Enjoy the holidays in your new home! Located in The Ridings, this former model has so many upgrades and is in such a peaceful and established neighborhood free of new construction aggravation. This community is within minutes to either downtown Lewes or Rehoboth, state parks, trails, shopping and dining. If you choose to stay in, enjoy the community center, exercise room or pool. The 1/2-acre lot is large enough to host outdoor get togethers -- set up a game of corn hole or volleyball with friends and family. Step inside to the large and open floor plan. Hardwood flooring and crown moulding greets you as you enter the foyer and separate dining room ideal for your holiday gatherings. Walk through to the adjoining family room and island kitchen complete with breakfast area and bar seating. Granite countertops, gas cooktop, 2 wall ovens, and stainless appliances are just a few of the upgrades. The large family room features extensive windows overlooking the private back yard with gas fireplace and hardwood flooring. The screened porch provides the perfect outdoor space for alfresco dining or relaxing with a good book. The electric awning extends over the outdoor patio area for sunny days. The first floor primary ensuite with 2 walk-in closets is large enough for the king sized bed and furnishings. Yes, the home is completely furnished with TV's -- just bring your personal items or begin the rental process with minimal effort! You can enter the screened porch from the primary suite as well. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath round out the first level. Head upstairs for a game of foosball and a drink at the bar in the enclosed loft so that your TV does not have to compete with the family room downstairs. You could easily turn the loft area into a 5th bedroom if needed -- a full bath and bedroom in an excellent location for your guests to enjoy their own space. Do you enjoy working in the garage? This fully conditioned garage complete with heating and AC is on a separate zone so that you can use it when convenient for your schedule. It would be an ideal space for any hobbyist or playroom. Since this was a former model, upgrades include 3 HVAC zones, additional moulding, upgraded kitchen, speakers throughout for entertaining or a night in while preparing your gourmet meal. Take advantage of the low energy bills with your owned, not rented solar panels. Whether a primary home, a getaway at the beach, or a rental investment, this will fit your needs!

LEWES, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO