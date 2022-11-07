Read full article on original website
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
themainewire.com
Maine Socialists Win Rent Control in Portland, Lose Minimum Wage Hike and Airbnb Regs
The Maine Democratic Socialists of America viewed Portland as a proving ground for progressive city reforms, but even the overwhelmingly Democrat city rejected most of the socialist proposals. City voters rejected an $18 per hour minimum wage increase that also eliminated the tip credit for restaurant workers. And the city...
I Have a Bone to Pick With Restaurants in the Greater Portland Area
First off, let me start off by saying that I do not have a problem with the food in Maine. In fact, I have loved all of the restaurants that I have tried so far in the state. I was not kicked out of a restaurant, I did not witness a fight, and I've never had food poisoning. However, I am seeing a common issue that I finally need to speak out about.
mainebiz.biz
Split decision: Portlanders welcome all cruise ship passengers, Bar Harbor votes to restrict
Voters decided the fate of Maine's cruise ship industry at the polls Tuesday in a mixed decision, with Bar Harbor residents backing tougher restrictions on visitors and Portlanders definitively deciding not to restrict the number of passengers who can disembark. Bar Harbor and Portland have debated over the last few...
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
WPFO
3 Maine communities named among most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in U.S.'
We know how pretty Maine can be in the winter, so it comes as no surprise that three Maine communities made the list of the “50 Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S.”. According to travel website TripsToDiscover.com, Bethel, Kennebunkport, and York are considered to be some of...
Commercial Observer
KeyBank Leads $78M Construction Financing for Maine Apartments Project
Jones Street Investment Partners has secured $77.9 million of construction financing to build a multifamily asset in Southern Maine, Commercial Observer can first report. KeyBank supplied a $70 million, floating-rate loan and Jones Street also received $7.9 million of additional preferred equity from another firm for its planned Seacoast Residences in Kittery, Maine, on property it acquired in December 2020. The loan term is 36 months with two 12-month extension options.
A Four Bedroom House in Augusta, Maine For Under $200K? Finally!
For literal years now the real estate market in Maine, and all over the country, has been exploding with crazy home values and offers coming in way over the asking price. Finally, at least it seems, some of these prices and values are starting to cool off a little bit.
Maine entrepreneur searches for great coffee, ends up in faraway places
PORTLAND, Maine — Nearly 30 years ago, Mary Allen Lindemann co-founded Coffee by Design in Portland, a single coffee shop that has since added three more coffeehouses, a roastery, and a major wholesale operation. As part of her job, she’s always on the lookout for good coffee, a mission...
Good News, Falmouth Pizza Lovers: Portland Pie Will Open Where Ricetta’s Was
Ricetta's closed last month and that was good news for Portland Pie Company. Portland Pie has always wanted to have a location in Falmouth, but they knew with Ricetta's that the customer base was taken care of. Ricetta's unfortunately closed last month, and that's when Portland Pie thought that was a great location. This will be Portland Pie's ninth location.
WGME
'It's not real:' Mainers lose thousands of dollars in money-for-gold scam
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- An odd scam has taken thousands of dollars from unsuspecting victims in Maine. A gold and silver shop in South Portland is hoping to warn others before anyone else turns over their hard-earned money. The ploy is pretty simple. “Mainers reach into their pockets when somebody's...
mainebiz.biz
Drummond Woodsum adds trust-and-estates lawyer to its roster
Drummond Woodsum said it has added an experienced trust-and-estates attorney to the practice area. Jana Magnuson has been named a shareholder in the law firm's trust and estate planning and administration practice group based in Portland. Magnuson has spent more than 15 years advising individuals, couples and families in all...
You Could “Buy” The Last Remaining Friendly’s In Maine
For decades, Friendly's was one of the most loved New England restaurant chains. Then, over the course of just a few years, we started to see the chain's locations close, one by one. Augusta, Bangor, etc... As of November 2022, there is only one Friendly's location left in the State...
World-Renowned, Award-Winning Chef Takes Over the Kitchen of This Culinary Legacy in Maine
Does the Rainbow Room sound familiar to you? It's that iconic, award-winning restaurant that sits on the 65th Floor of 30 Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan, New York. It's been designated a landmark because of its history, having opened in 1934. Now, its executive chef has decided to bring his talents to the legendary White Barn Inn in Kennebunk, Maine, right here in the Seacoast.
Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene
It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
WGME
Portland asks residents to mulch leaves instead of raking
PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland is asking residents to "leave the leaves." The city's Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department says they are mulching in place and are asking residents to do the same. The city says the practice benefits the soil and the environment. This includes weed...
cohaitungchi.com
The 9 Best Hikes Near Portland, Maine
Portland might be Maine’s most populated city, but there are plenty of green spaces nearby to escape the crowds. When you first think of Portland, incredible hiking might not make it to the top of, let alone on, your list. But you’d be remiss to ignore this New England city as a perfect basecamp for your southern Maine adventures.
First Somali-American mayor in US projected winner for Maine House
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland woman who made history as the country's first Somali-American mayor has made headlines once again. On Nov. 8, Deqa Dhalac, a Democrat, was elected to represent the Maine House of Representatives District 120. She was running against Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac began...
WPFO
Here's where Portland's ballot questions stand
Portland voters faced a lot of decisions this election season with 13 questions on the ballot. Several key proposals included a change to the structure of city government, changes to short-term rentals, cruise ship restrictions, and increasing the city’s minimum wage. Question A. “An Act to Regulate Short Term...
WPFO
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
travelawaits.com
From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine
“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
