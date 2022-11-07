ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King’s College to host GIS Day event on Nov. 16

 2 days ago
Public is welcome to learn about Geographic Information System

The King’s College Engineering and Computer & Information Systems (CIS) departments will host a free and open-to-the-public GIS Day Event from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 on the third floor of the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center.

Geographic Information System (GIS) is a framework and technology for gathering, analyzing, and visualizing geographic data to help engineers make informed decisions. GIS Day is celebrated by various hosts and events across the globe on Nov. 16. These events help increase awareness about geography and the real-world applications of GIS that make a difference in our society.

GIS Day will include seminars and webinars both from academia and industry with hands-on applications of GIS, such as traveling in Google Earth with VR/AR technology, drone flying, and GPS Scavenger Hunt. There will also be a Student Poster exhibit and Best Poster competition.

“GIS is truly a powerful tool that helps collect, analyze, visualize, and make well-informed decisions in any sector, including but not limited to civil engineering, environmental science, politics, history, and public health,” noted Ismail Haltas, Ph.D., assistant professor of civil engineering at King’s. “Indeed, during the COVID era, GIS data and applications were one of the most vital tools scientists and decision-makers had to understand and fight against the pandemic.”

The event is sponsored by American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Lehigh Valley Section, co-organized by Environmental and Water Resources Institute (EWRI) Lehigh Valley Chapter led by Dr. Haltas, and the College’s CIS Club led by Jayne Klenner, Ph.D., associate professor of computer & information systems.

Students, faculty, and staff from King’s and other institutions as well as professionals and community members are invited to attend the free event.

The College’s nationally accredited Engineering Department offers two bachelor’s degree programs in civil and mechanical engineering as well as a “3+2” dual enrollment program with the University of Notre Dame or Washington University in St. Louis. To learn more about these programs, visit kings.edu/engineering, or to learn more about the College’s GIS Day event, please email Dr. Haltas at [email protected]

