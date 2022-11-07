ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

American Indian Health & Family Services of Southeastern Michigan

By Hour Detroit Staff
Hour Detroit Magazine
Hour Detroit Magazine
 2 days ago
Give Detroit – A Charitable Registry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NryI3_0j1vNHDn00
Connecting care with a culture of comprehensive wellness.

// MISSION

To empower and enhance the physical, spiritual, emotional, and mental wellbeing of American Indian/Alaska Native individuals, families, and other underserved populations in SE MI through culturally grounded health and family services.

// KEY SERVICES PROVIDED

Clinic Services : Family Practice Medical Clinic, Well Child Checks, STD/STI and HIV Testing, Cancer Screenings, Immunizations (Children and Adults), Insurance/Benefits Enrollment.

Cultural Services : Sweat Lodges, Traditional Teachings, Workshops.

Behavioral Health Services : Psychiatric Evaluation & Medication Management, Mental Health Counseling, Addictions Counseling, Recovery Support Group, Women’s & Men’s Groups, Suicide Prevention, Auricular Acupuncture.

Community Wellness Services : Nutrition & Physical Activities, Gardening, Community/Cultural Events, Healthy Start Family Spirit (Pregnant Women/Those with Children Under 5), Youth Groups (Ages 5-24), Education & Career Support (Ages 14-24).

// LEADERSHIP

Chasity Dial , Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Wilson , Chief Operating Officer
Waneta Assaf , Director of Finance
Casey Brant , Director of Community Wellness
David Garcia , Behavioral Health Director
Jesse Klebba , Medical Director

// CONTACT INFORMATION

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxiWT_0j1vNHDn00

American Indian Health & Family Services of Southeastern Michigan
4880 Lawndale St., Detroit, MI 48210
313-846-3718
aihfs.org

The post American Indian Health & Family Services of Southeastern Michigan appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: MI health department awards $7 million to control lead hazards in low-income communities

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has awarded $7 million in grants to curb and control lead hazard in low-income households. The funding comes from Michigan’s Children’s Health Insurance Program. The City of Detroit was awarded more than $1 million. Households must have at least one Medicaid-enrolled resident to be qualified.
DETROIT, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan police officers overwhelmed by mental health calls

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Despite billions of dollars in spending on mental health services each year in Michigan, police officers report being overwhelmed by an increase in mental health related service calls, according to the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. Police force: $550,000 slated to improve police response, mental...
MICHIGAN STATE
Hour Detroit Magazine

Franklin Wright Settlements, Inc.

Give Detroit – A Charitable Registry // MISSION Founded in 1881, Franklin Wright’s values are based on the settlement house concept of self-help for the continuous improvement and preservation of the family. Franklin Wright Settlements (FWS) strives to achieve this through excellence in service and equality of treatment. FWS has been a pillar in the […] The post Franklin Wright Settlements, Inc. appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Vista Maria

Give Detroit – A Charitable Registry // MISSION We foster restorative relationships and deliver innovative care, treatment, and education so that vulnerable youth and families believe in their worth, heal and build the skills for success. // KEY SERVICES PROVIDED What began as a home for girls and women in need has evolved to encompass […] The post Vista Maria appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
WNDU

School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Stories From Metro Detroit’s Top Doctors: Dr. Andrew Pruitt | 2022 Excellence in Care Awards

Dr. Andrew Pruitt is one of three honorees in Hour Detroit’s Excellence in Care Awards, as well as one of Hour Detroit’s 2022 Top Docs. See the full list of Top Docs here. Video shot and produced by HOUR. The post Stories From Metro Detroit’s Top Doctors: Dr. Andrew Pruitt | 2022 Excellence in Care Awards appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County

Give Detroit – A Charitable Registry // MISSION Our mission is seeking to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. Our vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. // KEY SERVICES PROVIDED Habitat Oakland is part of a worldwide movement that provides […] The post Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
metrodetroitmommy.com

2022 Detroit Urban Craft Fair: Amazing Maker-Driven Holiday Fair

Are you looking for a new holiday tradition? Maybe the perfect shopping tradition for your family? When it comes to holiday shopping events in Metro Detroit, only one has become a tried and true tradition for those looking to support local artists and makers. Handmade Detroit established the Detroit Urban Craft Fair in 2005 and it remains the premiere maker-driven holiday market in the city 17 years later.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

All Things Detroit returns to Eastern Market for holiday shopping event

If you’re looking for unique holiday gifts, the All Things Detroit Holiday Shopping Experience and Food Truck Rally returns with its small business showcase at Detroit’s Eastern Market. Handcrafted holiday goods and treats, along with home decor and other items will be sold by local makers. And more...
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Stories From Metro Detroit’s Top Docs: Dr. Neena Marupudi | 2022 Excellence in Care Awards

Dr. Neena Marupudi is one of three honorees in Hour Detroit’s Excellence in Care Awards, as well as one of Hour Detroit’s 2022 Top Docs. See the full list of Top Docs here. Video shot and produced by HOUR. The post Stories From Metro Detroit’s Top Docs: Dr. Neena Marupudi | 2022 Excellence in Care Awards appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Physician volunteers for mother who can't any longer

(CBS DETROIT) - "Here, it's like I actually have time to spend and talk to people and connect with people," says Dr. Asha Shajahan, who, on her weekends, can be found volunteering her time at places like the Pope Francis Center in Detroit."When you have time to spend with people, you hear their stories, and I think that's the part that I like the best," says Shajahan.It's those stories, Shajahan's mother once heard during her time volunteering too. She now volunteers for her mother who isn't able to anymore. Over a decade ago, her mother developed a rare form of...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan doctors urge parents to be vigilant as RSV is on the rise

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – 60,000 children are hospitalized with RSV every year and according to officials, there were more cases per week in October than any other week in 2020. “The past few weeks have really been a challenge for all of us in pediatrics,” said Dr. Whitney Minnock, the Pediatric E.R. Director at Corewell Health Royal Oak. “We’re kind of wondering why is it so bad so early? And I don’t think anybody can really answer that question.”
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Abandoned Elementary School In Detroit

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Is it just me, or is Detroit the mecha for abandoned Michigan locations? From funeral homes to schools to even homes, Detroit seems to have a variety of abandoned locations. Not entirely forgotten by man, but not visited as often.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Salvation Army of Metro Detroit accepting Christmas assistance applications

(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is accepting applications from residents in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties for its Christmas assistance program. Officials with The Salvation Army say that families with children up to 14 years of age can apply to receive assistance from the Metro Detroit Salvation Army corps community centers.Christmas assistance includes assistance with toys and holiday meals.Senior citizens with receive grocery store gift cards through this program.To apply, applicants must provide: proof of all members living in the householdform of identification (driver's license or state ID) from adultsproof that they live in the zip code served by the corps through which they are applyingnames and ages of children in the household (for assistance with toys)Applicants can apply online or by phone, but they must apply through the corps in their local community. To find the nearest corps community center, visit here. 
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Hour Detroit Magazine

Troy, MI
184
Followers
118
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Hour Detroit Magazine - Detroit, Michigan - Stories, Restaurants, Events, Clubs, and Resources.

 https://www.hourdetroit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy