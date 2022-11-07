ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Orchards Children’s Services

Our 2022 Parenting Award winners, the Knox-Potts family, celebrates with Orchards President & CEO, Michael E. Williams.

// MISSION

Strengthening the community through quality services to children and families. Orchards Children’s Services, founded in 1962, is a leading child services organization in Michigan, serving over 8,000 children and families across the state.

// KEY SERVICES PROVIDED

  • Orchards has facilitated thousands of adoptions since 1986. This year, Orchards completed 96 adoptions.
  • Family Preservation provides in-home services based on mutual respect and communication, with the goal of keeping the family unit intact.
  • Orchards provides a temporary haven for children entering the foster care system ensuring they are safe during a traumatic time.
  • Utilizing our team of experienced mental health professionals, Orchards believes in the right to access mental health treatment and ensures financial barriers do not prevent access to TRU services.
  • Children between the ages of 16 months – 2 years in Orchards ParentChild+ Program receive services focusing on developing and enhancing interactions through learning and play to promote later school success.

// HOW TO HELP

  • Make a tax deductible gift at orchards.org
  • Attend the Gerald L. Levin ‘Champions for Children’ Event
  • Donate to our Holiday Season of Giving
  • Support Orchards Promise Scholarship
  • Support and learn about Orchards initiatives by visiting orchards.org

// LEADERSHIP

Michael E. Williams , President & CEO
Shannon Laskey , Chief Operating Officer
LaToya Harvey , Chief Advancement Officer
Troy Kulick , Chief Financial Officer
Michael K. Adkins , Board Chairperson
Drew Besonson , Board Vice Chairperson

Strengthening the community through quality services to children and families.

Orchards Children’s Services
24901 Northwestern Hwy., Suite 500 Southfield, MI 48075
248-258-0440
orchards.org

