Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's All About Burgers, Bacon, & Eggs At New RestaurantGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Famous Restaurant Closes, Doesn't Tell EmployeesGreyson FTempe, AZ
New proposal would give families hundreds each month in ArizonaJake WellsArizona State
Holiday Pop-ups: Miracle & Sippin' Santa Return to Phoenix, AZMomJunkyPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day
Fuzzy green substances were found on food and seafood was kept past its discard date at these Phoenix area restaurants. 2 suspects arrested after 2 shot at Chandler apartment complex. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Roughly 400K ballots left to...
AZFamily
Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. New federal guidelines making window blinds safer around kids. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
AZFamily
Arizona brides and grooms accuse wedding planner of scamming them
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A West Valley mom has a warning for brides and grooms-to-be out there after she says her daughter’s wedding planner ghosted them right before the big day. “I thought having a wedding planner would make my life way easier and me and the bride...
AZFamily
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
fox10phoenix.com
Friends in Arizona find diaries of 1800s-era couple and need help finding more of the collection
MESA, Ariz. - Imagine strolling through the bookstore looking to pick up something to read and stumbling upon the personal journals of a couple from the late 1800s. That's exactly what happened to two friends in the nostalgia section of Half Price Books in Mesa. They found the journals and purchased them almost a month ago, and they've spent the last few weeks trying to learn as much as they can about the authors.
AZFamily
Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
AZFamily
Popular Italian restaurant, sushi spot cited for health code violations
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Taxpayers spending $9 million for new pedestrian bridge leading to Tempe ballpark. Updated: Nov....
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!
Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
azmarijuana.com
New Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Arizona on Nov 11
Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Mint Cannabis will celebrate the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17...
AZFamily
DCS received several complaints regarding Phoenix group home prior to deadly shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Complaints from the Department of Child Safety for the North Star Independent Living Service Group Home for the last two years show a concerning trend. Arizona’s Family requested the records in December when an 18-year-old former resident was shot and killed. The Department of Child Safety oversees the private Phoenix group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
seniorresource.com
Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!
Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
fb101.com
The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa Celebrates Grand Reopening of The Scotch Library with New ‘Master of Scotch,’ Guy Sporbert
The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa today announced its Senior Scotch Ambassador, Guy Sporbert has been certified as a Master of Scotch, a world-leading scotch expert, by the Council of Whiskey Masters. Sporbert is Arizona’s first and only Master of Scotch and has served as a Senior Scotch Ambassador for nine years at The Westin Kierland Resort’s Scotch Library in Scottsdale, Arizona.
KOLD-TV
More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
12news.com
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
Phoenix, one of six cities testing out new Uber feature
Uber is starting to expand the pilot of a new in-app safety feature that will allow drivers and riders in Phoenix to record audio during trips
AZFamily
Grandma, grandson have dinner paid for by strangers in random act of kindness
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley grandmother and her grandson had their dinner paid for by complete strangers in a random act of kindness in Chandler recently. Gretchen Caiazzo and her 14-year-old grandson Cole went out to dinner to spend some time together at Blue 32 in the Valley. When the time came for them to pay the bill, Caiazzo was told by her server that their dinner had been paid for already. The waiter handed the surprised two a note from the two who paid for their meal, “We enjoyed watching your special date. It got us talking about how much we miss those times with our own grandmothers. This time is so precious. Love that you’re living memories together. Enjoy each other. God bless - Vernon and Christine.”
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Best Veterans Day Dining Deals in Phoenix 2022
Find which restaurants, eateries, bars and cafes across the Valley are honoring veterans and active military with special offers and discounts this Veterans Day. The Veteran-owned and family-operated craft cider company Cider Corps is celebrating its 5 year anniversary while honoring service men and women with a prix-fixe cider flight featuring five small batch styles created just for the weekend: Aguaflage (Blueberry & Ginger Lime), Dark Cherry Grenade, White Sangria, Imperial Pumpkin and Peach Pomegranate Cranberry. The 5-Year Flight will be available at the Cider Corps taprooms in Mesa and Gilbert on November 11 – 13 for $20.17, with individual styles also available by the glass.
AZFamily
Man accused of stealing $140k in cash, jewelry during Phoenix home break-in
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Scottsdale and then taking an estimated $140,000 in cash and jewelry during a Phoenix home break-in. Phoenix police arrested 38-year-old Gilbert J. Sanchez at his house near Roosevelt and 32nd streets on Monday. He was allegedly caught with the stolen jewelry, Louis Vuitton wallet and distinct black-framed eyeglasses that, police say, he wore during the robbery. Court documents show that police found the missing 2019 Honda Pilot, which was stolen on Sept. 16 from Desert Mountain High School, abandoned near Roosevelt and 29th streets.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Former Pinal County crime scene investigator reflects on his realty journey, Queen Creek family legacy
After working in Pinal County crime scene investigations for over 10 years, local resident Nate Knight has started a new chapter. He opened ProSmart Realty in Queen Creek last year. “I think what sets us apart from other teams and offices is family and the small camaraderie that we all...
Comments / 0