British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
Jimi Hendrix performed at the Monterey pop Festival back in 1967. His career would explode soon after that, as he released three albums before his death three years later.
Leonard Cohen was a god among musicians – a holy man, spouting prayers in the form of lyrics and melodies, dripping with hot sex and dark magic. He found a doctrine in the shadows his verses cast, his songs becoming sermons that proselytized to the wanton and wayward. Armed with a voice as deep and desperate as his lyricism, Cohen’s teachings of love, anguish, solitude, and conviction will echo forever.
(JTA) — Gad Elmaleh has been one of the most famous Jews in France’s entertainment industry over the past two decades. The son of Moroccan immigrants, who has often referenced his Jewish identity in his wildly-successful sketches, has been nominated for a Cesar award, the French equivalent of an Oscar, and he has crossed over into the American comedy landscape. He made further headlines for having a child with the daughter of a princess from Monaco.
It’s 109 years since the Ballets Russes premiered the Rite of Spring, and the countless versions that have followed over the decades seem to prove that people can’t get enough of ritual sacrifice. At least not when accompanied by Stravinsky’s mighty score. Swedish choreographer Mats Ek made his first Rite back in 1984, but dissatisfied with how it turned out, he’s returned to it nearly 40 years on, creating this world premiere for English National Ballet.
‘Beware the Ring,” sings Erda the omniscient Earth mother in the final scene of Das Rheingold. Her warning is conspicuously ignored by the gods, men, valkyries, giants and dragons who inhabit the world that Wagner creates – and destroys – over the course of the four operas in his Ring cycle.
The Torino Film Festival, which celebrates its 40th edition this year, will open with a special musical and visual event focusing on two of the most iconic British bands – the Beatles and the Rolling Stones – and their love for cinema, which led them to work with the likes of Richard Lester, Jean-Luc Godard, Jonas Mekas, Wim Wenders and Martin Scorsese. The 70-minute event, set to be held at the prestigious Teatro Regio on Nov. 25 and broadcast by Rai Radio3, will feature “both rare and never-before-seen archive footage.” Film critic Steve Della Casa, who served as the gathering’s artistic director...
After three multiplatinum and six platinum albums, 30 million albums sold and more than a billion streams, singer Amy Grant is set to receive one of American music’s biggest awards: Kennedy Center Honors. Grant, the so-called queen of Christian pop, won’t be the first honoree whose music is infused with religion. The 2022 honorees alone include Gladys Knight, who converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and U2, whose lead singer, Bono, is known for his longtime Catholic faith. But Grant is the first to come from the world of CCM: contemporary Christian music. As a religion scholar...
George Harrison called out the then-head of Capitol EMI on live TV for halting the funds he earned at the Concert for Bangladesh.
Born Francesco Stephen Castelluccio on May 3, 1934, Frankie Valli rose up from his more common origins to become a legendary artist and the frontman of the acclaimed singing group the Four Seasons, which began its career in 1960. Blessed with a powerful falsetto voice, Valli earned a whopping 29...
