Indianapolis, IN

BE&O November 6, 2022 – Helping Veterans/Military Families, Growing Indiana’s technology sector inclusively, and Diverse participation in construction

 2 days ago
95.3 MNC

Gov. Holcomb plans to build Indiana’s economy with “all of the above” approach

Governor Holcomb’s approach to building Indiana’s economy is an “all of the above” approach. Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Egypt to address a global climate summit and talk energy investments and jobs for Indiana. Governor Holcomb tells Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business that his approach has always been to bring the world to Indiana and Indiana to the world.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana

NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Dr. Adams on crisis surrounding emergency rooms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American College of Emergency Physicians is sounding the alarm on what it calls a crisis surrounding on-patient boarding in the emergency rooms. Drew Blair asked WISH-TV’S medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, about the situation. Dr. Jerome Adams: On patient...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lhsmagpie.com

Universal Free Lunches Come to an End

Across the country, 10 million students are now suddenly left without free school meals as child nutrition waivers, issued by the United States Department of Agriculture and responsible for universal free lunches, expire. In 2020, Congress authorized the waivers to alleviate financial strain and food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, parents in Indiana and Logansport are left to foot the bill for their children’s school meals.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier holiday tradition is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. More than 300 vendors are at the 73rd annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. In addition to shopping opportunities, there's also live entertainment, photos with Santa and more. The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and runs...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state's renewable energy projects this week at a U.N. climate conference in Egypt. Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election results, the Delphi investigation and more. "This is a wonderful opportunity...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

ReJoyce Financial is hosting a complimentary retirement dinner seminar

Alexander Joyce, CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss an upcoming educational seminar. The seminar is for Indiana residents who want to increase their retirement income and understand more about what happens with their hard-earned life savings once they retire. The seminar comes with complimentary dinner. What Will...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

The Indiana National Guard has a $1,000 proposition for you

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Want to make an extra $1,000? The Indiana National Guard might have something you need to check out. It is through a referral program the guard announced. Here's how it works. If you are over 18, you can give the guard a name and information...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Endangered INdiana: Stinesville Buildings

What the former center of Indiana’s limestone industry is doing to save its once-bustling downtown. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more in this week’s Endangered INdiana.
STINESVILLE, IN
WFYI

Many Indiana natural landmarks just a short drive

There are 600 National Natural Landmarks scattered across the United States, but Hoosiers don’t have to travel far to find one: Indiana is home to 30 of these special places. “We have the second most natural landmarks in the country. But if you just think about Indianapolis, as a...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

What you need to know: Election Day 2022 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election Day arrives Tuesday with polling places open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting ended at noon Monday across Indiana. Registered voters can go online and click on “voting location” to find out where to vote and to see what’s on the ballot.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Indiana RV Sales Recede After Record Year

ELKHART, Ind.–Indiana builds and ships more RVs than anywhere else on Earth. If you buy an RV, it most likely was built in Elkhart or one of Indiana’s north central cities. But, fewer are being built and shipped. “Over 600,000 RVs were built in 2021,” said RV Industry...
INDIANA STATE

