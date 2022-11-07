Read full article on original website
Related
Ocean City Today
Girls ‘were like sisters;’ played as ‘cohesive unit’
(Nov. 4, 2022) The Stephen Decatur girls’ soccer team’s season came to an end with a 6-2 loss to the Chesapeake Cougars in the MPSSAA 3A South Region II quarterfinals last Wednesday in Berlin. “I told the girls it was the most competitive 6-2 game I’ve been in,”...
Ocean City Today
Coach proud of accomplishments
(Nov. 4, 2022) The Stephen Decatur field hockey team battled with the James M. Bennett Clippers in the MPSSAA 2A East Region II semifinals on Monday in Berlin, but came up a bit short, falling 1-0 in overtime. “They fought hard. It was a sting to lose like that,” said...
Ocean City Today
Three SD XC runners earn Bayside awards
(Nov. 4, 2022) The Stephen Decatur girls’ cross country team finished in third place and the boys’ squad came in fourth during last Wednesday’s Bayside Conference championship meet in Cambridge. Kent Island scored 32 points to win the girls’ competition. North Caroline was runner-up, with 64 points,...
WBOC
Wicomico Public Schools Showcase at the Centre at Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD - After a four-year hiatus, Wicomico Public Schools’ Showcase is returning to The Centre at Salisbury Mall on Saturday Nov 12. It starts at 10 a.m. runs until 1 p.m. The Centre will be filled with the sights and holiday sounds of students, teachers and staff of Wicomico County Public Schools for the "Showcase of Programs."
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
WMDT.com
Jeff Hilovsky secures victory in State Rep. District 4 race in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – The newly formed 4th State Representative District in Delaware will have a new face headed into session next year in Republican Jeff Hilovsky who was victorious in his bid for the seat. In what started as a close race between Hilovsky and Democratic candidate Keegan...
Delaware pastry chef competes tonight on Food Network
Dru Tevis is typically a man with a plan. “When I was in school, I handed in term papers early,” explained the Rehoboth Beach resident. “I studied for all my tests — nothing was ever done at the last minute.” But cooking show contestants rarely get to prepare. So, when Tevis — who oversees the dessert program for SoDel Concepts ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Charlotte King and Bernice Edwards honored for selfless work
Two pillars of the Sussex County community were honored Oct. 26 by a nonpartisan watchdog group dedicated to preserving democracy. Charlotte King, founder and chair of Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice, and First State Community Action Agency Executive Director Bernice Edwards were each selected to receive an award from Common Cause Delaware at Baywood Greens in Long Neck.
Cape Gazette
Fire damages home in Angola by the Bay
A fire Nov. 8 damaged a home in Angola. Firefighters from Rehoboth Beach, Lewes and Indian River responded to the blaze at 11:40 p.m. on Marina Drive in the Angola by the Bay development, where they found the rear of the home consumed by heavy fire, said Ken Swarts of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
WMDT.com
Trimper Rides’ Christmas Carnival kicks off Nov. 19th
47ABC – Trimper Rides is hosting a Christmas Carnival fundraiser for the Ocean City Development Corporation. The event is full of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. Jessica Bauer with Trimper Rides and Glenn Erwin with OCDC joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us more...
WBOC
A Proposed Sports Complex in Berlin Could be in Jeopardy
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The future of a controversial sports complex will be left up to voters. After People for Fiscal Responsibility, a group of concerned citizens, was able to get enough signatures on a petition, 'Question A' on this years ballot will ask voters if they're for or against funding the facility.
WDEL 1150AM
Return Day returns to put the wraps on 2022 election cycle - what to expect
For the first time since 2018, a post-Election Day parade of the victorious and vanquished will take place in downstate Delaware - this year, with a hint of discord even as Return Day honors the tradition of letting bygones be bygones. Return Day is a state holiday, but only in...
WMDT.com
Hebron man killed in serious motorcycle crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – A Hebron, Maryland man has died following a serious motorcycle crash in Seaford. According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m., Saturday, November 5 as a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male, was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) about to make a left turn on North Market Street at a Y-intersection.
