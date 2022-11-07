Read full article on original website
Related
Should you buy the Apple Watch Series 7 this Prime Day?
The new Apple Watch Series 8 has just got its first major discount — so should you still buy the Apple Watch Series 7?
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
Phone Arena
Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December
Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
NBC Los Angeles
Apple Has Another iPhone Update Coming on Monday. Here's What's New
Starting on Monday, Apple's iOS 16.1 update will allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to access Fitness+ even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple is debuting its iCloud shared photo library. Unlike shared albums, everyone in the shared photo library will have the ability to add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
Amazon just knocked $110 off Apple Watch 8 ahead of Black Friday
Amazon is slashing $110 off the Editor's Choice Apple Watch 8 during its early Black Friday deal.
livingetc.com
Which Apple Watch is best? From its style to ease of use, here's our verdict
Chances are that you own something from Apple already. Most modern homes, owned by people with creative outlooks, will have something - an iPad, at least. Yes, we're the Apple generation, and you'll probably want to sync up even further. So which Apple Watch is best?. Powered by watchOS 9,...
Apple puts iPhone 14 Pro Action Mode feature into test in new campaign
The new Action Mode function is one of the nicest features of the iPhone 14 series. Although it’s available with the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple just released a Shot on iPhone campaign highlighting how this feature works with its premium phone. While the iPhone...
TechCrunch
Apple is reportedly working to simplify its ‘Hey Siri’ trigger phrase to just ‘Siri’
Gurman reports that Apple has spent the past few months training the digital assistant to respond to “Siri” instead of “Hey Siri.” Although this may seem like a small change, it requires a significant amount of AI training and engineering work, as the digital assistant will have to understand the single wake word in multiple accents and dialects, Gurman notes. Apple’s current two-word trigger phrase increases the likelihood of Siri picking up on it. Apple has reportedly been testing the simplified trigger phrase with employees.
9to5Mac
Hands-on: Abode HomeKit Video Security Bundle [Video]
I have always had a “broken” smart home situation going on; I’ve had products that would only work with Google Home, others that were Amazon Alexa exclusives, and then you have the elusive HomeKit-enabled products. Over the last year, I have slowly transitioned all of my smart...
TechRadar
Garmin takes swipe at Apple with its 'months, not days' Instinct Crossover battery life
Garmin has announced the Garmin Instinct Crossover, a hybrid smartwatch with analog timekeeping designed for “those who appreciate a classic analogue watch experience, but who do not want to compromise essential smartwatch functionality or rugged watch durability.”. It’s a Garmin Instinct 2, one of the best Garmin watches, with...
Apple is about to give Siri a really useful upgrade
Users of devices like the iPhone and the iPad will no longer need to say "hey" to summon Siri
Engadget
Spotify’s redesigned Apple Watch app feels less like an afterthought
Spotify is giving its Apple Watch users some love, adding UI and playback upgrades that more closely align with the familiar experience from larger screens. In an update that starts rolling out today, watchOS users will see a beefed-up Your Library view with more in-depth music controls and the ability to download playlists without going back to your iPhone.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) review
The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is an affordable smart home entry point with Alexa on standby and good sound for its size. A room temperature sensor and eero built-in make the Echo Dot more intuitive, too.
Apple Insider
How to enable Taptic Chimes on your Apple Watch in watchOS 9
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Taptic Chimes allow you to know when a new hour has started with sound and haptic motions on yourApple Watch. Here is how to enable and customize the feature. "When enabled, on the hour,...
Gizmodo
Apple Supposedly Dumping the 'Hey!' From Siri's Wake Phrase
AI assistants were made for humans to bark orders at, so Apple is reportedly working to eliminate the “hey” from “hey, Siri.” The idea is to make it faster to command the digital assistant on compatible devices like the iPhone, iPad, and HomePod smart speakers, especially if you need to make multiple commands in a row.
Digital Trends
Apple may be working on a supersized iPad for 2023
Rumors have been making the internet rounds that Apple is making an iPad bigger than we’ve ever seen. Now, one report claims that we might be getting a 16-inch version of the tablet soon — like, 2023 soon. According to a report from The Information, the oversized iPad could be launching in Q4 2023, which would make sense with Apple’s current iPad announcement and release schedule.
aiexpress.io
Apple might be changing the ‘Hey Siri’ wake word on your iPhone
Apple desires to make asking Siri a query a bit simpler by eradicating the necessity to say “Hey Siri” – it is reportedly planning to shorten the wake phrase to simply “Siri”. The sensible assistant, which could be summoned on Apple units just like the...
Phone Arena
Buyers are pouncing on the steeply discounted cellular Apple Watch Series 7
If you are on the hunt for a do-it-all smartwatch with cellular connectivity but don't want to spend a lot of money, Walmart and Amazon are both selling the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm LTE for the lowest price we have seen. The Watch Series 7 has a large 1.61...
Comments / 0