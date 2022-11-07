American Indian Health & Family Services of Southeastern Michigan
// MISSION
To empower and enhance the physical, spiritual, emotional, and mental wellbeing of American Indian/Alaska Native individuals, families, and other underserved populations in SE MI through culturally grounded health and family services.
// KEY SERVICES PROVIDED
Clinic Services : Family Practice Medical Clinic, Well Child Checks, STD/STI and HIV Testing, Cancer Screenings, Immunizations (Children and Adults), Insurance/Benefits Enrollment.
Cultural Services : Sweat Lodges, Traditional Teachings, Workshops.
Behavioral Health Services : Psychiatric Evaluation & Medication Management, Mental Health Counseling, Addictions Counseling, Recovery Support Group, Women’s & Men’s Groups, Suicide Prevention, Auricular Acupuncture.
Community Wellness Services : Nutrition & Physical Activities, Gardening, Community/Cultural Events, Healthy Start Family Spirit (Pregnant Women/Those with Children Under 5), Youth Groups (Ages 5-24), Education & Career Support (Ages 14-24).
// LEADERSHIP
Chasity Dial , Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Wilson , Chief Operating Officer
Waneta Assaf , Director of Finance
Casey Brant , Director of Community Wellness
David Garcia , Behavioral Health Director
Jesse Klebba , Medical Director
// CONTACT INFORMATION
American Indian Health & Family Services of Southeastern Michigan
4880 Lawndale St., Detroit, MI 48210
313-846-3718
aihfs.org
