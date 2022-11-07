// MISSION

To empower and enhance the physical, spiritual, emotional, and mental wellbeing of American Indian/Alaska Native individuals, families, and other underserved populations in SE MI through culturally grounded health and family services.

// KEY SERVICES PROVIDED

Clinic Services : Family Practice Medical Clinic, Well Child Checks, STD/STI and HIV Testing, Cancer Screenings, Immunizations (Children and Adults), Insurance/Benefits Enrollment.

Cultural Services : Sweat Lodges, Traditional Teachings, Workshops.

Behavioral Health Services : Psychiatric Evaluation & Medication Management, Mental Health Counseling, Addictions Counseling, Recovery Support Group, Women’s & Men’s Groups, Suicide Prevention, Auricular Acupuncture.

Community Wellness Services : Nutrition & Physical Activities, Gardening, Community/Cultural Events, Healthy Start Family Spirit (Pregnant Women/Those with Children Under 5), Youth Groups (Ages 5-24), Education & Career Support (Ages 14-24).

// LEADERSHIP

Chasity Dial , Chief Executive Officer

Glenn Wilson , Chief Operating Officer

Waneta Assaf , Director of Finance

Casey Brant , Director of Community Wellness

David Garcia , Behavioral Health Director

Jesse Klebba , Medical Director

// CONTACT INFORMATION

American Indian Health & Family Services of Southeastern Michigan

4880 Lawndale St., Detroit, MI 48210

313-846-3718

aihfs.org

