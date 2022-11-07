Of all the bad puns I came up with to begin this story, here's the one I'm unveiling to the public: survey says...Central New York!. Don't worry, I know it's pretty bad. Clunky puns aside, the actual story here is a very fun one. Family Feud is one of the most popular game shows in America right now, and is in the middle of airing its 24th season in 2022. Steve Harvey has been the show's host since 2010, and has had a tenure that is now rivaling the tenure of Richard Dawson for the most prolific host in the show's history.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO