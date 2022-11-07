Read full article on original website
How to Watch Seahawks Vs. Buccaneers in Munich
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
Former Patriots WR who retired from NFL to serve in Navy has Bill Belichick’s respect
Malcolm Perry had a spot on the New England Patriots training camp roster this year. But days before practices were set to open, the former Navy star announced that he was retiring from the NFL to immediately join the armed services. It’s a decision that Bill Belichick respects. On Tuesday,...
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson didn’t: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works
Here’s another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion. Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach. The day after Smith’s near-flawless finish sparked Seattle’s come-from-behind win at Arizona on Sunday, the 6-3 team’s fourth consecutive victory,...
Yardbarker
'Never More Wrong!' Seahawks 2 Key Surprises Analyzed by FOX's Curt Menefee
NOV 9 'NEVER MORE WRONG' The At least Curt Menefee is admitting it. “I’m not afraid to say I don’t think I’ve ever been more wrong about a team coming out of training camp than I was this Seahawks team,” Menefee told Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Tuesday.
Tri-City Herald
Week Ten: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) return home from a dreadful road trip to host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders find themselves on a two game losing streak and heading home to take on the also disappointing Indianapolis Colts, who are in a three-game losing streak and under new direction.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks beat Arizona 31-21: The Armchair QB Speaks
The Seattle Seahawks upped their record to 6-3 in 2022 with a 10-point win over Arizona. Here are four points of interest from the game. Normally, we run our Seattle Seahawks Overreactions the day following a game. Unfortunately, Chris Phillips had a last-minute issue and is unavailable. Our resident curmudgeon Chip Clark steps in with his Armchair QB opinions.
New Tariq Woolen test: Staying in games as Seahawks foes avoid him like Richard Sherman
After 4 interceptions in his first 6 games NFL offenses are avoiding the league’s rookie of the month for October. He’s adjusting.
Pete Carroll hints that Russell Wilson was resistant to key change
The Seattle Seahawks have certainly been the winner in the Russell Wilson divorce so far, and coach Pete Carroll dropped another hint as to why that might be. Carroll hinted at resistance from Wilson on a key wrinkle in the team’s offense when speaking Monday. The Seahawks coach said current quarterback Geno Smith has been willing to go off the wristband more, which has helped the offense run smoothly and more efficiently. This did not happen before, according to Carroll, because there was “resistance to that” in the past.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 9 vs. Arizona
The Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight game with a 31-21 win over NFC West Rival Arizona. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. The game started very quickly for both offenses, as there were a total of one FG and two TDs over the first five drives of the game. At that point, the score was 10-7 in favor of the Seattle Seahawks.
Kliff Kingsbury next NFL coach fired? Speculation swirls around Arizona Cardinals coach
Check out what NFL writers are saying about Kliff Kingsbury's future as the Arizona Cardinals head coach after his team's 3-6 start.
Tri-City Herald
Bucs Tom Brady, Seahawks Pete Carroll Excited For 'Epic' Germany Matchup
The Seattle Seahawks will take their turn at an international matchup this Sunday, when they head to Munich, Germany to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena. Copius amounts of fanfare will surround the matchup, not only because of Brady himself, but because, per reports,...
All Cardinals Podcast: Seahawks Recap, Kliff Kingsbury's Job Security
The All Cardinals Podcast breaks down what went wrong in the loss to Seattle and dives into the job security of Kliff Kingsbury.
