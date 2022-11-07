Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Driver hurt after vehicle struck by school bus in New Roads; no students injured, police say
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was left with minor injuries after his vehicle was struck by a school bus Wednesday afternoon, according to police. A Pointe Coupee Parish fire district warned drivers to avoid the areas after a crash took place on False River Drive near False River Academy around 3 p.m.
brproud.com
Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish closing Friday night for construction
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Drivers are being warned by the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development (DOTD) of an upcoming nighttime Intracoastal Bridge closure. Southbound LA-1 south of the bridge will have a traffic switch onto a new diversion road on the night of Friday, Nov....
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries along N Acadian Thwy. W at North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Wednesday (November 9) afternoon crash along North Acadian Thruway West at North Street. The incident occurred around noon and the Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating deadly shooting at hotel in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little before 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. Officers arrived at the FairBridge Inn Express Baton Rouge and found one shooting victim. The victim was a man who later died from the...
brproud.com
Minor injuries reported after trailer flips in two-vehicle accident on Joor Rd.
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department and Central Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash a little after 12 p.m. on Joor Rd. between McCullough Rd. and Denham Rd. One of those vehicles was towing a trailer at the time of the crash. That vehicle was heading...
Central Thruway reopens after crash
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Central Thruway has reopened following a crash on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8. Officials said the roadway at Greenwell Springs Road was shut down due to a crash and overturned vehicle. No injuries were reported, according to emergency officials. During the closure, the public was...
New faces to lead EBR Parish School Board
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is going to look very different when January rolls around. District Two Member Dadrius Lanus says, “These seats don’t belong to us. They belong to the people, and they have made their votes and because of that, there will be some new faces.”
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials working to identify person accused of stealing truck from LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU police are trying to identify a person who allegedly stole a work truck from campus, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers. The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday, Nov. 2. According to Crime Stoppers, the stolen vehicle was later recovered damaged at a nearby...
Louisiana crash claims the life of 57-year-old motorcyclist
Norco woman loses life in fatal motorcycle crash in Tangipahoa Parish.
brproud.com
BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
WAFB.com
Person injured in Livingston Parish shooting, officials say
DCFS addresses failure in child overdose death (Full Interview) Officials with the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services held a news conference to discuss a child's overdose death. Coast & Climate: Lunar Eclipse. Updated: 5 hours ago. In this special episode of Coast & Climate, Dr. Steve talks with...
wbrz.com
24-year-old man found dead at Baton Rouge hotel after overnight shooting
BATON ROUGE - One man was found dead at a hotel following a shooting early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the FairBridge Inn Express off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Hentrell Johnson, 24, was found dead with at least one...
ITEAM: Nearly 85 cases untouched in capital area as DCFS ‘strike team’ works on caseload
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB I-TEAM is tracking the progress of the strike team that has been brought in to help get a handle on the flood of cases in Baton Rouge. There’s no way around it at this point, DCFS is in crisis as they work to get a handle on the explosion of cases in the capital area. In the last six months, the agency has investigated 1,326 reports of child abuse and neglect and the WAFB I-TEAM has learned as of Wednesday, November 9, 2022, there are close to 85 cases in this region where no contact has been made.
brproud.com
Data from BRAC shows almost 9K moved to Baton Rouge in 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In its monthly economic data analysis, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) shared data showing nearly 9,000 people moved to the region from other parishes. Data released said approximately 8,858 people moved to the Capital Region in 2021, marking the third consecutive year of...
brproud.com
1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
EBR School Board member Connie Bernard announces she will remain in race for District 8
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard has announced she will remain in the race for the District 8 School Board election, just months after announcing she would not seek re-election. As an incumbent, Bernard earned 35% of the vote during the Nov....
wbrz.com
One taken to hospital after shooting in Baker neighborhood Monday morning
BAKER - One person was reportedly brought to a local hospital after a shooting in a Baker neighborhood off of Thomas Road. The Baker Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning on Littlewoods Drive. Sources said the victim was found near the intersection of Plank Road and Lavey Lane.
brproud.com
LSU PD arrests Alabama man after allegedly finding marijuana inside crashed vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Alabama man was arrested by the LSU Police Department only hours after the LSU Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide, 32-31. LSU PD responded to a call around 1 a.m. on Sunday, November 6. The call was about a “wreck reported on Alaska St....
brproud.com
Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
brproud.com
One hurt in shooting on North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
