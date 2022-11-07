Live a More Active Life With the Help of Pilates Fitness and Physical Therapy Center

Pilates Fitness & Physical Therapy Center is located in Southfield, Michigan and serves Oakland County, Wayne County, and Macomb County. They are a privately owned practice that combines traditional physical therapy services with pilates and other innovative wellness programming. Their goal is to help you succeed in your journey to life long well being.

They deliver the finest “concierge-level,” one-on-one therapy. Individuals receive a comprehensive combination of services including: manual/hands-on therapy, bio-mechanical evaluation and management, treatment of musculo-skeletal and neuromuscular problems utilizing Pilates and the GYROTONIC® expansion method for rehabilitation.

Learn more at: http://pilatesfitnessevolution.com/

