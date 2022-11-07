Read full article on original website
brproud.com
$12.5M settlement reached in Bob Dean lawsuit, residents’ lawyers say it’s not enough
GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — A $12.5 million settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Louisiana nursing home operator Bob Dean following the evacuation of hundreds of residents to a warehouse during Hurricane Ida. On Monday (Nov. 7), attorney Morris Bart, who is representing the families in...
Second bomb threat at Kenner Discovery shuts down school, changes polling location for some voters
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Officials with Kenner Discovery School began investigating a bomb threat on campus Tuesday (Nov. 8) – the school’s second threat made in the last week. A tweet from the Kenner Police Department says the threat came in early on Election Day morning to...
Livingston Parish man killed after vehicle goes airborne on Tuesday morning
ETHEL, La. (BRPROUD) – Brandon Martin, 36, of Holden, was killed in an early morning crash on Tuesday, November 8. The deadly crash happened on LA 19 south around 4 a.m. The 2015 Audi sedan driven by Martin was the only vehicle involved in the crash. According to the...
Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Correctional officer arrested for alleged smuggling in Ascension Parish Jail
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a former corrections officer Thursday after he allegedly brought contraband into the jail after only four months on the job. Deputies launched an investigation after learning Adam Sylve brought contraband into the jail at least four separate...
Prairieville man arrested after K-9 uncovers drugs during traffic stop
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop over the weekend. The deputy allegedly saw Dennis Pena Molizone, 40, of Prairieville, commit a traffic violation. Molizone was asked some questions and “during the interview, the deputy noted several factors consistent...
