East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

brproud.com

BRPD investigating deadly shooting at hotel in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little before 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. Officers arrived at the FairBridge Inn Express Baton Rouge and found one shooting victim. The victim was a man who later died from the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Central Thruway reopens after crash

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Central Thruway has reopened following a crash on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8. Officials said the roadway at Greenwell Springs Road was shut down due to a crash and overturned vehicle. No injuries were reported, according to emergency officials. During the closure, the public was...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

New faces to lead EBR Parish School Board

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is going to look very different when January rolls around. District Two Member Dadrius Lanus says, “These seats don’t belong to us. They belong to the people, and they have made their votes and because of that, there will be some new faces.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Person injured in Livingston Parish shooting, officials say

DCFS addresses failure in child overdose death (Full Interview) Officials with the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services held a news conference to discuss a child's overdose death. Coast & Climate: Lunar Eclipse. Updated: 5 hours ago. In this special episode of Coast & Climate, Dr. Steve talks with...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

ITEAM: Nearly 85 cases untouched in capital area as DCFS ‘strike team’ works on caseload

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB I-TEAM is tracking the progress of the strike team that has been brought in to help get a handle on the flood of cases in Baton Rouge. There’s no way around it at this point, DCFS is in crisis as they work to get a handle on the explosion of cases in the capital area. In the last six months, the agency has investigated 1,326 reports of child abuse and neglect and the WAFB I-TEAM has learned as of Wednesday, November 9, 2022, there are close to 85 cases in this region where no contact has been made.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Data from BRAC shows almost 9K moved to Baton Rouge in 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In its monthly economic data analysis, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) shared data showing nearly 9,000 people moved to the region from other parishes. Data released said approximately 8,858 people moved to the Capital Region in 2021, marking the third consecutive year of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

One taken to hospital after shooting in Baker neighborhood Monday morning

BAKER - One person was reportedly brought to a local hospital after a shooting in a Baker neighborhood off of Thomas Road. The Baker Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning on Littlewoods Drive. Sources said the victim was found near the intersection of Plank Road and Lavey Lane.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in shooting on North St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
BATON ROUGE, LA

