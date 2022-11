Weekend Images: Cross-Country championships in Queensbury; Scotia-Glenville takes title (17 photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy Scotia-Glenville's Kiera MacIntosh (717) and Schuyler Long (716) trail Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake's Addison Cyr into the woods trail at the start

QUEENSBURY – Teams competed Saturday in cross country championships Saturday at Queensbury and Scotia-Glenville came away with the Class B title.

Photos from the meet from our Stan Hudy

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Rotterdam, Saratoga Springs, Scotia Glenville, Sports, Sports