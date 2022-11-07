ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

94.9 HOM

I Have a Bone to Pick With Restaurants in the Greater Portland Area

First off, let me start off by saying that I do not have a problem with the food in Maine. In fact, I have loved all of the restaurants that I have tried so far in the state. I was not kicked out of a restaurant, I did not witness a fight, and I've never had food poisoning. However, I am seeing a common issue that I finally need to speak out about.
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him

Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
MAINE STATE
Commercial Observer

KeyBank Leads $78M Construction Financing for Maine Apartments Project

Jones Street Investment Partners has secured $77.9 million of construction financing to build a multifamily asset in Southern Maine, Commercial Observer can first report. KeyBank supplied a $70 million, floating-rate loan and Jones Street also received $7.9 million of additional preferred equity from another firm for its planned Seacoast Residences in Kittery, Maine, on property it acquired in December 2020. The loan term is 36 months with two 12-month extension options.
KITTERY, ME
mainebiz.biz

Drummond Woodsum adds trust-and-estates lawyer to its roster

Drummond Woodsum said it has added an experienced trust-and-estates attorney to the practice area. Jana Magnuson has been named a shareholder in the law firm's trust and estate planning and administration practice group based in Portland. Magnuson has spent more than 15 years advising individuals, couples and families in all...
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

World-Renowned, Award-Winning Chef Takes Over the Kitchen of This Culinary Legacy in Maine

Does the Rainbow Room sound familiar to you? It's that iconic, award-winning restaurant that sits on the 65th Floor of 30 Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan, New York. It's been designated a landmark because of its history, having opened in 1934. Now, its executive chef has decided to bring his talents to the legendary White Barn Inn in Kennebunk, Maine, right here in the Seacoast.
KENNEBUNK, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene

It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

Portland asks residents to mulch leaves instead of raking

PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland is asking residents to "leave the leaves." The city's Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department says they are mulching in place and are asking residents to do the same. The city says the practice benefits the soil and the environment. This includes weed...
PORTLAND, ME
cohaitungchi.com

The 9 Best Hikes Near Portland, Maine

Portland might be Maine’s most populated city, but there are plenty of green spaces nearby to escape the crowds. When you first think of Portland, incredible hiking might not make it to the top of, let alone on, your list. But you’d be remiss to ignore this New England city as a perfect basecamp for your southern Maine adventures.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Here's where Portland's ballot questions stand

Portland voters faced a lot of decisions this election season with 13 questions on the ballot. Several key proposals included a change to the structure of city government, changes to short-term rentals, cruise ship restrictions, and increasing the city’s minimum wage. Question A. “An Act to Regulate Short Term...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery

One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
MAINE STATE
travelawaits.com

From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine

“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
MAINE STATE

