Related
Phone Arena

Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December

Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
NBC Los Angeles

Apple Has Another iPhone Update Coming on Monday. Here's What's New

Starting on Monday, Apple's iOS 16.1 update will allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to access Fitness+ even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple is debuting its iCloud shared photo library. Unlike shared albums, everyone in the shared photo library will have the ability to add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.
CNET

Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
livingetc.com

Which Apple Watch is best? From its style to ease of use, here's our verdict

Chances are that you own something from Apple already. Most modern homes, owned by people with creative outlooks, will have something - an iPad, at least. Yes, we're the Apple generation, and you'll probably want to sync up even further. So which Apple Watch is best?. Powered by watchOS 9,...
BGR.com

Apple puts iPhone 14 Pro Action Mode feature into test in new campaign

The new Action Mode function is one of the nicest features of the iPhone 14 series. Although it’s available with the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple just released a Shot on iPhone campaign highlighting how this feature works with its premium phone. While the iPhone...
TechCrunch

Apple is reportedly working to simplify its ‘Hey Siri’ trigger phrase to just ‘Siri’

Gurman reports that Apple has spent the past few months training the digital assistant to respond to “Siri” instead of “Hey Siri.” Although this may seem like a small change, it requires a significant amount of AI training and engineering work, as the digital assistant will have to understand the single wake word in multiple accents and dialects, Gurman notes. Apple’s current two-word trigger phrase increases the likelihood of Siri picking up on it. Apple has reportedly been testing the simplified trigger phrase with employees.
9to5Mac

Hands-on: Abode HomeKit Video Security Bundle [Video]

I have always had a “broken” smart home situation going on; I’ve had products that would only work with Google Home, others that were Amazon Alexa exclusives, and then you have the elusive HomeKit-enabled products. Over the last year, I have slowly transitioned all of my smart...
TechRadar

Garmin takes swipe at Apple with its 'months, not days' Instinct Crossover battery life

Garmin has announced the Garmin Instinct Crossover, a hybrid smartwatch with analog timekeeping designed for “those who appreciate a classic analogue watch experience, but who do not want to compromise essential smartwatch functionality or rugged watch durability.”. It’s a Garmin Instinct 2, one of the best Garmin watches, with...
Engadget

Spotify’s redesigned Apple Watch app feels less like an afterthought

Spotify is giving its Apple Watch users some love, adding UI and playback upgrades that more closely align with the familiar experience from larger screens. In an update that starts rolling out today, watchOS users will see a beefed-up Your Library view with more in-depth music controls and the ability to download playlists without going back to your iPhone.
Tom's Guide

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) review

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is an affordable smart home entry point with Alexa on standby and good sound for its size. A room temperature sensor and eero built-in make the Echo Dot more intuitive, too.
Apple Insider

How to enable Taptic Chimes on your Apple Watch in watchOS 9

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Taptic Chimes allow you to know when a new hour has started with sound and haptic motions on yourApple Watch. Here is how to enable and customize the feature. "When enabled, on the hour,...
Gizmodo

Apple Supposedly Dumping the 'Hey!' From Siri's Wake Phrase

AI assistants were made for humans to bark orders at, so Apple is reportedly working to eliminate the “hey” from “hey, Siri.” The idea is to make it faster to command the digital assistant on compatible devices like the iPhone, iPad, and HomePod smart speakers, especially if you need to make multiple commands in a row.
Digital Trends

Apple may be working on a supersized iPad for 2023

Rumors have been making the internet rounds that Apple is making an iPad bigger than we’ve ever seen. Now, one report claims that we might be getting a 16-inch version of the tablet soon — like, 2023 soon. According to a report from The Information, the oversized iPad could be launching in Q4 2023, which would make sense with Apple’s current iPad announcement and release schedule.
aiexpress.io

Apple might be changing the ‘Hey Siri’ wake word on your iPhone

Apple desires to make asking Siri a query a bit simpler by eradicating the necessity to say “Hey Siri” – it is reportedly planning to shorten the wake phrase to simply “Siri”. The sensible assistant, which could be summoned on Apple units just like the...

