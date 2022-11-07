Orchards Children’s Services
// MISSION
Strengthening the community through quality services to children and families. Orchards Children’s Services, founded in 1962, is a leading child services organization in Michigan, serving over 8,000 children and families across the state.
// KEY SERVICES PROVIDED
- Orchards has facilitated thousands of adoptions since 1986. This year, Orchards completed 96 adoptions.
- Family Preservation provides in-home services based on mutual respect and communication, with the goal of keeping the family unit intact.
- Orchards provides a temporary haven for children entering the foster care system ensuring they are safe during a traumatic time.
- Utilizing our team of experienced mental health professionals, Orchards believes in the right to access mental health treatment and ensures financial barriers do not prevent access to TRU services.
- Children between the ages of 16 months – 2 years in Orchards ParentChild+ Program receive services focusing on developing and enhancing interactions through learning and play to promote later school success.
// HOW TO HELP
- Make a tax deductible gift at orchards.org
- Attend the Gerald L. Levin ‘Champions for Children’ Event
- Donate to our Holiday Season of Giving
- Support Orchards Promise Scholarship
- Support and learn about Orchards initiatives by visiting orchards.org
// LEADERSHIP
Michael E. Williams , President & CEO
Shannon Laskey , Chief Operating Officer
LaToya Harvey , Chief Advancement Officer
Troy Kulick , Chief Financial Officer
Michael K. Adkins , Board Chairperson
Drew Besonson , Board Vice Chairperson
// DONATE TODAY
Strengthening the community through quality services to children and families.
// CONTACT INFORMATION
Orchards Children’s Services
24901 Northwestern Hwy., Suite 500 Southfield, MI 48075
248-258-0440
orchards.org
