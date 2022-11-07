Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Vigil held for 19-year-old motorcyclist in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A crowd of family members and friends gathered in south Bakersfield Wednesday where a 19-year-old motorcyclist tragically died. On Monday, Bakersfield resident Jessica Juliana Segura died after her motorcycle struck a curb, ejecting her on Wible Road, just south of Wood Lane. She struck a metal sign and died at the scene, according to authorities.
KGET 17
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Wible Road collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision on Wible Road Monday night, according to the corner’s office. Jessica Segura, 19, of Bakersfield was driving the motorcycle when she hit a curb and was ejected from her motor bike...
Bakersfield Now
Man dies in Lynwood Street drive-by shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man critically injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield has died and was identified, according to an update from the Kern County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a...
Coroner identifies man dead after shooting in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was shot in east Bakersfield Sunday night and later died. Alexis Herrera, 22, is identified as the man who was shot on Lynwood Street in east Bakersfield and then transported to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead Monday morning, according to […]
Delano PD investigating a suspicious death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is investigating a death they believe is suspicious, according to the department. Officers were dispatched to West Cecil and Hiett avenues on Monday around 1:10 a.m. to check the welfare of a subject lying on the side of the roadway. When officers arrived at the scene they […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD seizes 80,000 Fentanyl pills in drug bust in south Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department made a drug bust in south Bakersfield seizing 80,000 Fentanyl pills and other illegal drugs. On Nov. 7 around 10 p.m. police served a search warrant and made several arrests in the 1900 block of Springfield Avenue near Fairview Road. While...
Man pleads not guilty to Chester Avenue shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three felonies filed in connection with a shooting that wounded a man on Chester Avenue. Yarrico Sanchez, 26, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault with a gun and battery with serious bodily injury, according to court records. He’s held on $500,000 bail and […]
Bakersfield Now
Man shot, killed on Rembrandt Street identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed on Rembrandt Street as 27-year-old Andrew John Camacho. On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 deputies were called for a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Man pleads not guilty to murder in East Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly shooting in East Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder. Victor Rivera, 35, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Nov. 18. He’s accused of fatally shooting Andrew John Camacho, 27, on Nov. 1 on Rembrandt Street, south of Niles […]
Bakersfield police locate missing 12-year-old
UPDATE (Nov. 8): Bakersfield police said the missing 12-year-old has been found and was unharmed. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Officers are looking for Isabella Antongiovanni, 12. She was last seen in the 5800 block of Diamond Oaks Avenue in northeast Bakersfield at around […]
Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested following six-hour standoff with SWAT in California
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KMPH) — A man was arrested following a six-hour standoff with SWAT in California, according to authorities. The Porterville Police Department said 46-year-old Robert Helsley is facing multiple charges, including the following:. Assault with a deadly weapon. Assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer. Criminal...
1 wounded in east Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was rushed to a hospital Sunday night following a shooting in east Bakersfield, the sheriff’s office said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Lynwood Street near College Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said one man was taken […]
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Wible Road identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11/9/2022) The 19-year-old woman killed Monday night in a motorcycle crash on Wible Road, just south of Wood Lane has been identified. Jessica Juliana Segura of Bakersfield died at the scene, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. --- UPDATE 11/8/22 (4:51 a.m.) CHP...
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with curb in South Bakersfield
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist died after crashing into a curb in South Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Now
Ice and snow road closures for Nov. 9
-- The Kern County Public Works announced several road closures this morning. The following roads have been closed. We will update this list as new updates are released.
Delano Police Department investigates what they’re calling a ‘suspicious death’
Monday, the Delano Police Department responded to a call for a welfare check after receiving reports that a person was lying on the side of the road.
Bakersfield Now
Coroner identifies man killed after crash at Buttonwillow Raceway
Buttonwillow, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed at the Buttonwillow Raceway on October 31. He was identified as 72-year-old George Christo Erwin of Sherman Oaks. According to the report, Erwin was a motorcyclist that lost control and crashed at around 12:12...
CHP: Suspect wanted in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist dead in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search is on for a woman who killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called out to the area of Avenue 144 and Avenue 313 for a report of a car […]
Man who drove stolen big rig in I-5 chase pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with multiple felonies stemming from a low-speed chase in a stolen big rig on Interstate 5 pleaded not guilty Monday. Kris Kristoferson Sousa, 44, pleaded not guilty to charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle and recklessly evading a peace officer. […]
Man convicted of murder in Rosedale Inn shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Tuesday found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of an unarmed man outside the Rosedale Inn. Gary Jennings, 29, was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and faces up to 50 years to life in prison at his […]
