a “red wave” down ballot. Following the conclusion of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Republicans held onto three prime countywide offices – county clerk, treasurer and sheriff – in addition to sweeping victories on the County Board.
southernillinoisnow.com
Flora resident refuses hospital treatment following multiple rollover crash
A 23-year-old Flora woman declined hospital treatment following a one vehicle crash on US50 west of Sullens Road in rural Iuka Monday night. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports Kenna Williams of Buckeye Road was traveling westbound when she failed to navigate a curve, ran partially off the north side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the south side of the road, crossed both lanes of traffic, left the road again, and overturned several times. Her vehicle eventually came to a stop after hitting a tree.
WAND TV
Eldorado Street to close at railroad crossing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 36 (Eldorado Street) at the railroad tracks just east of the Decatur Civic Center will be closed from Monday, Nov. 14, to Friday, Nov. 18. This is being done so the crossing surface can be replaced. A detour...
dailyeasternnews.com
BREAKING NEWS: 2022 election results from Coles County
Editor’s Note: This story is being updated live as results are announced by Coles County for Coles County votes only. All results listed are unofficial at this time. The general election took place on Tuesday, and the results for the Coles County local, regional, state and federal elections were announced throughout Tuesday evening after the polling places closed at 7 p.m.
Effingham Radio
Sigel Boil Order Lifted
The Sigel Water Department has announced that the boil order for the city of Sigel has been lifted. The Sigel Water Department thanks you for your cooperation.
WAND TV
Sullivan man airlifted after Coles County crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Sullivan man was airlifted after a serious crash in Coles County. The crash happened at 1000N at the Interstate 57 overpass Saturday just after 7 p.m. The Coles County Sheriff's Department said Trysten Fugate, 26, was driving a utility vehicle, going eastbound on 1000N...
This Illinois Cemetery is Said to Be Among the Most Haunted in The World
It's said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world, and it's located in Illinois. Located in Decatur, Illinois is a cemetery that's said to be extremely haunted. This cemetery began officially in the mid-1800s, but burials are believed to have started in this area as far back as the early 1800s. Many places have dubbed this cemetery, the "most haunted in the world" due to the number of paranormal legends from this cemetery. From the "devil's chair" to a weeping woman, we'll cover a couple of the most popular legends from Greenwood Cemetery.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Clerk announcing emergency change in polling place for Centralia Precinct 13
Marion County Clerk Steve Fox has announced due to an emergency, the polling place for residents who live in Centralia Precinct 13 is being moved. The precinct normally votes at the Lively Stone Apostolic Church at 601 East Calumet, but in the General Election on Tuesday they will be voting at the City Hope Church Cafe’, the old High School cafeteria building at 1000 East Third in Centralia.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman escapes serious injury in Green Street Road crash
A 20-year-old Salem woman was found with only minor injuries at her home following an early Monday morning crash on Green Street Road just north of Lake Shore Drive southwest of Salem. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department received a third-party call of a smashed-up car overturned in the roadside ditch....
Effingham Radio
Centralia Police Respond To Shooting At South Maple In Centralia
From the Centralia, IL Police Department Facebook Page:. On 11/6/22 at 21:34pm, Centralia Dispatch received multiple 911 calls for shots fired in the 500 block of South Maple. While in route to the call, Centralia Dispatch received a report that a female subject had been shot. Patrol officers arrived on...
Effingham Radio
Altamont Senior Mason Robinson Signs To Play Baseball at Kaskaskia
(Pictured above is Mason Robinson with his baseball teammates) On Wednesday evening with family, friends, teammates and coaches in attendance Altamont senior Mason Robinson signed his letter of intent to baseball at Kaskaskia. Mason plans on completing general education classes at Kaskaskia. Mason said he chose Kaskaskia because of “the...
Comments / 0