Cape Gazette
Aimee Lucente and Kelly Yudt join Beebe Medical Group
Beebe Healthcare announced the recent appointment of new care providers in two of its primary care practices in Lewes. Aimee Lucente, NP, is a nurse practitioner who has joined Beebe Primary Care Lewes. She specializes in family medicine, addressing health and wellness, preventive care, acute illnesses and chronic disease conditions requiring long-term care, for both adolescents and adults. Lucente is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and the American Heart Association, and is licensed to practice in both Delaware and Pennsylvania.
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in The Ridings in Lewes
Enjoy the holidays in your new home! Located in The Ridings, this former model has so many upgrades and is in such a peaceful and established neighborhood free of new construction aggravation. This community is within minutes to either downtown Lewes or Rehoboth, state parks, trails, shopping and dining. If you choose to stay in, enjoy the community center, exercise room or pool. The 1/2-acre lot is large enough to host outdoor get togethers -- set up a game of corn hole or volleyball with friends and family. Step inside to the large and open floor plan. Hardwood flooring and crown moulding greets you as you enter the foyer and separate dining room ideal for your holiday gatherings. Walk through to the adjoining family room and island kitchen complete with breakfast area and bar seating. Granite countertops, gas cooktop, 2 wall ovens, and stainless appliances are just a few of the upgrades. The large family room features extensive windows overlooking the private back yard with gas fireplace and hardwood flooring. The screened porch provides the perfect outdoor space for alfresco dining or relaxing with a good book. The electric awning extends over the outdoor patio area for sunny days. The first floor primary ensuite with 2 walk-in closets is large enough for the king sized bed and furnishings. Yes, the home is completely furnished with TV's -- just bring your personal items or begin the rental process with minimal effort! You can enter the screened porch from the primary suite as well. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath round out the first level. Head upstairs for a game of foosball and a drink at the bar in the enclosed loft so that your TV does not have to compete with the family room downstairs. You could easily turn the loft area into a 5th bedroom if needed -- a full bath and bedroom in an excellent location for your guests to enjoy their own space. Do you enjoy working in the garage? This fully conditioned garage complete with heating and AC is on a separate zone so that you can use it when convenient for your schedule. It would be an ideal space for any hobbyist or playroom. Since this was a former model, upgrades include 3 HVAC zones, additional moulding, upgraded kitchen, speakers throughout for entertaining or a night in while preparing your gourmet meal. Take advantage of the low energy bills with your owned, not rented solar panels. Whether a primary home, a getaway at the beach, or a rental investment, this will fit your needs!
Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC
Democratic candidates for U.S. House, attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor swept Delaware’s general election — and they did it without the help of Kent and Sussex Counties. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Kathy Jennings, Colleen Davis and Lydia York lost in Kent and Sussex, but the Democratic vote north of the canal was too much for Republicans to overcome. U.S. ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Back on my feet thanks to great care at Beebe
Earlier this year, when I toured the shiny, new Beebe Healthcare Specialty Surgical Hospital at the Rehoboth Health Campus, I had no idea that I myself would soon be needing the services of the brand-new walk-in care facility located in that very building. A few months after my tour, I...
WDEL 1150AM
Road rage shooting near Dover
Delaware State Police are investigating an apparent road rage-related shooting in Kent County. A 34-year-old man was struck by gunfire late Tuesday morning on Seven Hickories Road near Brenford Road, between Cheswold and Kenton. The victim was driven by an acquaintance to an area hospital for treatment. Troopers said the...
WBOC
Move-In Into The Salisbury Tiny Homes Delayed
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury tiny homes received a fresh second coat of paint Tuesday afternoon. But, move-in might not be as soon as they hoped. The manager of homeless services, Brett Sanders says the infrastructure, and getting a main power connected to all the homes, still needs some work. "We've been planning to open up in the beginning of the winter. We're having issues getting parts out of the supply chain, like some of the electrical components we need to finish connecting. So hopefully by the end of December, or it might be somewhere in January, if delivery on some of those pieces are still delayed," says Sanders.
Comments / 0