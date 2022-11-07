ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

How to Watch Seahawks Vs. Buccaneers in Munich

How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Week Ten: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) return home from a dreadful road trip to host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders find themselves on a two game losing streak and heading home to take on the also disappointing Indianapolis Colts, who are in a three-game losing streak and under new direction.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona 31-21: The Armchair QB Speaks

The Seattle Seahawks upped their record to 6-3 in 2022 with a 10-point win over Arizona. Here are four points of interest from the game. Normally, we run our Seattle Seahawks Overreactions the day following a game. Unfortunately, Chris Phillips had a last-minute issue and is unavailable. Our resident curmudgeon Chip Clark steps in with his Armchair QB opinions.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Pete Carroll hints that Russell Wilson was resistant to key change

The Seattle Seahawks have certainly been the winner in the Russell Wilson divorce so far, and coach Pete Carroll dropped another hint as to why that might be. Carroll hinted at resistance from Wilson on a key wrinkle in the team’s offense when speaking Monday. The Seahawks coach said current quarterback Geno Smith has been willing to go off the wristband more, which has helped the offense run smoothly and more efficiently. This did not happen before, according to Carroll, because there was “resistance to that” in the past.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 9 vs. Arizona

The Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight game with a 31-21 win over NFC West Rival Arizona. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. The game started very quickly for both offenses, as there were a total of one FG and two TDs over the first five drives of the game. At that point, the score was 10-7 in favor of the Seattle Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Changes Steelers Will Actually Make This Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers keep talking about changes, but so far, outside of the quarterback, there have been little. Well, with the trade of Chase Claypool and the bye week behind them, it finally feels like something could be stirred up in Week 10. Head coach Mike Tomlin alluded to one change, but there are more coming, and across both sides of the football.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

For most NBA teams, extended homestands are circled on their calendars months in advance. Players and coaches enjoy all the comforts of home and get a break from traveling. However, the Hawks have this four-game homestand highlighted for a different reason. They have hosted the New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, and Utah Jazz. After dropping last night's game to the Jazz, the Hawks are 2-1 during this exam week with one major test remaining.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Bucs Tom Brady, Seahawks Pete Carroll Excited For 'Epic' Germany Matchup

The Seattle Seahawks will take their turn at an international matchup this Sunday, when they head to Munich, Germany to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena. Copius amounts of fanfare will surround the matchup, not only because of Brady himself, but because, per reports,...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

WWE Looking for More Razorbacks to Bring into the Fold

FAYETTEVILLE – There's no doubt that when it comes to celebrities, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has an addiction. Those who follow the coach and his exploits on Twitter understand how much this man gets around. However, earlier today Musselman found himself in the company of some of biggest celebrities he's shared social media space with to date.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

