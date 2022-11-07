ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Before 'Succession,' Jeremy Strong spent years watching close friends like Jessica Chastain land starring roles while crashing in his grandpa's basement: 'I'd be lying if I said it wasn't difficult'

By Eboni Boykin-Patterson
 2 days ago
Jeremy Strong in season three, episode seven of "Succession." Macall B. Polay/HBO

Jeremy Strong struggled to break into Hollywood for 25 years.

Now at age 43, Strong has had a successful turn as Kendall Roy on "Succession," earning him an Emmy — but his success was hard-won.

In a recent interview with The Times, Strong said that in 2010, he was struggling to find work in LA. "I was broke — I needed money," adding, "That's my story of LA. It was just never going to happen for me here. It didn't feel like what I had to offer was valued."

This struggle is what led Strong to consider being Chris Evans's weaker body double in "Captain America." He ultimately turned down the role and went back to New York to work in a play.

While Strong did ultimately find small parts in films like "Zero Dark Thirty" and "The Big Short," it was "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Succession" that brought the Emmy Award-winning actor the fame and financial security he has now.

Strong recalls a time when he was staying in his grandfather's basement so he could travel to auditions. He says it was hard seeing close friends like Jessica Chastain and Michelle Williams become stars while he was still struggling.

"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't difficult to see people I was close to getting work," Strong told The Times. "I had fulfilling experiences [in the theatre] — But I was struggling. I had some difficult times as a younger person."

Years before Strong landed bigger roles, he says he felt belittled by his extended family and was told an acting career was "foolish." But Strong knew that giving up would never be an option. In a call with The Times, Chris Evans said of Strong, "I don't think there was ever plan B for Jeremy."

Strong echoed that sentiment — "There were people in my life who told me [to give up]. But I guess there is just something in me that couldn't." He admits that doubts have crept in, even though he didn't give in to them. "When you're young, you internalize those voices."

Strong will next appear in "Armageddon Time" alongside Anne Hathaway — which is out November 18 — and he's enjoying the better roles coming his way after his recent successes.

He told The Times, "I've spent my life preparing for this moment."

