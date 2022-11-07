Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Attorneys agree Pownal man charged in slashing death is not competent to stand trial
The finding came after two psychologists evaluated Darren Pronto, 34, who is accused of killing Emily Hamman, 26, during broad daylight in downtown Bennington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Attorneys agree Pownal man charged in slashing death is not competent to stand trial.
Man wanted in connection with woman assaulted during West Springfield break-in
The West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with breaking into a house.
Kelsie Cote, accused of killing grandmother on Halloween, held without bail
A Western Massachusetts woman charged in connection with the murder of her 74-year-old grandmother on Halloween night was arraigned on murder charges in Northern Berkshire District Court on Monday and ordered to be held without the right to bail. Kelsie Cote, 26-year-old North Adams woman, was arraigned on charges of...
North Adams Woman Arrested For Murder Of Grandmother
It was a busy weekend for North Adams Police. According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, a 26-year-old North Adams was arrested by law enforcement on Friday night charging her with the murder of her grandmother. According to the statement, North Adams police officers arrested Kelsie...
New Jersey man accused in Schenectady double kidnapping
A New Jersey man was brought back to Schenectady County on Tuesday, where he will soon face trial in the kidnapping of two children back in January.
Bennington woman arrested after alleged family fight
A Bennington woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court after she allegedly injured a family or household member during a domestic assault incident on November 5.
Attorney: Duanesburg double homicide suspect can stand trial
Nelson D. Patino, the man accused of fatally stabbing his wife and 5-year-old child and injuring his 2-year-old on Dec. 1, 2021, was recently deemed competent to stand trial, according to Schenectady County District Attorney Robert M. Carney.
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Police Lieutenant Faces Assault, Battery Charges for Berkshires Incident
Hartford Police said a police lieutenant has been placed on administrative duty in connection to an incident in the Berkshires in Massachusetts. Police Chief Jason Thody said the department launched an internal investigation into Lt. Louis Ruiz's actions. Ruiz faces charges for assault and battery on a family member. He...
Two armed robbery suspects arrested in Holyoke
Holyoke Police have identified and arrested the two suspects involved in an armed robbery.
Shooting suspect arrested after manhunt in Russell, Blandford
A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford that caused a manhunt in the Russell, Blandford area.
North Adams woman accused of murdering her grandma
Law enforcement arrested Kelsie Cote, 26 of North Adams for the murder of her grandmother on November 4. Cote allegedly murdered her grandmother, Doris Cote, 74.
66-Year-Old Grandmother Killed In 2-Alarm Western Massachusetts Fire
A 66-year-old woman has died after a 2-alarm fire ripped through a home in a small Western Massachusetts community, officials said.The Franklin County fire occurred at 20 Bridge Street in Millers Falls around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Department of Fire Services (DFS) reports. Upon arr…
Expired inspection sticker leads to drug arrest in Chicopee
A routine traffic stop in Chicopee for an expired inspection sticker lead to a drug arrest.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman arrested Friday after being accused of murdering her grandmother
A Massachusetts woman is being charged with the murder of her grandmother and trying to conceal evidence of her crime. According to ABC News 10, 26-year-old Kelsie Cote was arrested Friday for the murder of 74-year-old Doris Cote, her grandmother. On Tuesday, North Adams Police responded to a 911 call...
Troy man convicted after Montgomery County police pursuit
A Troy man has been convicted on seven counts in connection to a police pursuit in Montgomery County.
Vermonter accused of DUI after serious Pownal crash
A Shaftsbury man is doing time in Marble Valley Correctional Facility after a Sunday morning crash sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries.
Amsterdam woman arrested, accused of selling drugs
An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Friday. Marisol Pietri-Santiago, 46, was under investigation for six months for allegedly selling drugs in Amsterdam.
Police looking for alleged Pownal booze thief
Vermont State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft in Pownal last month.
Hudson Falls police arrest man for alleged thefts
Hudson Falls police arrested Jonathan A. Edwards, 25 on November 4. Edwards was allegedly involved in multiple thefts.
Despondent Hunter Goes Missing! Found and Rescued from NY Fire!
Halloween is a night for fright and fantasy but this Halloween things turned genuinely scary for more than one New York family. What started out as a hunting trip ended up as a search and rescue mission but not before a house burned to the ground. Before we get into...
Comments / 0