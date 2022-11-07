BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB I-TEAM is tracking the progress of the strike team that has been brought in to help get a handle on the flood of cases in Baton Rouge. There’s no way around it at this point, DCFS is in crisis as they work to get a handle on the explosion of cases in the capital area. In the last six months, the agency has investigated 1,326 reports of child abuse and neglect and the WAFB I-TEAM has learned as of Wednesday, November 9, 2022, there are close to 85 cases in this region where no contact has been made.

