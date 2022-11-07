BE&O November 6, 2022 – Helping Veterans/Military Families, Growing Indiana’s technology sector inclusively, and Diverse participation in construction

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
95.3 MNC
Gov. Holcomb plans to build Indiana’s economy with “all of the above” approach
Governor Holcomb’s approach to building Indiana’s economy is an “all of the above” approach. Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Egypt to address a global climate summit and talk energy investments and jobs for Indiana. Governor Holcomb tells Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business that his approach has always been to bring the world to Indiana and Indiana to the world.
WIBC.com
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
WISH-TV
Dr. Adams on crisis surrounding emergency rooms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American College of Emergency Physicians is sounding the alarm on what it calls a crisis surrounding on-patient boarding in the emergency rooms. Drew Blair asked WISH-TV’S medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, about the situation. Dr. Jerome Adams: On patient...
lhsmagpie.com
Universal Free Lunches Come to an End
Across the country, 10 million students are now suddenly left without free school meals as child nutrition waivers, issued by the United States Department of Agriculture and responsible for universal free lunches, expire. In 2020, Congress authorized the waivers to alleviate financial strain and food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, parents in Indiana and Logansport are left to foot the bill for their children’s school meals.
wrtv.com
Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier holiday tradition is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. More than 300 vendors are at the 73rd annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. In addition to shopping opportunities, there's also live entertainment, photos with Santa and more. The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and runs...
WLFI.com
Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state's renewable energy projects this week at a U.N. climate conference in Egypt. Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election results, the Delphi investigation and more. "This is a wonderful opportunity...
WISH-TV
Indiana family gets closure 81 years after sailor’s death at Pearl Harbor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After more than eight decades, a family from Indiana recently got the chance to say goodbye to a sailor killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Francis Hannon, or “Bud,” as he was called, grew up in Middletown, a Henry County community of about 2,300 people.
WISH-TV
ReJoyce Financial is hosting a complimentary retirement dinner seminar
Alexander Joyce, CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss an upcoming educational seminar. The seminar is for Indiana residents who want to increase their retirement income and understand more about what happens with their hard-earned life savings once they retire. The seminar comes with complimentary dinner. What Will...
Operator of 78 nursing homes in Indiana at center of Supreme Court case
A case that went before the Supreme Court Tuesday could impact millions of families across the country with loved ones in a nursing home. The case questions whether people should be able to sue states for violations at state-run facilities.
WTHI
The Indiana National Guard has a $1,000 proposition for you
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Want to make an extra $1,000? The Indiana National Guard might have something you need to check out. It is through a referral program the guard announced. Here's how it works. If you are over 18, you can give the guard a name and information...
One of Indiana’s Largest Synchronized Christmas Light Shows is Bigger and Brighter Than Ever
The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center is the site of one the largest and most popular Christmas attractions anywhere in the Hoosier State. The Christmas Nights of Lights has become an Indiana family tradition, and this year's display is going to be bigger, brighter, and better than ever. There...
wfyi.org
Conservative politics drive fight for control of Indiana’s school boards
Stephanie Flittner is a conservative from Carmel, an affluent suburb north of Indianapolis, and she’s active in local Republican circles. So Flittner was surprised when a group of conservatives in her community asked her to back out of the local school board race. “They're like ‘we're afraid that too...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Stinesville Buildings
What the former center of Indiana’s limestone industry is doing to save its once-bustling downtown. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more in this week’s Endangered INdiana.
Many Indiana natural landmarks just a short drive
There are 600 National Natural Landmarks scattered across the United States, but Hoosiers don’t have to travel far to find one: Indiana is home to 30 of these special places. “We have the second most natural landmarks in the country. But if you just think about Indianapolis, as a...
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in […]
WISH-TV
Victoria Spartz defeats Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana 5th Congressional District race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Victoria Spartz has defeated Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, 47% of the votes have been reported. Spartz has 60.4% of the vote. Lee Lake has 39.6% of the vote. The 5th Congressional District covers the...
WISH-TV
What you need to know: Election Day 2022 in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election Day arrives Tuesday with polling places open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting ended at noon Monday across Indiana. Registered voters can go online and click on “voting location” to find out where to vote and to see what’s on the ballot.
WIBC.com
Indiana RV Sales Recede After Record Year
ELKHART, Ind.–Indiana builds and ships more RVs than anywhere else on Earth. If you buy an RV, it most likely was built in Elkhart or one of Indiana’s north central cities. But, fewer are being built and shipped. “Over 600,000 RVs were built in 2021,” said RV Industry...
WAND TV
Five stolen vehicles discovered during Indiana Conservation Officer training exercise
INDIANAPOLIS (WAND)- The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reports five stolen cars were recovered during an Indiana Conservation Officers routine training exercise. According to the DNR, officers were completing sonar training on the White River near Raymond Street, when they discovered what appeared to be multiple automobiles under the water.
WISH-TV
Election live blog: Young, Carson, Spartz, Banks, Pence win reelection in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Polls are closed for much of Indiana. News 8 will be providing live updates on key races in this blog, as well as in the WISH-TV news app and on Facebook. 11:20 p.m. Rep. JD Vance wins election to U.S. Senate from Ohio. 11:06 p.m. Rep....
Comments / 0